Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Michael Warden's avatar
Michael Warden
Feb 2, 2024

Despite any shenanigans that follow, it’s good news that the fight keeps moving forward!

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
Feb 2, 2024

I’m sure the CDC will not comply with any court order. They are above the law. And if they do submit anything all of the pertinent information will be redacted.

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