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The Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972 only asks for paperwork, and it exempts federal employees and contractors from even that. Fellow activist and friend James Roguski’s 2027 bill would ban sun-blocking outright, open the courts to anyone harmed, and close the federal loophole. IoJ can get behind this because its a damn good cause. Make sure to share this.

Yes, blocking the sun over your home is legal in America if you file a form, and if you’re working for the federal government you don’t even have to do that, James Roguski tells UK Column. Here’s the law he wants Congress to pass, and it seems like a good idea if you think about it!

You plant tomatoes in April because the sun will be there in July. Nobody has ever asked your permission to turn the sunlight down, and under federal law, nobody has to ask. It’s a free-for-all where the sky is the limit, with NO limit…

James Roguski makes that case in a new hour-long interview with Jerm Warfare on UK Column, published October 30. It’s one of his best interviews yet, and it’s worth your hour.

What the law says now. The words “geoengineering” and “solar geoengineering” appear nowhere in US federal law. Congress passed the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972 instead. It covers any activity meant to make “artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere,” and it has one rule. “No person may engage, or attempt to engage, in any weather modification activity in the United States unless he submits” reports to the Commerce Department, which hands the job to NOAA.

NOAA’s rules say what counts. They list eight kinds of activity, from cloud seeding to lasers, radioactive particles and shock waves. Number three is “Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere.” That’s sun-blocking, listed by name. The only things left out are small frost fans on farm fields and religious “ceremonies, rites and rituals intended to modify the weather.”

The paperwork comes in three rounds.

10 days before the spraying starts. It says who’s paying (the “sponsor”) and who’s spraying (the “operator”). It gives the purpose and a map of the target area, and it describes the equipment and the “modification agents” going into the air. Then it answers three safety questions with a yes or a no. Was an Environmental Impact Statement filed? Will they check the weather forecasts? Do they have any safety procedures?

Every January, for anything still running. It gives a month-by-month count of the days, the hours and how much of each agent was released. It’s due within 45 days.

45 days after it ends. It gives the final totals.

Nothing in the rules says what happens if all three safety answers are no. The law has no permit, no approval and no ban. NOAA can even waive the later reports if it decides the technique has “general acceptability.” Anyone who breaks the law “knowingly and willfully” can be fined $10,000 at most. There’s no jail time and no way for anyone harmed to sue. Congress last set aside money to run the program in 1988, and it was $100,000. “If you want to go spray some crap in the sky to block the sun, go right ahead,” Roguski says. “Just fill out a form.”

The federal loophole. Even that form has an exemption written into the law. 15 USC 330 says “person” means nearly everyone — you, any company, any nonprofit, even your State and county — “except where acting solely as an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal Government.” A farmer cloud-seeding his fields files the form. A company spraying under a federal contract doesn’t. The government’s power to subpoena records stops at information “available from any Federal agency” too. The law says every report has to be public “to the fullest practicable extent,” but the public only sees what private sprayers chose to file. Roguski asked his readers in June whether that should change, and he says 100% of the people who answered said yes.

The rest of the world already said no. On October 29, 2010, the parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity agreed to a de facto moratorium on climate-related geoengineering in decision X/33, paragraph 8(w), and they’ve reaffirmed it since. The United States never ratified the convention. “Quite frankly, the United States is the problem,” Roguski says.

Who’s lining up to do it. A company called Stardust has floated spraying up to 22 billion pounds of amorphous silica a year into the stratosphere to block about 1% of the sun. Roguski says it has raised around $80 million and hired lobbyists. “There’s no way to know what would really happen if you did something on a global scale,” he says. “It would be a grand experiment.”

What his bill would do. Roguski spent the summer writing The Solar Radiation Modification Prohibition and Atmospheric Transparency Act of 2027.

It would ban deploying sun-blocking, plus the research, planning and financing behind it.

It allows criminal penalties plus civil, State, Tribal, private and class action lawsuits.

It removes the federal reporting exemption, makes every agency disclose past and current programs, and rewards whistleblowers.

“I was just following orders” and “we were saving the planet” are written out as defenses.

Roguski holds it up against the PREP Act himself. That 2005 law blocks most lawsuits by people harmed by covered medical countermeasures. “This is doing the exact opposite of that,” he says. His bill spells out exactly how you’d sue.

Florida already went part of the way. It made atmospheric sun-dimming and weather modification a third-degree felony in 2025 , with fines up to $100,000.

Where IoJ stands. IoJ’s work comes down to one rule, that no one runs an experiment on people without their INFORMED CONSENT. A spray program over the whole planet is an experiment on 8 billion people who never signed anything. The vitamin D your body makes from sunlight belongs to the right to life and health, and no government or startup should get to ration it. When IoJ founder Lady Xylie signed on to Roguski’s campaign, she left this comment on his form.

“Right to life and health should include right to vitamin D from natural sunlight. Governments or private entities should not be allowed to interfere with something so basic as sunlight given to us as the heritage to humanity. Obviously. I support for it to be written into criminal law that it’s a felony and prohibited to interfere with access to the sunlight in its natural beneficial form in any way that affects another human being against their will.”

That’s the line IoJ wants Congress to draw. It should absolutely be a felony for anyone, public or private, to cut off natural sunlight to people without their consent. Talk about a GRAND EXPERIMENT… sheesh - most people would NOT consent to blocking the sun!

What you can do today. Watch the interview and share it. Read the section-by-section summary, which Roguski has also recorded as audio. Then add your name. Join here if you live in the US, or here if you live anywhere else. Everything is at DefendYourRightToNaturalSunshine.com.

A new Congress sits in January, and companies selling sun-blocking already have lobbyists working on it. The sun belongs to everyone, and if Americans don’t put that in writing, someone with a federal contract and a spray plane will decide how much of it you get.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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The rest of the series

THE DEEP DIVE FOR DIE HARDS:

Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972

15 USC 330–330e · Pub. L. 92-205, signed Dec. 18, 1971 · govinfo source

§330. Definitions

As used in this chapter—

(1) The term “Secretary” means the Secretary of Commerce.

(2) The term “person” means any individual, corporation, company, association, firm, partnership, society, joint stock company, any State or local government or any agency thereof, or any other organization, whether commercial or nonprofit, who is performing weather modification activities, except where acting solely as an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal Government.

(3) The term “weather modification” means any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere.

(4) The term “United States” includes the several States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and any territory or insular possession of the United States.

§330a. Report requirement; form; information; time of submission

No person may engage, or attempt to engage, in any weather modification activity in the United States unless he submits to the Secretary such reports with respect thereto, in such form and containing such information, as the Secretary may by rule prescribe. The Secretary may require that such reports be submitted to him before, during, and after any such activity or attempt.

§330b. Duties of Secretary

(a) The Secretary shall maintain a record of weather modification activities, including attempts, which take place in the United States and shall publish summaries thereof from time to time as he determines.

(b) All reports, documents, and other information received by the Secretary under the provisions of this chapter shall be made available to the public to the fullest practicable extent.

(c) In carrying out the provisions of this section, the Secretary shall not disclose any information referred to in section 1905 of title 18 and is otherwise unavailable to the public, except that such information shall be disclosed—

(1) to other Federal Government departments, agencies, and officials for official use upon request;

(2) in any judicial proceeding under court order formulated to preserve the confidentiality of such information without impairing the proceeding; and

(3) to the public if necessary to protect their health and safety.

§330c. Authority of Secretary

(a) The Secretary may obtain from any person whose activities relate to weather modification by rule, subpena, or otherwise such information in the form of testimony, books, records, or other writings, may require the keeping and furnishing of such reports and records, and may make such inspection of the books, records, and other writings and premises and property of any person as may be deemed necessary or appropriate by him to carry out the provisions of this chapter, but this authority shall not be exercised to obtain any information with respect to which adequate and authoritative data are available from any Federal agency.

(b) In case of contumacy by, or refusal to obey a subpena served upon any person pursuant to this section, the district court of the United States for any district in which such person is found or resides or transacts business, upon application by the Attorney General, shall have jurisdiction to issue an order requiring such person to appear and give testimony or to appear and produce documents, or both; and any failure to obey such order of the court may be punished by such court as a contempt thereof.

§330d. Violation; penalty

Any person who knowingly and willfully violates section 330a of this title, or any rule issued thereunder, shall upon conviction thereof be fined not more than $10,000.

§330e. Authorization of appropriations

There are authorized to be appropriated $150,000 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 1972, $200,000 each for the fiscal years 1973 through 1980, $100,000 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 1981, $100,000 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 1986, $100,000 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 1987, $100,000 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 1988, to carry out the provisions of this chapter.

Analysis

1. It allows weather modification. It only asks for paperwork.

The only rule in the law is §330a: you can’t do it “unless” you report it. Nothing in the law requires a permit or a safety review, gives neighbors a say, or allows a ban. If the form is filed, the spraying is legal under federal law. Sun-blocking isn’t even named in the law. The definition in §330(3) is broad enough to cover it: anything meant to change “the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere.” NOAA’s rules are what list “solar radiation” by name.

2. The federal exemption is written into the definition.

In §330(2), “person” covers almost everyone: you, companies, nonprofits, and even State and local governments. Then it stops at anyone “acting solely as an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal Government.” Federal agencies aren’t on the list at all. So your county has to report cloud seeding, but the Pentagon, NOAA or any agency doesn’t, and neither does any company they hire.

3. A second, quieter loophole is in §330c.

The Secretary can subpoena records and inspect property. That power can’t be used for information “available from any Federal agency,” though. So even the investigation power stops at the federal government’s door.

4. The penalty barely exists.

Under §330d, the most anyone can be fined is $10,000, and only if they broke the law “knowingly and willfully.” There’s no jail time. There’s also no way for someone who was harmed to sue. Only the government can bring a case. For a company with around $80 million raised, that fine is a rounding error.

5. Congress stopped funding it in 1988.

Under §330e, the last money was authorized for fiscal year 1988, and it was $100,000. Nothing has been authorized for the past 38 years. The law is still on the books, but Congress hasn’t set aside any money for it since.

6. The public’s right to know does have teeth.

Under §330b(b), every report has to be public “to the fullest practicable extent.” Under §330b(c)(3), even confidential business information has to be released “if necessary to protect their health and safety.” That’s real leverage. Anyone can ask NOAA for the reports, and a FOIA to NOAA could ask what’s been filed on solar radiation or stratospheric aerosols. It would only show private activity, though, because federal work is never reported.

7. Congress knew the risks in 1976.

Four years later, Congress passed the National Weather Modification Policy Act of 1976. In its findings, Congress said weather modification “may have long-range and unexpected effects on existing climatic patterns which are not confined by national boundaries.” It knew the danger and still never turned the reporting law into a ban.

8. How this fits IoJ’s INFORMED CONSENT work.

The pattern matches 50 USC 1520a. In both laws, Congress chose a report as the safeguard instead of a ban. The difference is that 1520a covers the Pentagon “directly or by contract.” The weather law does the opposite and leaves out federal contractors on purpose. Roguski’s bill would close that gap. It would ban sun-blocking, drop the federal exemption, and let harmed people sue.

One related law: the ENMOD Convention, which the US ratified in 1980, bans hostile military use of environmental modification. It doesn’t cover “peaceful” programs, so it doesn’t reach a climate-fix spray plan either.

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