Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Melinda Fouche's avatar
Melinda Fouche
21h

These are crimes against humanity designed to destroy our health and our food supply! All of creation relies on the sun ☀️ we the people can no longer trust our government to do their one job—to protect us! We must take action!

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
19h

Stop all spraying period

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