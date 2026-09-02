50 days until Bill Gates & Pfizer CEO have to come IN PERSON to take the stand for covid shots harms

Shall we begin a countdown watch? This is exciting & a real shot at justice. Two plaintiffs died of their injuries already so the world needs to watch Bill Gates answer to this evil.

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In fifty days, Bill Gates and Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla are ordered to take the stand in the European proceeding over the covid shots harms and deaths caused by their alleged Great Reset scheme and pipe dream. The lawsuit focuses on allegations that the public was intentionally misinformed about vaccine safety.

IoJ gives big love & moral support to the witnesses standing up to the monster machine. Pharma and law expert Sasha Latypova, Dr. Mike Yeadon (who are also expert witnesses in IoJ’s cases & Citizen Petition, having testified multiple hearings with us) as well as Joe Sansone and Catherine Austin Fitts. The Netherlands trial case is critical for humanity. We are al watching!

About two weeks after the witnesses and Gates et al takes the stand, the United States government has to file a written answer in a federal case brought by IoJ founder about the same shots being a PROHIBITED biological agent experiment.

Those two cases are connected by intent and some of the same witnesses. These are sister cases - one is a full lengthy trial in Netherlands and the other is an extraordinary mandamus that can move much faster. To be clear, a good ruling in U.S. could be used as authenticated evidence to influence the Gates trial and finally define the products as NON vaccine BIOLOGICAL AGENT EXPERIMENTS. Dutch evidence law is unusually open — Article 152 Rv lets parties submit evidence by all means and gives the judge wide discretion to weigh it. So a US finding arrives as something the court may consider, not something it must follow. Let’s pray.

The problem with the Nuremberg Code

The NUREMBERG CODE is not law in U.S. (or Netherlands). Other countries such as Costa Rica have codified it into law.

In Netherlands structurally it's the identical situation to the US. Not enacted as the Code, but its substance sits in binding Dutch and EU law. That's a strong finding because it means the same argument works in both courtrooms.

Unfortunately NUREMBERG CODE was never enacted by Congress and never ratified as a treaty. It came out of the 1947 tribunal judgment as ten principles, written by judges who had just finished reading the evidence.

Nobody can walk into a federal courthouse, cite it, and get anything done.

What’s true instead is better & actually useful.

The statutes DO incorporate Nuremberg Code principles into law

The Code’s substance was written into law that does bind.

50 U.S.C. § 1520a restricts the use of human subjects for testing chemical or biological agents. Subsection (c) requires informed consent. Subsection (d) requires the Secretary of Defense to file a full accounting with the Armed Services Committees of both chambers, and forbids the test from proceeding until 30 days after those committees receive it.

That is not an ethical aspiration. That is a filing requirement Congress demanded.

Either the report exists or it doesn’t and 30 days ran or didn’t. The mandamus seeks to compel the duty of the legal report requirements or to admit the experiments are illegal.

Alongside it sit 21 C.F.R. § 50.25, which lists what must be disclosed before consent counts, the Common Rule at 45 C.F.R. part 46, and 10 U.S.C. § 980, which bars Defense funds from research using a human being as an experimental subject without prior informed consent.

The filed cases in process are how we will force the road to Nuremberg.

What is the mandamus and why does it matter?

The mandamus is not a vaccine case. It never was - partly because they are NOT vaccines. Its a case to enforce the governments DUTIES TO FOLLOW THE LAW TO NOT EXPERIMENT WITH BIOLOGICAL AGENTS.

ARE THE GATES, GOVERNMENT AND PFIZER SHOTS CAPABLE OF CAUSING DEATH, DISEASE OR BIOLOGICAL MALFUNCTION IN HUMANS? YES? Under 50 U.S. Code § 1520a, a biological agent is defined as any micro-organism—including bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsia, or protozoa—or infectious substance, as well as any naturally occurring, bioengineered, or synthesized component of any such micro-organism or infectious substance, capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living

It asks a United States federal judge to define what these products are under the law. Not whether they work. What they ARE. Because if a court calls the conduct experimentation with a biological agent, every statute above comes into play at once.

Nobody sues on the Nuremberg Code. You make a court define the conduct and product as a non vaccine biological agent experiment, and the statutes do the rest.

Why a mandamus and not a full trial like the Gates case in Netherlands?

Speed.

The European case is built to establish what happened across years, and it will take years.

A mandamus asks one narrow question and demands an answer on a clock.

Corrected service is already in the mail now and about to be delivered. The first summonses went out without the complaint attached, so service was never perfected and it’s being redone properly. When it reaches the defendants the 60-day window starts, which puts the government’s response in EARLY NOVEMBER.

Gates and Bourla testify October 22 then IoJ’s answer comes due in early November, and a ruling could follow while that proceeding is still in process — a finding from a US federal judge on the exact question their trial is working toward.

What can we do about this mess?

The witnesses are set to testify, as well as Gates and Bourla in 50 days! Let’s PRAY HARD!

When the government answers the mandamus in U.S. in early November, IoJ wants the very best legal help standing behind that reply. All 3 federal agencies being sued has a building full of attorneys on salary so we need to bond together NOW and beat them.

DoJ, HHS and FDA will beg the court to not take jurisdiction like Bill Gates did, but the U.S. government that is responsible for the GLOBAL rollout will also need to testify in our case.

The legal avenues for remedy are moving fast. IoJ has a filed case, a real judge, and a clock starting. Let’s beat the clocks and prove U.S. Government - as well as Bill Gates and Pfizer - used illegal BIOLOGICAL AGENT EXPERIMENTS TO PROFIT, hurt & even kill humans.

- Let’s go.

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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