Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Dottie's avatar
Dottie
Sep 16Edited

Years and years ago we learned it was the Monsanto product that was sprayed on fruit trees which then decimated the bee population; The little workers that pollinate all our flowers, foods, everything that grows.

I’m so glad they are being sued and I hope these lawsuits cost more than the company is worth. Why the product isn’t taken off the shelves by court order is beyond understanding.

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Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
Sep 16

The fact that you are reporting this is so important. Who knows what will happen, but thank you so much for informing us.

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