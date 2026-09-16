September 15, 2026 - Interest of Justice

Final arguments in the Monsanto Roundup case were heard Monday in St. Louis. Judge Timothy Boyer didn’t rule, so now we wait.

What he’s deciding is whether to approve a $7.25 billion settlement that would wipe out about 65,000 Roundup cancer lawsuits and also cover people who haven’t been diagnosed yet. Payouts run from $10,000 to $165,000 depending on how sick you are, how old you were, and whether you sprayed it at work or at home.

If you’re in the class you get a notice in the mail with a choice on it. Take the money, or opt out and sue Monsanto yourself. Sounds reasonable.

Except Bayer already told their investors what they thought of that second option. In their February press release they described this settlement and their pending Supreme Court case as “independently necessary and mutually reinforcing.” The Supreme Court case was about whether federal pesticide law blocks people from suing over a warning label. Bayer wrote that winning it would “largely foreclose present and future claims,” and then they spelled out who that covers — “as well as opt-outs from the class.”

They won it on June 25. Monsanto v. Durnell, and the Court held that FIFRA, the federal pesticide statute, preempts the label-based failure-to-warn claim. This settlement was sitting there waiting the whole time.

So you can opt out. You just can’t win.

There’s another line in that release most people will never see. Monsanto keeps the right to terminate the settlement “without claims payments if the number of opt outs is excessive.” Too many of your neighbors leave and the money disappears for you too.

Now here’s why any of this matters legally, and it’s the part that needs explaining. A judge can’t approve a deal like this unless the people who negotiated it can fairly stand in for everybody it covers. Lawyers call it ADEQUACY OF REPRESENTATION, Rule 23(a)(4). The reason courts allow these giant settlements at all is that you supposedly had a real way out if you didn’t like the terms.

The Supreme Court threw out an enormous asbestos settlement over this in Amchem Products v. Windsor, 521 U.S. 591 (1997), then did it again in Ortiz v. Fibreboard, 527 U.S. 815 (1999). Same problem both times. The people already dying and the people not sick yet needed different things, and one set of lawyers was speaking for all of them.

Something else worth knowing about where this is happening. The 22nd Judicial Circuit in the City of St. Louis is a Missouri state trial court, and Boyer is being asked to sign off on a settlement that binds people in all fifty states. The objectors tried to move the case into federal court and lost in June — U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey sent it back on June 17 because only a defendant is allowed to remove a case, and objectors aren’t defendants. They’ve appealed that to the 8th Circuit. Their whole argument is that a state trial court has no business resolving a nationwide mass injury case, and that fight isn’t over.

Meanwhile the Roundup cases haven’t stopped coming. Around 65,000 claims are pending across state and federal courts, and 3,923 of them are federal cases consolidated in California before Judge Vince Chhabria in MDL 2741. Bayer says it’s paid out more than $10 billion since 2020. People are still filing new ones, because Durnell only killed one theory and left the others alive, and in most states your clock doesn’t start until you’re diagnosed.

Boyer can approve it, throw it out, or send it back for changes.

If he approves it, Monsanto buys out 65,000 cases plus everything still coming, and the agreement itself says there’s no “admission of liability or wrongdoing.” So nothing ever gets decided about whether Roundup causes cancer.

And the evil toxic product Roundup is still on the shelf while they argue. Even the World Health Organization’s cancer agency called glyphosate a probable carcinogen over a decade ago in 2015. EPA outrageously says not likely, and their updated assessment isn’t due until late this year. Nobody’s pulling it off the shelves in the meantime, and it’s still going on and still allowed in the food source of humanity.

IoJ will let you know the minute Boyer rules.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

Make Monsanto panic - Go organic!

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