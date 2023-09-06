Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Gerry Nichols's avatar
Gerry Nichols
Sep 6, 2023

By wiping out the WEF, 95% of the world’s problems would disappear almost overnight!! Why are they still breathing?!!!!!

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
Sep 6, 2023

“When we strengthen and unite our multilateral frameworks, fragmentation of the NWO is inevitable. And with fragmentation confrontation can come. We must be ready." Right.

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