Welcome to the first ever Africa Climate Summit.

Its ALL ABOUT THE FINANCING FOLKS. It should be called: AFRICA SUMMIT TO FUND THE UN CLIMATE SCAM.

Also, in the next two weeks, Guterres will be traveling to the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya, the ASEAN-UN Summit in Indonesia, the G20 Summit in India, and the Summit of the G77 and China in Cuba. This series of summits is where decision makers hob nob and help UN plan out our future

If you want to skip straight to the speeches its all below, but we think we should discuss some key points we noticed to make sure you are aware.

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Today at the African Climate Summit US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry insisted without evidence that “ Humanity is threatened by humanity”.

WAIT! HOLD UP! Isn’t that almost a direct quote by Club of Rome?

The absurd speeches and more about todays Africa Climate Summit is below, but first, lets discuss John Kerry’s BOLD quote that “Humanity is threatened by humanity” for a minute.

Where did he get the idea that humanity is a threat to humanity and why does it really, really, really matter? Kerry got the quote from Club of Rome. It matters a LOT.

The Club Of Rome was formed in 1968, and immediately focused on population.

A prominent part of the Club of Rome’s agenda was population reduction. In 1972 a group of Club “scientists” under the United Nation’s (UN) direction, published a paper called ‘Limits to Growth, which called for greatly reduced human population in the name of “saving the environment.” This effort was directly linked to another agenda – the institution of a global government that could handle and enforce population controls on a wide scale. -Wikipedia

Here is a quote from The First Global Revolution, written by Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider, and published by Pantheon Books 19 years later in 1991. This Club of Rome treatise follows up on the The Limits of Growth:

In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat, which must be confronted by everyone together. But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap, which we have already warned readers about, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes. and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.

Another interesting Club of Rome quote:

Historically, fertility and mortality rates have fallen with higher levels of education and economic opportunity for women and girls. It is thus expected that current advances in human capital will impact the future size and age composition of the global population.

In a paper titled ‘Proper Earth Government: A Framework And Ways To Create It’ the UN’s Robert Muller explaine how climate change could be used to convince us of the need for universal government, including a new “global religion”, population controls and diminished nationalism.

Past members are an interesting lot, including: Mikhail Gorbachev, George P. Mitchell, Joseph Stiglitz, Prince Hassan bin Talal and Pierre Trudeau.

Learn more about the climate scam and Club of Romes role here BY FRED DONALDSON

As usual, the UN is at it fear mongering again, but this time they are covering all angles in a series of summits backed by wild unsubstantiated claims that even Africas coup d’ etats will reduce if the world will just hop on board with UN’s Utopia of sustainable development and intensive climate action… of course for “equity”.

What is equity anyway? Who knows… but they are doubling down on EQUITY rhetoric this week at the first ever Africa Climate Summit and somehow UN ties that to getting rid of coups.

According to the Secretary-General 5 days ago while discussing global stability in a live press conference: if the world has “more equity, more justice in the way the global economy is run, Africa will enjoy better conditions to address the root causes of the many situations of political instability and, unfortunately, of the coup d'etat.”

To find out how UN wildly claims solving climate change will solve Africas Coup problem read the bottom of this article in the section titled: “5 days ago”

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About the African Climate Summit September 3-6 2023:

Of course Climate Czar John Kerry and other prominent climate snakeoil salesmen were there shilling for UN to get more financing to combat climate change

Climate change is an unproven problem that exists only in the minds of those who seek to transform society by using the scam of solving climate change as the “moral force” driving the States alleged obligation to change our ways of life and economies.

IOJ is concerned the UN is having a ton of summits now to get their way, even if its overly costly and will bankrupt all nations, overly ambitious, unnecessary and may likely destroy the public interest and our quality of life. Those concerns are NOT on the agenda at the first Africa Climate Summit, even though we are recognized by the WHO INB as a “relevant stakeholder” in pandemic preparedness and response, they just ignore us.

Delegates at the conference are discussing Africa's attempts to transition to cleaner energy sources and ways to obtain financing for climate change adaptation.

African countries have consistently called for developed Nations to contribute greater funding to combat the adverse effects of unpredictable weather patterns.

Frederick Kwame Kumar of the African Wildlife Foundation says Africa can use its natural resources as a bargaining chip in the negotiations like I said it's a third of the world's biodiversity asset that's a carbon sink which we should build upon but we should also use it to have this conversation about what should the world give us to protect the resources we have

the conference will conclude Wednesday with outcomes and reports shaping the statement that African heads of state will present at the 2023 U.N climate change conference known as COP 28 in the United Arab Emirates.

Presidents speech - from youtube translate -

Feel free to fix any errors and send us to post a better version.

economic transformation along a green trajectory is the most feasible just and efficient way to attain a net zero World by 2050.

it is good for us to be open about the need to confront a couple of basic truths first it is demonstrably clear that none of the world's industrial industrialized nations will be able to achieve their Net Zero goals within the time indicated by scientists to avert father warming secondly and looking Africa's potential to understand economic transformation along a green trajectory is the most feasible just and efficient way to attain a net zero World by 2050. with those two combined Africa's capacity to limit its own emissions is the clearest Pathway to enable the world to achieve its climate action targets Africa's opportunity in is a global opportunity and a chance for Humanity to redeem its intergenerational Legacy scientific experts have consistently demonstrated from analyzing available evidence and making projections that these can be achieved while generating jobs in their Millions creating enormous investment opportunities and catalyzing unprecedented economic growth under a proper green growth paradigm climate action also serves as a robust engine for poverty reduction employment and wealth creation and economic transformation

by definition effective climate action must entail technological rip frogging to disrupt and invent the Industrial Development pathway and go green first it must also involve effective decarbonization of Global Production and Supply chains and deliberate efforts to remove carbon from the atmosphere

understood this way green growth aligns perfectly with opportunity oriented perspectives of climate change which presents Africa with its most important means of achieving stability prosperity and development Beyond middle income industrial status to achieve green growth we in Africa have committed to move with speed and under various effective Frameworks to develop the necessary instruments institutions policies and strategies through which we shall design and Implement incentives that will accelerate the delivery of priority actions we shall also support our youth especially those in Enterprise to enable Innovation and deliver localized solutions for the benefit of our communities and at the same time attract other African and international investors to finance climate action every step of this journey will require partnership that facilitate collaboration and multilateral Collective action to achieve just development financing mechanisms deliver Equitable access to markets for Africa's green products and services under just regime that provides liquidity debt relief and affordable investment Capital everywhere on the continent at scale we are all connected to our common Humanity under shared stake in the vitality and livability of our planet we are also bound firmly by the fact that Earth is all we have that we have no other home and that no alternative planet to resort to when things burn here the most Salient implication of this

knowledge is that we cannot approach climate action and human development from a disconnected or adversarial standpoint we cannot pursue climate action through an insular solitary policies

global warming cannot be mitigated by air conditioning our little pockets and corners of the world Prosperity cannot and must not be pursued in a zero-sum exclusive fashion because the resulting Injustice and in in inequality are the drivers of inequity poverty conflict and activities that threaten biodiversity and encourage pollution

we are all interconnected that is a statement of fact and these existential moment provides us with a unique opportunity to reconnect with our shared Humanity. In this Summit you will have heard and will continue to learn more about the Bold transformative Innovative foods of Partnerships cooperation and collaboration that are already underway in various parts of Africa I invite you to be to pay close attention to and to as many of these cases as possible and assure you that you will be surprised challenged and inspired by the many wonderful demonstrations of bold initiatives in the face of many opportunities that is the essence of this Summit it is an orientation

and in fact an orientation run designed to familiarize us with our journey into the future driven by African Solutions powered by African resources and anchored on African opportunities the collaboration I have in mind must be bold in ambition Broad in scope for their Vision deep in terms of diversity of their stakeholders and long in terms of their geographical reach an impressive example that I have had opportunity to interact with is the global Center for adaptation an organization based in Rotterdam in the in the Netherlands whose Constitution is an appealing emblem of our aspiration from the aspirational design of its Global headquarters and futuristic Regional headquarters in Nairobi comprising green Walls and roofs as well as rain Gardens to the collaborative culture of its staff unsurprisingly the center is intended to inspire the world to thrive with nature instead of pursuing the dangerous causeof seeking to thrive at the expense of nature

the center spearheads the Africa adaptation acceleration program a focal point collaboration with the University of Nairobi Africa Development Bank and the Africa Union commission as part of the continent's response to the climate crisis I am delighted to announce that as an outcome of this Summit today Kenya will host the GCA Africa headquarters here in Nairobi

ladies and gentlemen it has taken tremendous courage effort and determination to leave behind us the old continent that was historically profiled with intense negativity the Africa whose people neither are there to be seen or heard has summoned the confidence and Readiness to confront through to confront hard facts engage truthfully and Forge a common position on critical issues that project anew bold radically transformative voice into the global discourse and let me say here that we have discussed potential and it is true we need to have a conversation about Africa's potential why because we have been profiled negatively the continent of disease War poverty but we are stepping forward to say look here Africa is the continent with 60 percent of the world's renewable energy assets thank you whether you talk about wind whether it talk about solar geothermal hydropower

number two we're saying Africa is the continent that has 40 percent of the world's critical minerals for energy transition whether I talk about nickel Cobalt lithium manganese this is where those reserves are

number three this is the continent the youngest continent with a median age of 19. 25 percent of the world's population will be living in this continent by 2050. we will have 40 percent of the world's Workforce by 2100. this is the continent

number four that has two-thirds of the world's uncultivated arable land that can transform through smart agriculture into the store the production store of the world and

number five this is the continent that is the lungs of the world we have the largest natural carbon sequestation infrastructure in fact with their say in if there was a company for collecting garbage globally and I'm talking about carbon garbage Africa would have the largest shares because we have the largest lungs the only problem is that those who produce the garbage refuse to pay their bills and profile the company as broke when it is actually them who have refused to pay the bills

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Worst sound guy ever - sorry the sound sucks for the lame speech of John Kerry - may as well skip it haha since its so lame & has bad sound quality!

John Kerry says: “Africa and this moment offer an enormous opportunity.” Insists you don’t need rocket science to see “Humanity is threatened by humanity” Claims that “Africa creates the biggest opportunity to win this battle of how we heat our homes and fundamental production of energy” - much more fear mongering and persuasive statistics by skull and bones member John Kerry.

Ursula says: “Africa's first priority is to grow your economy yes and lift as many people as possible out of poverty yes you're so right climate action is part of the solution you are part of the solution with your huge potential for renewable energy and clean hydrogen your critical raw materials your incredible nature and biodiversity and your young Workforce you can help clean up Global Energy Systems and Supply chains why are creating good jobs here and economic opportunities yet that your people demand rightly so this is a win-win partnership which benefits Africa and the world”

5 days ago:

Aug 31, 2023 UN Chief on African Coups, Diplomacy, and Global Stability | United Nations

Referring to the “succession of military coups” seen in recent months, particularly on the African continent, the UN Secretary-General said that “many countries face deep-seated governance challenges”, but “military governments are not the solution.” Speaking to journalists today (31 Aug) in New York, Guterres said these events “aggravate problems” and “they cannot resolve a crisis; they can only make it worse.” The UN chief also urged “all countries to move quickly to establish credible democratic institutions and the rule of law.” Guterres added, “We need to strengthen our capacity to support the different African institutions, the African Union, and the different regional organizations in their diplomatic efforts to bring this stability and democracy to the African continent. But at the same time, we need to create the conditions to allow the Africans to address the root causes of the problems they face.

The most dramatic of those root causes in the lack of adequate development. Development is the central objective if we want to create conditions for peace and stability in Africa.” According to the Secretary-General, if the world has “more equity, more justice in the way the global economy is run, Africa will enjoy better conditions to address the root causes of the many situations of political instability and, unfortunately, of the coup d'etat.”

In the next two weeks, Guterres will be traveling to the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya, the ASEAN-UN Summit in Indonesia, the G20 Summit in India, and the Summit of the G77 and China in Cuba. The Secretary-General told journalists that “this multiplicity of summits reflects the growing multipolarity of our world”, in which “power is more diffuse” and “different countries exert influence in different spheres.” Guterres said that “without strong multilateral institutions, multipolarity may be a factor for escalating geostrategic tensions, with tragic consequences.”

He added, “Unless we strengthen and reform our multilateral frameworks, fragmentation is all but inevitable. And with fragmentation confrontation can come.” For the UN chief, “diplomacy is more important than ever to navigate the tensions of our emerging multipolar world” and “dialogue remains the only way to find joint approaches and common solutions to global threats and challenges that we face.”

He keeps saying: “Unless we strengthen and reform our multilateral frameworks, fragmentation is all but inevitable. And with fragmentation confrontation can come.” - UN Secretary General August 31, 2023 reiterating what he said August 24, 2023 in our related article below

See our related article:

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