3,000 Elites Will Descend on Swiss Alps Under “Spirit of Dialogue” Theme — Days After the US Walks Out of 66 International Organizations and 5 Days Before WHO Exit Takes Effect

By Interest of Justice

The timing couldn’t be more ironic.

On January 19-23, nearly 3,000 of the world’s most powerful people will gather in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos for the World Economic Forum’s 56th Annual Meeting. The theme? “A Spirit of Dialogue.”

This year’s gathering arrives just days after Trump signed the Presidential Memorandum withdrawing from 66 international organizations — and exactly five days before the US officially exits the WHO on January 22.

The man who just torched the multilateral order? He’s the headliner.

The Guest List Reads Like a Global Power Directory

This year’s Davos boasts record government participation: nearly 65 heads of state, 400 top political leaders, and 850 CEOs. Six of seven G7 leaders will attend — the largest showing ever.

The heavy hitters include:

Donald Trump — Leading the biggest US delegation in Davos history (five Cabinet secretaries including Rubio, Bessent, and Lutnick). The same president who just defunded the UN climate apparatus, withdrew from WHO, and called international bureaucracies “wasteful” and “captured by foreign interests.”

Javier Milei — Argentina’s president, back after his explosive 2025 speech railing against “wokeism” and “transgenderism” that left the Davos crowd stunned.

Volodymyr Zelensky — Hoping to corner European leaders on security guarantees.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa — Syria’s new president, fresh from the Assad regime’s collapse.

He Lifeng — China’s Vice-Premier and top trade official, representing Beijing as US-China tensions define the “geoeconomic confrontation” WEF now calls the world’s #1 risk.

And of course… António Guterres (UN), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO), Kristalina Georgieva (IMF), and the full roster of international organization chiefs whose budgets just got slashed.

First Davos Without Klaus Schwab in 55 Years

Here’s what the mainstream coverage buries: Klaus Schwab is gone.

After 55 years running the WEF, the 87-year-old founder abruptly resigned in April 2025 — “with immediate effect” — after anonymous whistleblowers triggered a board investigation.

The allegations, reported by the Wall Street Journal, included:

$1.1 million in questionable travel expenses — first-class flights for his wife Hilde (who holds no formal WEF role), luxury trips to Venice, Miami, the Seychelles

Directing junior employees to withdraw thousands in cash from ATMs on his behalf

Using WEF funds for private hotel massages (14 documented)

Manipulating WEF research reports — telling staff the UK “must not see any improvement” in competitiveness rankings to avoid helping “the Brexit camp”

The WEF ultimately cleared Schwab of “material wrongdoing” but acknowledged “minor irregularities” and pledged governance reforms. The interim co-chairs now running things? Larry Fink (BlackRock CEO) and André Hoffmann (Roche Vice-Chair).

Yes, BlackRock’s Larry Fink is now co-chairing the World Economic Forum.

Remember the COVID Action Platform?

For those who’ve been tracking WEF’s role in pandemic response, this Davos carries particular significance.

On March 11, 2020 — the same day WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic — the WEF launched the COVID Action Platform (CAP), a public-private partnership with WHO to coordinate the global business response.

Klaus Schwab announced it personally: “COVID-19 is causing health emergencies and economic disruptions that no single stakeholder can address. Our best and only response to it should be to take concerted action. The COVID Action Platform is at the center of our mission.”

WHO Director-General Tedros called on “companies and organizations around the world to make full use of this platform.”

Within weeks, over 1,600 stakeholders from 1,100+ organizations had joined — Alphabet, Bank of America, Deloitte, KPMG, Volkswagen, HP — launching 34 projects including supply chain coordination, vaccine development support, and workforce policies.

The platform became the infrastructure for what Schwab would later call the “Great Reset” — using the pandemic as an opportunity to “reimagine” capitalism and accelerate the transition to stakeholder governance.

Now, five years later, the US is walking out of WHO. The man who just defunded the entire climate apparatus is headlining Davos. And Klaus Schwab is gone amid scandal.

The “Great Reset” architects are watching their reset get reset.

IoJ Speaks at HHS Against CAP To Loyce Pace, the US Delegate:

Which is why IoJ Is Suing the WHO!

The Agenda: Same Themes, Different World

WEF’s official program focuses on five “defining questions”:

Cooperation in a contested world — How to collaborate when the US is walking out of everything Unlocking new sources of growth — 72% of WEF’s surveyed economists expect the global economy to weaken Investing in people — WEF says 22% of jobs will change in 5 years, 39% of skills will be “obsolete” by 2030 Deploying innovation responsibly — AI governance, with every major AI CEO in attendance (Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella, Dario Amodei, Demis Hassabis) Building prosperity within planetary boundaries — Climate finance and “nature-positive business models”

The WEF claims transitioning to “nature-positive” models could “unlock $10 trillion annually by 2030.” They’ve been making similar claims for years.

The Global Risks Report: Geoeconomic Confrontation Is Now #1

The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2026, released this week, sets the tone:

Top risks for 2026:

Geoeconomic confrontation (tariffs, sanctions, supply chains) State-based armed conflict Extreme weather events Societal polarization Misinformation/disinformation

The outlook: 50% of surveyed experts expect “turbulent” or “stormy” times in the next two years. Only 6% expect the post-war multilateral order to be revived.

Translation: Even the Davos crowd knows their system is fragmenting.

Trump is expected to announce a 401(k) home investment plan allowing retirement savers to use funds for down payments — a domestic policy reveal at the heart of globalist headquarters.

European leaders (UK, France, Italy, Canada) reportedly hope to corner Trump on Ukraine security guarantees.

Zelensky will push for continued support as $100+ billion in stalled funding hangs in the balance.

And the AI titans — NVIDIA, Microsoft, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Palantir — will be everywhere, as “responsible AI deployment” becomes the new climate: a cause that justifies expanded governance.

The Bottom Line

Davos 2026 is the globalist establishment trying to maintain relevance as its architecture crumbles.

The US just withdrew from 66 international organizations

WHO exit takes effect January 22 — during Davos week

Paris Agreement withdrawal takes effect January 27

Klaus Schwab is out amid scandal

BlackRock’s Larry Fink is now co-chairing the Forum

Their own risk survey says only 6% expect the multilateral order to survive

The theme is “A Spirit of Dialogue.” But the real story is that one side of the dialogue just walked out.

They’ll toast champagne at $3,000-per-night hotels, fly private jets to discuss climate, and call for “cooperation” while the biggest funder of their system says no more.

The Great Uncoupling continues. Davos is just the cocktail party where the architects pretend it isn’t happening.

Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization fighting for legal accountability and health freedom. Learn more at stopagenda2030.org.

