We are so proud of having supported this joint statement for NGO’s that we are pointing out each of our signatures below with red arrows!

IOJ’s co-founders signed as Lord Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie Desiree. Interest of Justice, Free Speech Association & Stop Crimes Against Humanity also signed as civil society organizations, so we added our 5 signatures total and pray it helps to convince the countries to finally create a treaty on crimes against humanity.

Because no one on Earth made a form for you all to sign as individual people to ask YOUR opinion, we hooked you all up with a demand form to sign and share.

It’s only for civil society, so we made you all a form to sign. Yesterday we had MAJOR problems where only 40 people could get it to work - we CHANGED the form entirely just now (if you are one of the 40 able to get through and signed we got them and will use them - THANK YOU)

Sign To Demand Treaty

https://www.noticeanddemand.org/cahtreaty/

Notice and Demand is an Interest Of Justice Project currently in the making and all support goes to humanitarian efforts. Thank you for being a part of IoJ Family!

IOJ will post again today and tomorrow before the HISTORICAL vote hoping to give some extra pressure with your signatures as they go into this historical vote!

FOR CIVIL SOCIETY ONLY:

Joint Statement in Support of Progress toward a Crimes Against Humanity Treaty

The undersigned organizations and individuals — with representation from multiple geographic regions — express our support for a global convention on crimes against humanity, and urge states to express strong support for a procedure to be adopted at the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly to move the Draft Articles on Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Humanity forward to negotiations for a treaty.

Throughout history, millions of people have been subjected to murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation, persecution, and other atrocities that have shocked the conscience of humanity. Crimes against humanity continue unabated across the globe and the Draft Articles provide a timely and urgent opportunity for states to help end impunity.

Although crimes against humanity are among the most serious crimes in international law, there has yet to be a treaty regulating their prevention and punishment. A treaty on crimes against humanity would close a crucial gap in the current international framework on mass atrocities as well as clarifying states’ duties to prevent such crimes and means to cooperate with each other. A crimes against humanity treaty can also rightfully contribute to global affirmation of the gravity of these crimes.

In 2013, the UN’s International Law Commission approved crimes against humanity to be included in its programme of work. The Commission, in 2019, recommended the elaboration of a convention by the UN General Assembly or by an international conference.

In 2022, the UN’s Sixth Committee adopted resolution 77/249 to take forward steps for a treaty on crimes against humanity, including two interactive sessions in 2023 and 2024 on the Draft Articles, and a plan to take a decision on the ILC’s recommendation that a treaty go forward in the 79th session of the General Assembly.

We believe the International Law Commission’s Draft Articles represent a strong starting point to open negotiations on a treaty. There is broad agreement that the Draft Articles contain a number of positive elements, and differences in perspectives on the existing Draft Articles should not be used to perpetuate inaction. Accordingly, we urge states to follow the Commission’s recommendation that a treaty on crimes against humanity should be negotiated, either by the General Assembly itself or in a Diplomatic Conference convened for that purpose.

Our organizations also urge states to identify important areas for further strengthening the Draft Articles. A variety of civil society groups have developed proposals toward this end. These include strengthening the proposed treaty by a variety of means. We urge states also to express overall support for an approach to the development of a crimes against humanity treaty that is gender-competent, survivor-centric, and deploys an intersectional lens. This includes ensuring the inclusion of a non-discrimination provision to apply and interpret the treaty’s provisions consistent with international human rights law.

We believe it is equally essential that the treaty-making process itself is inclusive. States should facilitate meaningful, inclusive, and safe public and civil society participation from across the region, in all stages of the treaty-development process, including by people of all gender identities, as well as victims, survivors, and affected communities, and ensure that their voices are adequately represented in the final provisions of the treaty.

Signatory Organizations:

21 Century Forum Abogados Sin Fronteras Canadá The Acalypha Child Care Initiative (Nigeria) ACIEDD (Tchad) Action des Chretiens pour l’Abolition de la Torture au Burundi Action for Change Action Network for Gender Equity & Law ADIFEVEA World (DRC) Adovicuganda International Afghanistan Human Rights Advocates Africa Center for International Law and Accountability (Ghana) Africa Legal Aid African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies African Network Against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances African Platform for Human Rights and Governance AfricanDefenders Afrique Performance (Benin) Agewell Foundation (India) Al-Haq (Palestine) Al Mezan Center for Human Rights (Palestine) Alerte Congolaise pour l’environnement et les droits de l’homme All Survivors Project Alliance Internationale pour la Défense des droits et des libertés Alpha Support Development Programme (Kenya) ALTSEAN – Burma The America Team for Displaced Eritreans Amnesty International Anti-Domestic Violence Center (Uganda) Aotearoa Lawyers for Peace (New Zealand) ApiriHallowed Foundation (Benin) The Arrested Lawyers Initiative (Brussels) Ascend Youth Zambia ASD-INKINGI (Uganda) Ashtar Development Organization Asia Justice Coalition Asian American Center of Frederick Asian Muslim Action Network (Thailand) Asian Resource Foundation (Thailand) Asociación Española para el Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos Associação Jurista ba Justisa (Timor-Leste) l’Association des victimes, parents et Amis du 28 septembre 2009 (Guinea) Association for the Welfare of Women and Indigenous People (Cameroon) Association of World Citizens (France) Association pour le Développement des Initiatives Paysannes (DRC) Associazione di solidarietà donne per le donne Athena Tech & Atrocities Advisory Australian Centre for International Justice Avaaz Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha (India) Basel Peace Office (Switzerland) Better Tomorrow for Child Empowerment Foundation (Nigeria) Biafra Government in Exile Blaž Golob GFS Institute (Slovenia) Burma Human Rights Network Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies Cameroon Women’s Peace Movement Canada’s Feminist Forum for Afghanistan Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture Center for Accountability and Rule of Law – Sierra Leone Center for Gender and Refugee Studies Center Against Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence in Conflict Center for Human Rights Advocacy Center for Human Rights in Iran The Center for International and Comparative Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law Center for Justice and Accountability Center for Peace Building and Democracy in Liberia Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Centre International de Droit Comparé de l’Environnement (France) Centre Libanais des Droits Humains Centre for Policy Alternatives (Sri Lanka) Centre de Recherche sur l’environnement, la démocratie et les droits de l’homme (DRC) El Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales (Argentina) Centro de Análisis Forense y Ciencias Aplicadas (Guatemala) Centre for Social and Behaviour Change Communication (India) Centre for Social Mobilization and Sustainable Development (Ghana) Centre to Empower All Survivors of Exploitation and Trafficking Centro por la Justicia y el Derecho Internacional Centro Regional de Derechos Humanos y Justicia de Género – Corporación Humanas (Chile) Child Rescue Foundation (Zambia) CIDA Organisation The Circle Citizens for Global Solutions Civil Centre for Peace, Justice and Development (Nigeria) Civil Education is the Solution for Poverty and Environmental Management (Tanzania) Civil Rights Defenders Civitas Maximas The Coalition Burundaise des Défenseurs des Droits de l’Homme Coalition contre l’impunite (Tchad) Coalition des Volontaires pour la Paix et le Développement (DRC) Coalition for the Prevention of Hazara Genocide (Afghanistan) La Coalition Ivoirienne pour la Cour Pénale International Coalition for the Prevention of Hazara Genocide Coalition for the Promotion of Women’s Rights (Nigeria) Coalition of Somali Human Rights Defenders Coalitions de l’Afrique Francophone pour la Cour Penale Internationale CobraCrusade Lira Comisión de Derechos Humanos Le Comité National pour la Prévention et la Répression du Génocide des crimes de guerres crimes contre l’humanité et de toute forme de Discrimination de la République Démocratique du Congo Committee For Justice (Egypt) The Common Good Foundation Community Empowerment for Progress Organization Community Peace Practitioners Association (Nigeria) Community Women Peace Mediators (Cameroon) Concern for Integrated Development (Ethiopia) Congress of Nations and States Corruption Brakes Crusade (Uganda) Crimes Against Humanity Initiative CSO Advocacy Platform of Liberia Darfur Bar Association Darfur Network for Human Rights Darfur Women’s Action Group Debotional and Dedicated Services Community Development Organization (Tanzania) Defend International DefendDefenders (Uganda) Defense Sans Frontière-Avocats Solidaires DePaul University College of Law – International Human Rights Law Institute DIGNITY – Danish Institute Against Torture Disability Rights International Divine Foundation for Disabled Persons (Nigeria) Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation (The Hague) The Duty Legacy Echoes of Women in Africa Initiative (Nigeria) Eden Centre (Zimbabwe) Education as a Vaccine (Nigeria) Educational and Health Organization for Afghanistan Women EnGendeRights (Philippines) Ensaaf Environnemental Frontline (DRC) Eritrea Focu Eritrean Afar National Congress European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights Every Woman Treaty The European Law Students’ Association Fantanka (The Gambia) Farida e.V. (Farida Global Organization) Femena Finnish Afghans Center Fondation Bill Clinton pour la Paix (DRC) Food and Rural Development Foundation (Cameroon) Food4Humanity (Yemen) Fortify Rights Forum of Nigerian Women in Politics (Nigeria) Forum des organisations nationales humanitaires et de développement (DRC) Foundation Builders (Nigeria) Foundation for Human Rights and Democracy (Liberia) Foundation for Human Rights Initiative – Uganda FrameOut (Sri Lanka) Free Speech Association Free Yezidi Foundation Fundación Internacional Baltasar Garzón Fundación para el Debido Proceso The Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children Geitasamo Paralegal Organization Gender Action for Peace and Security Gender Centre for Empowering Development Generation for Rights Over the World Generation of Change (Pakistan) Genocide Alert (Germany) Global Call to Action Against Poverty Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect Global Compliance Research Project Global Justice and Research Project (Liberia) Global Justice Center Global Missions International (Nigeria) Global Peace and Development Organization (Kenya) Global Rights Compliance Global Security Institute Global Survivor’s Fund (Switzerland) Grace Agenda (Kenya) Groupe d’associations de défense des droits de l’homme et de la Paix (DRC) Gulf Centre for Human Rights (Lebanon) HakiMadini Happy Phage (South Africa) Hazara Society Policy Center Hikima Community Mobilization and Development Initiative (Nigeria) Hitma Organization for Cultural and Social Development Hope Advocates Africa Horn Afrik News Agency for Human Rights Human Rescue DRC Human Rights and Development in Africa Human Rights Concern – Eritrea Human Rights Defenders Network – Sierra Leone Human Rights Sanrakshan Sansthaa Human Rights Watch ICR Justice Africa IDHEAS Litigio Estratégico en Derechos Humanos Indian Confederation of Indigenous and Tribal Peoples North East Zone Initiative for Gender Transformation, Education and Community Development (Nigeria Initiative for Good Governance and Transparency in Tanzania INMAA Organization for Development (Iraq) Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa Institute for Security Studies (South Africa) Integrity Initiatives International Interest of Justice Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace International Action Network for Gender Equity & Law International Association of Genocide Scholars International Association of People’s Lawyers International Center for the Study, Prevention, and Treatment of MultiGenerational Legacies of Trauma International Civil Society Action Network International Commission of Jurists International Commission of Jurists, Kenya Section International Commission of Jurists, Norway International Community for Georgia Development and the Progress International Federation for Human Rights International Federation of Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture International Helping for the Young (Chat) International Humanitarian Law and Youth Initiative The International Network on Disability, Peace and Security International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Nigeria) International Service for Human Rights International Society for Health and Human Rights International Tribunal of Conscience of Peoples in Movement Investigator Organization for the Rule of Law (Iraq) Invisible Children Instituto de estudios comparados en ciencias penales de Guatemala Ishtar Development Organization (Syria) Islamic Women’s Association for Research and Empowerment (Sri Lanka) Italian Federation for Human Rights Iteka Initiative Jumuiya ya Maendeleo ya Elimu ya Wototo Pemba Just Planet Justice Access Point (Uganda) Justice House (MENA Region) Justicia Asbl (DRC) Keen and Care Initiative (Nigeria) Kenya Human Rights Commission Kinnapa Development Programme (Tanzania) Kosova Rehabilitation Center for Torture Victims Laboratorio de Litigio Estructural Law Office of Lori J. Williams, LLC Lawyers Committee on Nuclear Policy Lawyers for Human Rights (South Africa) League for the Defence of Human Rights in Iran Legal Action Worldwide Legal Defence and Assistance Project (Nigeria) Legal Resources Centre (South Africa) Liberty Sparks Libyan Human Rights Clinic Ligue Burundaise des droits de l’homme Iteka (Rwanda) Ligue des Droits de la personne dans la région des Grands-Lacs (Burundi, Rwanda, and DRC) L’Organisation Guinéenne de Défense des Droits de l’Homme et du Citoyen Luz de Esperanza Desaparecidos Jalisco A. C. (Mexico) MADRE Mahabad Organisation for Human Rights Marci Roth World Institute on Disability Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns MAUJ Foundation (Syria) Minnesota Peace Project Missing Persons Families Group (Türkiye and Syria) Mizan Organization for Legal Studies on Human Rights Mobilized News Monitor de Derechos Humanos (Venezuela) Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Mozambique Human Rights Defenders Network Musawa My World México National Forum for Human Rights (Yemen) National Lawyers Guild – San Francisco Bay Chapter National Lawyers Guild Task Force on the Americas Netwomening Association (Spain) New Humanity Never Again International – Canada Nigeria Human Rights Defenders Network Non-Governmental Coordinating Council (Zambia) Nord-Kivu Hjelpeforening Northern Justice Watch Norwegian Helsinki Committee La Nouvelle Société Civile Congolaise Omeria Community Development Organization ONG Amaranta (Chile) Operation Broken Silence Organisation for Gender, Civic Engagement and Youth Development Cameroon Our Culture is Giving Outright International PA “Social Technologies Agency” (Kyrgyzstan) Pan African Lawyers Union Parliamentarians for Global Action Partners in Justice International Partnership for Justice (Nigeria) Peace and Humanitarian Association (Cameroon) Peace Track Initiative (Canada and Yemen) Pemba Child Rights Environment and Malaria Control Organization People for Successful Corean Unification (South Korea and US) Persons Against Non-State Torture Physicians for Human Rights Platform for Social Justice (Uganda) The Populace Foundation International (Uganda) Prime Peace Foundation (Ghana) Programa Venezolano de Educación Acción en Derechos Humanos (Venezuela) Progressive Voice (Myanmar) Protection Approaches Raising Up Friendship Foundation (Tanzania) Reach Out Cameroon Red Federal de Estudios sobre el Derecho Humano a la Paz (Argentina) Redress Regional Advocacy for Women’s Sustainable Advancement (MENA) The Regional Coalition for Women Human Rights Defenders in Southwest Asia and North Africa Renand Foundation (Haiti) Rencontre Africaine pour la Défense des Droits de l’Homme (Senegal) Researchers Without Borders (Uganda) Réseau des Défenseurs des Droits Humains en Afrique Centrale Reseau Equitas Cote d’Ivoire Réseau Equitas (DRC) Rights and Rice Foundation (Liberia) Rohingya Justice Initiative Room to Heal SACCORD (Zambia) Safe Island for Women and Children (Tanzania) Sam Organization for Rights and Development (Yemen) SAHRiNGON Tanzania Chapter Save life community initiative in Taraba SLICOM-I (Nigeria) Save the Mother and Children of Central Tanzania Sentinel Project (Canada) Servicio Paz y Justicia Paragua Seville University (Spain) Shevolution Sima Community Based Organization (Kenya) Solo Sandeng Foundation (The Gambia) Somali Human Rights Association SOS – TB South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network South Sudan Youth Peace and Development Organization Southern African Litigation Centre Stop Crimes Against Humanity STRALI (Italy) Strategic Advocacy for Human Rights (Global) Strategic Litigation Project (US) Students for Global Democracy Uganda Synergie des femmes pour les victimes des violences sexuelles (DRC) Synergie Ukingo Wet (DRC) Syria Justice and Accountability Centre Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression The Syrian Legal Development Programme Tanzania Centre For Economic and Social Rights Tanzania Community Health Information and Support Tanzania GCAP Coalition Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition Taraba Advocacy and Rehabilitation Foundation (Nigeria) Tigrians Canadian Immigration Association Transitional Justice Working Group (South Korea) TRIAL International Tribune Azad Iran laïque Trios Human Development Foundation (Nigeria) Tunisian Human Rights League Union des Amis Socio Culturels d’Action en Developpement United Nations Association of Sweden Universal Foundation On Good Governance And Human Rights (Cameroon) University of Nottingham Law School Visionary Ethics Foundation (Costa Rica) Voix d’eve (Tunisia) The West African Transitional Justice Centre Udisha (India) Uganda Peace Foundation UN Association of South Sudan Unitarian Universalist Service Committee United States International Council on Disabilities United Justice University of Chicago Law School Global Human Rights Clinic University of San Francisco Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic Upendo Care Organization (Kenya) Urban Morgan Institute for Human Rights Vision Congo ONGD La Voix de l’enfant (Tchad) La Voix des Sans Voix pour les Droits de l’homme (DRC) Volunteer for Youth in Health and Development War Crimes Research Office, American University Washington Center for Justice Wayamo Foundation (Germany) We are NOT Weapons of War Weichel & Associates West African Human Rights Defenders Network The West African Transitional Justice Center (Nigeria) Winam Chanua Dada CBO (CHADALA) (Kenya) Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (Nigeria) Women & Children in Support of Community Development Initiate (Nigeria) Women Counselling Initiative (Nigeria) Women for Afghan Women Women for Human Rights (Nepal) Women Human Rights Defenders International Coalition Women for Permanent Peace and Justice Women’s Action Network Sri Lanka Women’s Association for Women and Victims’ Empowerment (The Gambia) Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (Philippines) Women’s Initiatives for Gender Justice Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, U.K. Section Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, U.S. Section Women’s Link Worldwide Women’s Organization for Transitional Justice (Türkiye) Women’s Regional Network (Pakistan, India, Afghanistan) World Federalist Movement – Canada World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy (Czech Republic) World Future Council – Institute for Global Policy (International) World Hazara Council USA Women’s League of Burma Women’s Peace Network World Organisation against Torture World Without Genocide Yazda Yelef Initiative (The Gambia) Yemen Red Crescent Zoulgouta Foundation (Cameroon)

Individuals:

Asli Abbasi, Ph.D., Human Rights Researcher and Activist, Iran Hirad Abtahi, Chef de Cabinet of the Presidency to the International Criminal Court Grace Acan, SEMA/Women’s Advocacy Network Professor William Aceves, California Western School of Law Hashem Ahmadian Zubaida Akbar, Woman Human Rights Defender Dr. Widad Akreyi, International Atrocity Expert and Human Rights Leader Mohamed Al Shami, President, Alliance Internationale pour la Défense des droits et des libertés Maya Alrahabi, Executive Director, Musawa Riad Alakar Alfadil Alnor, Human Rights Activist Professor Dr. Kai Ambos, Georg August Universität Göttingen Alejandra Bernardo Andrés, Senior Gender Advisor, Morocco Professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin KC (Hons), The Queen’s University of Belfast/Minnesota Law School Peter Archer, Ireland Rayhan Asat, Human Rights Lawyer Sareta Ash, Senior Gender Expert Professor Sahar Aziz, Rutgers University Law School Abdul Azizi Professor Tae-Ung Baik, University of Hawaii at Manoa Anastasia Banda, Women’s Rights Activist, Zambia Professor John Q. Barrett, St. John’s University Professor Karima Bennoune, University of Michigan Law School John Berger, Senior Fellow, Center on National Security, Fordham University Professor Mark S. Berlin, Marquette University Jutta F. Bertram-Nothnagel, Lawyers Committee on Nuclear Policy, Vice President Zurab Bezhanishvili, President, International Community for Georgia Development and the Progress Judge Gilbert Bitti, Kosovo Specialist Chambers Professor Marco Bocchese, Webster Vienna Private University Professor Michael Bohlander, Durham University Elizabeth Pérez Botí Jules Braet, Belgium Professor Mike Brand, Atrocities Prevention Advocate Elizabeth Broadbent, Member of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Reed Brody, Former Director of UN Missions – El Salvador and DRC Lord Dustin Bryce, International Legal Scholar and Human Rights Defender Todd Buchwald, Member, United Nations Committee Against Torture Andreas Bummel, Executive Director, Democracy Without Borders Professor David Donat Cattin, New York University Professor Andrea Caligiuri, University of Macerata Professor Nelson Camilo Sanchez, University of Virginia School of Law Quianna Canada, Human Rights Defender Dr. Mónica Castillejos-Aragón, UC Berkeley Law Eleni Chaitidou, Senior Legal Officer, Kosovo Specialist Chambers Professor Rita Chemaly, Political Sciences, Lebanon Dr. Lecturer Giovanni Chiarini, University of Huddersfield In-Jin Chung, Barun Law Professor Roger S. Clark, Rutgers Law School Charles Clements, Former President of Physicians for Human Rights Matteo Colorio, Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies Ambassador Hans Corell Mazen Darwish, Syrian lawyer and Human Rights Defender Lady Xylie Desiree, International Legal Scholar and Human Rights Defender Jens Dieckmann, International Lawyer Dr. Viviane Dittrich, Deputy Director, International Nuremberg Principles Academy Carlos Villán Durán, Asociación Española para el Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos Professor Terje Einarsen, University of Bergen Enie Valery Elive, Greening Forward Dr. Ingrid Elliot, Bahamas Dr. Mark Ellis, International Bar Association, Executive Director Jenny Engledow, Member of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Professor José Elías Esteve, University of Valencia Professor Hon. Gareth Evans, Australian National University Edward Lyonga Ewule, International Legal Scholar and Human Rights Defender Professor Aaron Fellmeth, ABILA International Human Rights Committee, Co-Chair Daoud Daoud, CEO, SALAM Professor Stephanie Farrior Dr. Carlos René Fernández Pérez, Guatemala Roisin Flynn Bhavani Fonseka, Centre for Policy Alternatives Quazi Omar Foysal, American International University, Bangladesh Ingrid Burke Friedman, JURIST Legal News Anne Gamurorwa, Communication for Development Foundation Uganda Professor Sévane Garibian, Université de Genève Professor Hannah R. Garry, UCLA Law Promise Institute for Human Rights Paul Garthe, Portugal Joseph Gimba Ph. D, Center for Peace Education and Community Development, Nigeria Justice Richard Goldstone Professor Gregory S. Gordon, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Michael S. Greco, Former President of American Bar Association Dr. Rosemary Grey, University of Sydney Dr. Leena Grover, Tilburg University Elida Guerra, Human Rights Lawyer Professor Jonathan Hafetz, Seton Hall Law School Khaliqyar Haidary, Human Rights Defender Christopher “Kip” Hale, Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group for Ukraine, Georgetown Law’s International Criminal Justice Initiative Nicholas Haley Professor Lindsay M. Harris Professor Steven Heydemann, Smith College Professor Yasushi Higashizawa, Meijigakuin University Christina Hioureas, Partner, Foley Hoag LLP Esther Hoole, Activist, Sri Lanka Abigail Edem Hunu, Ghana Deena R. Hurwitz, Senior Fellow, Northeastern University School of Law Shirin Ibadi, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Jens Iverson, Leiden University Junemarie Justus, Founder and CEO, Acorn Project Martina M. Kabisama Sayedul Karim, Founder and President, Rohingya Justice Initiative Professor Paul Kang, Korea University School of Law Sarah Kihika Kasande, Human Rights Lawyer, Uganda Professor Patrick J. Keenan, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Professor Michael J. Kelly, Creighton University Professor Gerhard Kemp, UWE Bristol Law School Dr. Professor Mark Kersten, University of the Fraser Valley Professor Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law John Eugen Kinabo, Tanzania Dr. Professor Mark Klamberg, Stockholm University Dunia Koomson, Zimbabwe Dr. Professor Claus Kreß, University of Cologne Judge O-Gon Kwon, former Judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia Maryam Adamu Lanko, Narrow the Gap Child Advocacy Initiative, and SELL Foundation Nigeria Professor Stephen Legomsky, Washington University School of Law Taceo Lenfant Professor David Luban, Georgetown University Law Center Erin Lyons, Chief of Content, Peacekeeping NGO Professor Kathleen M. Maloney, Lewis & Clark Law School Professor Tomás K. Manguel, Universidad de Buenos Aires and Universidad de Palermo Professor Stewart Manley, Malaysia Professor Maria Chiara Marullo, Universitat Jaume Tarcisco Dal Maso Dr. Anja Matwijkiw, Indiana University Northwest Martin Mavenjina Metra Mehran Professor Juan Mendez, American University Dr. Abdul Aziz Meslat Professor Bonita Meyersfeld, Wits School of Law Professor Saira Mohamed, UC Berkeley School of Law Sadiq Mohammed Lucilene Morandi, Gender and Economy Research Center, Brazil Muhammad Sharif Muhammad, Founder and President, Hitma Development Organization Professor Karen Musalo, UC Law, San Francisco Dr. Lahbib Naaimi, Law for Palestine (Morocco) Dr. Eva-Maria Nag, Global Policy Journal Yalda Naiemy, Save the Children International, Afghanistan Professor (ret.) Abdul Hameed Nayyar, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Joshua Ndahiro Patricia Ndhlovu, Zambia Stella Ndirangu, International Criminal Law Expert Nancy J. Newman, International Action for Gender Equity & Law, Founder Ms. Khin Ohmar, Burmese Activist and Human Rights Practitioner Tschika McBean Okosi, US & Guyana Mr. Lawrence Osong, Nigeria Professor Oyeronke Olademo, University of Ilorin, Nigeria Professor Valerie Oosterveld, University of Western Ontario Faculty of Law Linda Osman, Syrian Legalist and Human Rights Activist Professor Dr. Milton Owuor, Director & Chair, Center for International Criminal Justice Africa Professor Anjli Parrin, University of Chicago Law School, Global Human Rights Clinic Laura Fuentes Pavez, Human Rights Lawyer Nizam Peerwani, M.D., Forensic Pathologist and Human Rights Activist, Physicians for Human Rights Carmelo Faleh Pérez, Asociación Española para el Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos C.J. Polychroniou, Journalist and former Academic Kamala Poudel, Program Officer, KOSHISH Nepal Dr. Joseph Powderly, Leiden University ChanPhosda Prak, Gender and Development for Cambodia Tania Principe, Nobel Women’s Initiative Ehsan Qaane, Co-Founder, Afghanistan Transitional Justice Coordination Group Teresa Quadt, Germany James Selasi Quarshie, Amnesty International – Ghana Section Klaus U. Rackwitz, International Law Expert Akila Radhakrishnan, Strategic Legal Adviser, Gender Justice, Atlantic Council and President, Global Justice Center (2018–2023) Dr. Claire Raissian, University College Cork Stephen Rapp, Former US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice (2009–2015) Professor Darryl Robinson, Queen’s University Faculty of Law Rev. Dr. Lisa D. Robinson Professor Naomi Roht-Arriaza, University of California Law, San Francisco Professor Gabor Rona, Cardozo Law School Erin Farrell Rosenberg, University of Cincinnati College of Law Indira Rosenthal, Gender expert Carlotta Rossato, University of Padua, Human Rights Centre Professor Brad Roth, Wayne State University Kenneth Roth, Former Executive Director of Human Rights Watch Carole Roushdy, Egypt Professor Susana SáCouto, American University Washington College of Law Professor Leila Nadya Sadat, Washington University School of Law Dr. Human Saeed, University of Leuven Professor Phillipe Sands, University College London Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, Executive Director, Center for Policy Alternatives (Sri Lanka) Christine Savino, Taiwan Professor William Schabas, Middlesex University David J. Scheffer, former U.S. Ambassador at Large for War Crimes Issues (1997–2001) Judge (ret). Wolfgang Schomburg, Former Judge of ICTY and ICTR Fred Sekindi Professor Patricia Viseur Sellers, University of OxfordDr. Livingstone Sewanya, Foundation for Human Rights Initiative Joseph Severe, UNASCAD – Haiti Tarazi Mohammed Sheikh, Brac University Anabella Sibrián, Human Rights Defender Shenali De Silva, Human Rights Lawyer Professor David Sloss, Santa Clara University School of Law Dr. Sheetal Soni, University of Kwazulu – Natal South Africa Professor Milena Sterio, Cleveland State University College of Law Léa-Rose Stoian, Legal Advisor in Criminal Justice and Criminology Professor Lori Sudderth, Quinnipiac University Jeanne Sulzer, Impact Litigation Dr. Sheena Swemmer, University of Witwatersrand Sal Taal, Former President, Gambian Bar Association Ellen Thomas, Proposition One Campaign for a Nuclear-Free Future, Director Tony Tracy, Ireland Professor Jennifer Trahan, New York University Dr. Victor Tsilonis, Chairman, Intellectum Scientific Society Professor Viacheslav Tuliakov, National Univeristy Odessa Law Academy (Ukraine) Dr. Anne-Marie Tupuola-Plunkett, Independent Scholar and International Consultant Dr. Estrella del Valle Calzada, University of Valencia Professor Catherine Van De Heyning, University of Antwerp Judge Christine Van De Wyngaert, Kosovo Specialist Chambers Professor Elisabeth Ward, DePaul University College of Law Mohamed Abdikarem Warsame, Director, Ismail Mire Foundation (Somalia) Peter Weiss Professor Liz Wickeri, Fordham University Law School Jody Williams, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Hashim Yussif, Progressive Demoncrats Association, Ghana Assistant Professor Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Zakaria Professor Francisco Javier Zamora Cabot, Universitat Jaume Parisa Zangeneh, Ph.D. Student, National University of Ireland Ali Zeer, Syrian Lawyer and Human Rights Defender



Updated to reflect additional signatures on 10/03/2024.

Sign To Demand Treaty

