FIXED - Sign Today To Support Crimes Against Humanity TREATY! Also Read Official Civil Society Joint Statement in Support of Progress Toward A Crimes Against Humanity Treaty That We Signed
(WE WANT THIS TREATY & TO USE IT ON UN ITSELF)
We are so proud of having supported this joint statement for NGO’s that we are pointing out each of our signatures below with red arrows!
IOJ’s co-founders signed as Lord Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie Desiree. Interest of Justice, Free Speech Association & Stop Crimes Against Humanity also signed as civil society organizations, so we added our 5 signatures total and pray it helps to convince the countries to finally create a treaty on crimes against humanity.
Because no one on Earth made a form for you all to sign as individual people to ask YOUR opinion, we hooked you all up with a demand form to sign and share.
It’s only for civil society, so we made you all a form to sign. Yesterday we had MAJOR problems where only 40 people could get it to work - we CHANGED the form entirely just now (if you are one of the 40 able to get through and signed we got them and will use them - THANK YOU)
https://www.noticeanddemand.org/cahtreaty/
Notice and Demand is an Interest Of Justice Project currently in the making and all support goes to humanitarian efforts. Thank you for being a part of IoJ Family!
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a Sponsor or paid subscriber.
IOJ will post again today and tomorrow before the HISTORICAL vote hoping to give some extra pressure with your signatures as they go into this historical vote!
FOR CIVIL SOCIETY ONLY:
Joint Statement in Support of Progress toward a Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
The undersigned organizations and individuals — with representation from multiple geographic regions — express our support for a global convention on crimes against humanity, and urge states to express strong support for a procedure to be adopted at the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly to move the Draft Articles on Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Humanity forward to negotiations for a treaty.
Throughout history, millions of people have been subjected to murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation, persecution, and other atrocities that have shocked the conscience of humanity. Crimes against humanity continue unabated across the globe and the Draft Articles provide a timely and urgent opportunity for states to help end impunity.
Although crimes against humanity are among the most serious crimes in international law, there has yet to be a treaty regulating their prevention and punishment. A treaty on crimes against humanity would close a crucial gap in the current international framework on mass atrocities as well as clarifying states’ duties to prevent such crimes and means to cooperate with each other. A crimes against humanity treaty can also rightfully contribute to global affirmation of the gravity of these crimes.
In 2013, the UN’s International Law Commission approved crimes against humanity to be included in its programme of work. The Commission, in 2019, recommended the elaboration of a convention by the UN General Assembly or by an international conference.
In 2022, the UN’s Sixth Committee adopted resolution 77/249 to take forward steps for a treaty on crimes against humanity, including two interactive sessions in 2023 and 2024 on the Draft Articles, and a plan to take a decision on the ILC’s recommendation that a treaty go forward in the 79th session of the General Assembly.
We believe the International Law Commission’s Draft Articles represent a strong starting point to open negotiations on a treaty. There is broad agreement that the Draft Articles contain a number of positive elements, and differences in perspectives on the existing Draft Articles should not be used to perpetuate inaction. Accordingly, we urge states to follow the Commission’s recommendation that a treaty on crimes against humanity should be negotiated, either by the General Assembly itself or in a Diplomatic Conference convened for that purpose.
Our organizations also urge states to identify important areas for further strengthening the Draft Articles. A variety of civil society groups have developed proposals toward this end. These include strengthening the proposed treaty by a variety of means.
We urge states also to express overall support for an approach to the development of a crimes against humanity treaty that is gender-competent, survivor-centric, and deploys an intersectional lens. This includes ensuring the inclusion of a non-discrimination provision to apply and interpret the treaty’s provisions consistent with international human rights law.
We believe it is equally essential that the treaty-making process itself is inclusive. States should facilitate meaningful, inclusive, and safe public and civil society participation from across the region, in all stages of the treaty-development process, including by people of all gender identities, as well as victims, survivors, and affected communities, and ensure that their voices are adequately represented in the final provisions of the treaty.
Signatory Organizations:
21 Century Forum
Abogados Sin Fronteras Canadá
The Acalypha Child Care Initiative (Nigeria)
ACIEDD (Tchad)
Action des Chretiens pour l’Abolition de la Torture au Burundi
Action for Change
Action Network for Gender Equity & Law
ADIFEVEA World (DRC)
Adovicuganda International
Afghanistan Human Rights Advocates
Africa Center for International Law and Accountability (Ghana)
Africa Legal Aid
African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies
African Network Against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances
African Platform for Human Rights and Governance
AfricanDefenders
Afrique Performance (Benin)
Agewell Foundation (India)
Al-Haq (Palestine)
Al Mezan Center for Human Rights (Palestine)
Alerte Congolaise pour l’environnement et les droits de l’homme
All Survivors Project
Alliance Internationale pour la Défense des droits et des libertés
Alpha Support Development Programme (Kenya)
ALTSEAN – Burma
The America Team for Displaced Eritreans
Amnesty International
Anti-Domestic Violence Center (Uganda)
Aotearoa Lawyers for Peace (New Zealand)
ApiriHallowed Foundation (Benin)
The Arrested Lawyers Initiative (Brussels)
Ascend Youth Zambia
ASD-INKINGI (Uganda)
Ashtar Development Organization
Asia Justice Coalition
Asian American Center of Frederick
Asian Muslim Action Network (Thailand)
Asian Resource Foundation (Thailand)
Asociación Española para el Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos
Associação Jurista ba Justisa (Timor-Leste)
l’Association des victimes, parents et Amis du 28 septembre 2009 (Guinea)
Association for the Welfare of Women and Indigenous People (Cameroon)
Association of World Citizens (France)
Association pour le Développement des Initiatives Paysannes (DRC)
Associazione di solidarietà donne per le donne
Athena Tech & Atrocities Advisory
Australian Centre for International Justice
Avaaz
Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication
Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha (India)
Basel Peace Office (Switzerland)
Better Tomorrow for Child Empowerment Foundation (Nigeria)
Biafra Government in Exile
Blaž Golob GFS Institute (Slovenia)
Burma Human Rights Network
Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies
Cameroon Women’s Peace Movement
Canada’s Feminist Forum for Afghanistan
Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture
Center for Accountability and Rule of Law – Sierra Leone
Center for Gender and Refugee Studies
Center Against Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence in Conflict
Center for Human Rights Advocacy
Center for Human Rights in Iran
The Center for International and Comparative Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law
Center for Justice and Accountability
Center for Peace Building and Democracy in Liberia
Centre for Democracy and Human Rights
Centre International de Droit Comparé de l’Environnement (France)
Centre Libanais des Droits Humains
Centre for Policy Alternatives (Sri Lanka)
Centre de Recherche sur l’environnement, la démocratie et les droits de l’homme (DRC)
El Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales (Argentina)
Centro de Análisis Forense y Ciencias Aplicadas (Guatemala)
Centre for Social and Behaviour Change Communication (India)
Centre for Social Mobilization and Sustainable Development (Ghana)
Centre to Empower All Survivors of Exploitation and Trafficking
Centro por la Justicia y el Derecho Internacional
Centro Regional de Derechos Humanos y Justicia de Género – Corporación Humanas (Chile)
Child Rescue Foundation (Zambia)
CIDA Organisation
The Circle
Citizens for Global Solutions
Civil Centre for Peace, Justice and Development (Nigeria)
Civil Education is the Solution for Poverty and Environmental Management (Tanzania)
Civil Rights Defenders
Civitas Maximas
The Coalition Burundaise des Défenseurs des Droits de l’Homme
Coalition contre l’impunite (Tchad)
Coalition des Volontaires pour la Paix et le Développement (DRC)
Coalition for the Prevention of Hazara Genocide (Afghanistan)
La Coalition Ivoirienne pour la Cour Pénale International
Coalition for the Prevention of Hazara Genocide
Coalition for the Promotion of Women’s Rights (Nigeria)
Coalition of Somali Human Rights Defenders
Coalitions de l’Afrique Francophone pour la Cour Penale Internationale
CobraCrusade Lira
Comisión de Derechos Humanos
Le Comité National pour la Prévention et la Répression du Génocide des crimes de guerres crimes contre l’humanité et de toute forme de Discrimination de la République Démocratique du Congo
Committee For Justice (Egypt)
The Common Good Foundation
Community Empowerment for Progress Organization
Community Peace Practitioners Association (Nigeria)
Community Women Peace Mediators (Cameroon)
Concern for Integrated Development (Ethiopia)
Congress of Nations and States
Corruption Brakes Crusade (Uganda)
Crimes Against Humanity Initiative
CSO Advocacy Platform of Liberia
Darfur Bar Association
Darfur Network for Human Rights
Darfur Women’s Action Group
Debotional and Dedicated Services Community Development Organization (Tanzania)
Defend International
DefendDefenders (Uganda)
Defense Sans Frontière-Avocats Solidaires
DePaul University College of Law – International Human Rights Law Institute
DIGNITY – Danish Institute Against Torture
Disability Rights International
Divine Foundation for Disabled Persons (Nigeria)
Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation (The Hague)
The Duty Legacy
Echoes of Women in Africa Initiative (Nigeria)
Eden Centre (Zimbabwe)
Education as a Vaccine (Nigeria)
Educational and Health Organization for Afghanistan Women
EnGendeRights (Philippines)
Ensaaf
Environnemental Frontline (DRC)
Eritrea Focu
Eritrean Afar National Congress
European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights
Every Woman Treaty
The European Law Students’ Association
Fantanka (The Gambia)
Farida e.V. (Farida Global Organization)
Femena
Finnish Afghans Center
Fondation Bill Clinton pour la Paix (DRC)
Food and Rural Development Foundation (Cameroon)
Food4Humanity (Yemen)
Fortify Rights
Forum of Nigerian Women in Politics (Nigeria)
Forum des organisations nationales humanitaires et de développement (DRC)
Foundation Builders (Nigeria)
Foundation for Human Rights and Democracy (Liberia)
Foundation for Human Rights Initiative – Uganda
FrameOut (Sri Lanka)
Free Speech Association
Free Yezidi Foundation
Fundación Internacional Baltasar Garzón
Fundación para el Debido Proceso
The Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children
Geitasamo Paralegal Organization
Gender Action for Peace and Security
Gender Centre for Empowering Development
Generation for Rights Over the World
Generation of Change (Pakistan)
Genocide Alert (Germany)
Global Call to Action Against Poverty
Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect
Global Compliance Research Project
Global Justice and Research Project (Liberia)
Global Justice Center
Global Missions International (Nigeria)
Global Peace and Development Organization (Kenya)
Global Rights Compliance
Global Security Institute
Global Survivor’s Fund (Switzerland)
Grace Agenda (Kenya)
Groupe d’associations de défense des droits de l’homme et de la Paix (DRC)
Gulf Centre for Human Rights (Lebanon)
HakiMadini
Happy Phage (South Africa)
Hazara Society Policy Center
Hikima Community Mobilization and Development Initiative (Nigeria)
Hitma Organization for Cultural and Social Development
Hope Advocates Africa
Horn Afrik News Agency for Human Rights
Human Rescue DRC
Human Rights and Development in Africa
Human Rights Concern – Eritrea
Human Rights Defenders Network – Sierra Leone
Human Rights Sanrakshan Sansthaa
Human Rights Watch
ICR Justice Africa
IDHEAS Litigio Estratégico en Derechos Humanos
Indian Confederation of Indigenous and Tribal Peoples North East Zone
Initiative for Gender Transformation, Education and Community Development (Nigeria
Initiative for Good Governance and Transparency in Tanzania
INMAA Organization for Development (Iraq)
Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa
Institute for Security Studies (South Africa)
Integrity Initiatives International
Interest of Justice
Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace
International Action Network for Gender Equity & Law
International Association of Genocide Scholars
International Association of People’s Lawyers
International Center for the Study, Prevention, and Treatment of MultiGenerational Legacies of Trauma
International Civil Society Action Network
International Commission of Jurists
International Commission of Jurists, Kenya Section
International Commission of Jurists, Norway
International Community for Georgia Development and the Progress
International Federation for Human Rights
International Federation of Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture
International Helping for the Young (Chat)
International Humanitarian Law and Youth Initiative
The International Network on Disability, Peace and Security
International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Nigeria)
International Service for Human Rights
International Society for Health and Human Rights
International Tribunal of Conscience of Peoples in Movement
Investigator Organization for the Rule of Law (Iraq)
Invisible Children
Instituto de estudios comparados en ciencias penales de Guatemala
Ishtar Development Organization (Syria)
Islamic Women’s Association for Research and Empowerment (Sri Lanka)
Italian Federation for Human Rights
Iteka Initiative
Jumuiya ya Maendeleo ya Elimu ya Wototo Pemba
Just Planet
Justice Access Point (Uganda)
Justice House (MENA Region)
Justicia Asbl (DRC)
Keen and Care Initiative (Nigeria)
Kenya Human Rights Commission
Kinnapa Development Programme (Tanzania)
Kosova Rehabilitation Center for Torture Victims
Laboratorio de Litigio Estructural
Law Office of Lori J. Williams, LLC
Lawyers Committee on Nuclear Policy
Lawyers for Human Rights (South Africa)
League for the Defence of Human Rights in Iran
Legal Action Worldwide
Legal Defence and Assistance Project (Nigeria)
Legal Resources Centre (South Africa)
Liberty Sparks
Libyan Human Rights Clinic
Ligue Burundaise des droits de l’homme Iteka (Rwanda)
Ligue des Droits de la personne dans la région des Grands-Lacs (Burundi, Rwanda, and DRC)
L’Organisation Guinéenne de Défense des Droits de l’Homme et du Citoyen
Luz de Esperanza Desaparecidos Jalisco A. C. (Mexico)
MADRE
Mahabad Organisation for Human Rights
Marci Roth World Institute on Disability
Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns
MAUJ Foundation (Syria)
Minnesota Peace Project
Missing Persons Families Group (Türkiye and Syria)
Mizan Organization for Legal Studies on Human Rights
Mobilized News
Monitor de Derechos Humanos (Venezuela)
Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights
Mozambique Human Rights Defenders Network
Musawa
My World México
National Forum for Human Rights (Yemen)
National Lawyers Guild – San Francisco Bay Chapter
National Lawyers Guild Task Force on the Americas
Netwomening Association (Spain)
New Humanity
Never Again International – Canada
Nigeria Human Rights Defenders Network
Non-Governmental Coordinating Council (Zambia)
Nord-Kivu Hjelpeforening
Northern Justice Watch
Norwegian Helsinki Committee
La Nouvelle Société Civile Congolaise
Omeria Community Development Organization
ONG Amaranta (Chile)
Operation Broken Silence
Organisation for Gender, Civic Engagement and Youth Development Cameroon
Our Culture is Giving
Outright International
PA “Social Technologies Agency” (Kyrgyzstan)
Pan African Lawyers Union
Parliamentarians for Global Action
Partners in Justice International
Partnership for Justice (Nigeria)
Peace and Humanitarian Association (Cameroon)
Peace Track Initiative (Canada and Yemen)
Pemba Child Rights Environment and Malaria Control Organization
People for Successful Corean Unification (South Korea and US)
Persons Against Non-State Torture
Physicians for Human Rights
Platform for Social Justice (Uganda)
The Populace Foundation International (Uganda)
Prime Peace Foundation (Ghana)
Programa Venezolano de Educación Acción en Derechos Humanos (Venezuela)
Progressive Voice (Myanmar)
Protection Approaches
Raising Up Friendship Foundation (Tanzania)
Reach Out Cameroon
Red Federal de Estudios sobre el Derecho Humano a la Paz (Argentina)
Redress
Regional Advocacy for Women’s Sustainable Advancement (MENA)
The Regional Coalition for Women Human Rights Defenders in Southwest Asia and North Africa
Renand Foundation (Haiti)
Rencontre Africaine pour la Défense des Droits de l’Homme (Senegal)
Researchers Without Borders (Uganda)
Réseau des Défenseurs des Droits Humains en Afrique Centrale
Reseau Equitas Cote d’Ivoire
Réseau Equitas (DRC)
Rights and Rice Foundation (Liberia)
Rohingya Justice Initiative
Room to Heal
SACCORD (Zambia)
Safe Island for Women and Children (Tanzania)
Sam Organization for Rights and Development (Yemen)
SAHRiNGON Tanzania Chapter
Save life community initiative in Taraba SLICOM-I (Nigeria)
Save the Mother and Children of Central Tanzania
Sentinel Project (Canada)
Servicio Paz y Justicia Paragua
Seville University (Spain)
Shevolution
Sima Community Based Organization (Kenya)
Solo Sandeng Foundation (The Gambia)
Somali Human Rights Association
SOS – TB
South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network
South Sudan Youth Peace and Development Organization
Southern African Litigation Centre
STRALI (Italy)
Strategic Advocacy for Human Rights (Global)
Strategic Litigation Project (US)
Students for Global Democracy Uganda
Synergie des femmes pour les victimes des violences sexuelles (DRC)
Synergie Ukingo Wet (DRC)
Syria Justice and Accountability Centre
Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression
The Syrian Legal Development Programme
Tanzania Centre For Economic and Social Rights
Tanzania Community Health Information and Support
Tanzania GCAP Coalition
Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition
Taraba Advocacy and Rehabilitation Foundation (Nigeria)
Tigrians Canadian Immigration Association
Transitional Justice Working Group (South Korea)
TRIAL International
Tribune Azad Iran laïque
Trios Human Development Foundation (Nigeria)
Tunisian Human Rights League
Union des Amis Socio Culturels d’Action en Developpement
United Nations Association of Sweden
Universal Foundation On Good Governance And Human Rights (Cameroon)
University of Nottingham Law School
Visionary Ethics Foundation (Costa Rica)
Voix d’eve (Tunisia)
The West African Transitional Justice Centre
Udisha (India)
Uganda Peace Foundation
UN Association of South Sudan
Unitarian Universalist Service Committee
United States International Council on Disabilities
United Justice
University of Chicago Law School Global Human Rights Clinic
University of San Francisco Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic
Upendo Care Organization (Kenya)
Urban Morgan Institute for Human Rights
Vision Congo ONGD
La Voix de l’enfant (Tchad)
La Voix des Sans Voix pour les Droits de l’homme (DRC)
Volunteer for Youth in Health and Development
War Crimes Research Office, American University
Washington Center for Justice
Wayamo Foundation (Germany)
We are NOT Weapons of War
Weichel & Associates
West African Human Rights Defenders Network
The West African Transitional Justice Center (Nigeria)
Winam Chanua Dada CBO (CHADALA) (Kenya)
Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (Nigeria)
Women & Children in Support of Community Development Initiate (Nigeria)
Women Counselling Initiative (Nigeria)
Women for Afghan Women
Women for Human Rights (Nepal)
Women Human Rights Defenders International Coalition
Women for Permanent Peace and Justice
Women’s Action Network Sri Lanka
Women’s Association for Women and Victims’ Empowerment (The Gambia)
Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (Philippines)
Women’s Initiatives for Gender Justice
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, U.K. Section
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, U.S. Section
Women’s Link Worldwide
Women’s Organization for Transitional Justice (Türkiye)
Women’s Regional Network (Pakistan, India, Afghanistan)
World Federalist Movement – Canada
World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy (Czech Republic)
World Future Council – Institute for Global Policy (International)
World Hazara Council USA
Women’s League of Burma
Women’s Peace Network
World Organisation against Torture
World Without Genocide
Yazda
Yelef Initiative (The Gambia)
Yemen Red Crescent
Zoulgouta Foundation (Cameroon)
Individuals:
Asli Abbasi, Ph.D., Human Rights Researcher and Activist, Iran
Hirad Abtahi, Chef de Cabinet of the Presidency to the International Criminal Court
Grace Acan, SEMA/Women’s Advocacy Network
Professor William Aceves, California Western School of Law
Hashem Ahmadian
Zubaida Akbar, Woman Human Rights Defender
Dr. Widad Akreyi, International Atrocity Expert and Human Rights Leader
Mohamed Al Shami, President, Alliance Internationale pour la Défense des droits et des libertés
Maya Alrahabi, Executive Director, Musawa
Riad Alakar
Alfadil Alnor, Human Rights Activist
Professor Dr. Kai Ambos, Georg August Universität Göttingen
Alejandra Bernardo Andrés, Senior Gender Advisor, Morocco
Professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin KC (Hons), The Queen’s University of Belfast/Minnesota Law School
Peter Archer, Ireland
Rayhan Asat, Human Rights Lawyer
Sareta Ash, Senior Gender Expert
Professor Sahar Aziz, Rutgers University Law School
Abdul Azizi
Professor Tae-Ung Baik, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Anastasia Banda, Women’s Rights Activist, Zambia
Professor John Q. Barrett, St. John’s University
Professor Karima Bennoune, University of Michigan Law School
John Berger, Senior Fellow, Center on National Security, Fordham University
Professor Mark S. Berlin, Marquette University
Jutta F. Bertram-Nothnagel, Lawyers Committee on Nuclear Policy, Vice President
Zurab Bezhanishvili, President, International Community for Georgia Development and the Progress
Judge Gilbert Bitti, Kosovo Specialist Chambers
Professor Marco Bocchese, Webster Vienna Private University
Professor Michael Bohlander, Durham University
Elizabeth Pérez Botí
Jules Braet, Belgium
Professor Mike Brand, Atrocities Prevention Advocate
Elizabeth Broadbent, Member of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom
Reed Brody, Former Director of UN Missions – El Salvador and DRC
Lord Dustin Bryce, International Legal Scholar and Human Rights Defender
Todd Buchwald, Member, United Nations Committee Against Torture
Andreas Bummel, Executive Director, Democracy Without Borders
Professor David Donat Cattin, New York University
Professor Andrea Caligiuri, University of Macerata
Professor Nelson Camilo Sanchez, University of Virginia School of Law
Quianna Canada, Human Rights Defender
Dr. Mónica Castillejos-Aragón, UC Berkeley Law
Eleni Chaitidou, Senior Legal Officer, Kosovo Specialist Chambers
Professor Rita Chemaly, Political Sciences, Lebanon
Dr. Lecturer Giovanni Chiarini, University of Huddersfield
In-Jin Chung, Barun Law
Professor Roger S. Clark, Rutgers Law School
Charles Clements, Former President of Physicians for Human Rights
Matteo Colorio, Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies
Ambassador Hans Corell
Mazen Darwish, Syrian lawyer and Human Rights Defender
Lady Xylie Desiree, International Legal Scholar and Human Rights Defender
Jens Dieckmann, International Lawyer
Dr. Viviane Dittrich, Deputy Director, International Nuremberg Principles Academy
Carlos Villán Durán, Asociación Española para el Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos
Professor Terje Einarsen, University of Bergen
Enie Valery Elive, Greening Forward
Dr. Ingrid Elliot, Bahamas
Dr. Mark Ellis, International Bar Association, Executive Director
Jenny Engledow, Member of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom
Professor José Elías Esteve, University of Valencia
Professor Hon. Gareth Evans, Australian National University
Edward Lyonga Ewule, International Legal Scholar and Human Rights Defender
Professor Aaron Fellmeth, ABILA International Human Rights Committee, Co-Chair
Daoud Daoud, CEO, SALAM
Professor Stephanie Farrior
Dr. Carlos René Fernández Pérez, Guatemala
Roisin Flynn
Bhavani Fonseka, Centre for Policy Alternatives
Quazi Omar Foysal, American International University, Bangladesh
Ingrid Burke Friedman, JURIST Legal News
Anne Gamurorwa, Communication for Development Foundation Uganda
Professor Sévane Garibian, Université de Genève
Professor Hannah R. Garry, UCLA Law Promise Institute for Human Rights
Paul Garthe, Portugal
Joseph Gimba Ph. D, Center for Peace Education and Community Development, Nigeria
Justice Richard Goldstone
Professor Gregory S. Gordon, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Michael S. Greco, Former President of American Bar Association
Dr. Rosemary Grey, University of Sydney
Dr. Leena Grover, Tilburg University
Elida Guerra, Human Rights Lawyer
Professor Jonathan Hafetz, Seton Hall Law School
Khaliqyar Haidary, Human Rights Defender
Christopher “Kip” Hale, Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group for Ukraine, Georgetown Law’s International Criminal Justice Initiative
Nicholas Haley
Professor Lindsay M. Harris
Professor Steven Heydemann, Smith College
Professor Yasushi Higashizawa, Meijigakuin University
Christina Hioureas, Partner, Foley Hoag LLP
Esther Hoole, Activist, Sri Lanka
Abigail Edem Hunu, Ghana
Deena R. Hurwitz, Senior Fellow, Northeastern University School of Law
Shirin Ibadi, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate
Dr. Jens Iverson, Leiden University
Junemarie Justus, Founder and CEO, Acorn Project
Martina M. Kabisama
Sayedul Karim, Founder and President, Rohingya Justice Initiative
Professor Paul Kang, Korea University School of Law
Sarah Kihika Kasande, Human Rights Lawyer, Uganda
Professor Patrick J. Keenan, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Professor Michael J. Kelly, Creighton University
Professor Gerhard Kemp, UWE Bristol Law School
Dr. Professor Mark Kersten, University of the Fraser Valley
Professor Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
John Eugen Kinabo, Tanzania
Dr. Professor Mark Klamberg, Stockholm University
Dunia Koomson, Zimbabwe
Dr. Professor Claus Kreß, University of Cologne
Judge O-Gon Kwon, former Judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia
Maryam Adamu Lanko, Narrow the Gap Child Advocacy Initiative, and SELL Foundation Nigeria
Professor Stephen Legomsky, Washington University School of Law
Taceo Lenfant
Professor David Luban, Georgetown University Law Center
Erin Lyons, Chief of Content, Peacekeeping NGO
Professor Kathleen M. Maloney, Lewis & Clark Law School
Professor Tomás K. Manguel, Universidad de Buenos Aires and Universidad de Palermo
Professor Stewart Manley, Malaysia
Professor Maria Chiara Marullo, Universitat Jaume
Tarcisco Dal Maso
Dr. Anja Matwijkiw, Indiana University Northwest
Martin Mavenjina
Metra Mehran
Professor Juan Mendez, American University
Dr. Abdul Aziz Meslat
Professor Bonita Meyersfeld, Wits School of Law
Professor Saira Mohamed, UC Berkeley School of Law
Sadiq Mohammed
Lucilene Morandi, Gender and Economy Research Center, Brazil
Muhammad Sharif Muhammad, Founder and President, Hitma Development Organization
Professor Karen Musalo, UC Law, San Francisco
Dr. Lahbib Naaimi, Law for Palestine (Morocco)
Dr. Eva-Maria Nag, Global Policy Journal
Yalda Naiemy, Save the Children International, Afghanistan
Professor (ret.) Abdul Hameed Nayyar, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad
Joshua Ndahiro
Patricia Ndhlovu, Zambia
Stella Ndirangu, International Criminal Law Expert
Nancy J. Newman, International Action for Gender Equity & Law, Founder
Ms. Khin Ohmar, Burmese Activist and Human Rights Practitioner
Tschika McBean Okosi, US & Guyana
Mr. Lawrence Osong, Nigeria
Professor Oyeronke Olademo, University of Ilorin, Nigeria
Professor Valerie Oosterveld, University of Western Ontario Faculty of Law
Linda Osman, Syrian Legalist and Human Rights Activist
Professor Dr. Milton Owuor, Director & Chair, Center for International Criminal Justice Africa
Professor Anjli Parrin, University of Chicago Law School, Global Human Rights Clinic
Laura Fuentes Pavez, Human Rights Lawyer
Nizam Peerwani, M.D., Forensic Pathologist and Human Rights Activist, Physicians for Human Rights
Carmelo Faleh Pérez, Asociación Española para el Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos
C.J. Polychroniou, Journalist and former Academic
Kamala Poudel, Program Officer, KOSHISH Nepal
Dr. Joseph Powderly, Leiden University
ChanPhosda Prak, Gender and Development for Cambodia
Tania Principe, Nobel Women’s Initiative
Ehsan Qaane, Co-Founder, Afghanistan Transitional Justice Coordination Group
Teresa Quadt, Germany
James Selasi Quarshie, Amnesty International – Ghana Section
Klaus U. Rackwitz, International Law Expert
Akila Radhakrishnan, Strategic Legal Adviser, Gender Justice, Atlantic Council and President, Global Justice Center (2018–2023)
Dr. Claire Raissian, University College Cork
Stephen Rapp, Former US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice (2009–2015)
Professor Darryl Robinson, Queen’s University Faculty of Law
Rev. Dr. Lisa D. Robinson
Professor Naomi Roht-Arriaza, University of California Law, San Francisco
Professor Gabor Rona, Cardozo Law School
Erin Farrell Rosenberg, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Indira Rosenthal, Gender expert
Carlotta Rossato, University of Padua, Human Rights Centre
Professor Brad Roth, Wayne State University
Kenneth Roth, Former Executive Director of Human Rights Watch
Carole Roushdy, Egypt
Professor Susana SáCouto, American University Washington College of Law
Professor Leila Nadya Sadat, Washington University School of Law
Dr. Human Saeed, University of Leuven
Professor Phillipe Sands, University College London
Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, Executive Director, Center for Policy Alternatives (Sri Lanka)
Christine Savino, Taiwan
Professor William Schabas, Middlesex University
David J. Scheffer, former U.S. Ambassador at Large for War Crimes Issues (1997–2001)
Judge (ret). Wolfgang Schomburg, Former Judge of ICTY and ICTR
Fred Sekindi
Professor Patricia Viseur Sellers, University of OxfordDr. Livingstone Sewanya, Foundation for Human Rights Initiative
Joseph Severe, UNASCAD – Haiti
Tarazi Mohammed Sheikh, Brac University
Anabella Sibrián, Human Rights Defender
Shenali De Silva, Human Rights Lawyer
Professor David Sloss, Santa Clara University School of Law
Dr. Sheetal Soni, University of Kwazulu – Natal South Africa
Professor Milena Sterio, Cleveland State University College of Law
Léa-Rose Stoian, Legal Advisor in Criminal Justice and Criminology
Professor Lori Sudderth, Quinnipiac University
Jeanne Sulzer, Impact Litigation
Dr. Sheena Swemmer, University of Witwatersrand
Sal Taal, Former President, Gambian Bar Association
Ellen Thomas, Proposition One Campaign for a Nuclear-Free Future, Director
Tony Tracy, Ireland
Professor Jennifer Trahan, New York University
Dr. Victor Tsilonis, Chairman, Intellectum Scientific Society
Professor Viacheslav Tuliakov, National Univeristy Odessa Law Academy (Ukraine)
Dr. Anne-Marie Tupuola-Plunkett, Independent Scholar and International Consultant
Dr. Estrella del Valle Calzada, University of Valencia
Professor Catherine Van De Heyning, University of Antwerp
Judge Christine Van De Wyngaert, Kosovo Specialist Chambers
Professor Elisabeth Ward, DePaul University College of Law
Mohamed Abdikarem Warsame, Director, Ismail Mire Foundation (Somalia)
Peter Weiss
Professor Liz Wickeri, Fordham University Law School
Jody Williams, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate
Hashim Yussif, Progressive Demoncrats Association, Ghana
Assistant Professor Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Zakaria
Professor Francisco Javier Zamora Cabot, Universitat Jaume
Parisa Zangeneh, Ph.D. Student, National University of Ireland
Ali Zeer, Syrian Lawyer and Human Rights Defender
Updated to reflect additional signatures on 10/03/2024.
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a Sponsor or paid subscriber.
Signed and shared!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA MONEYPOX MONKEYSHINES! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
How I wish to see a world driven by compassion and a thirst for knowledge to appreciate the gifts of The Creator! Your fighting to make such a world possible is greatly appreciated!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! https://virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this NO CASH TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People. Insidious CONTROLLED OPPOSITION is everywhere too.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (69) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.