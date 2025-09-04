Today, Florida's Surgeon General dropped a bombshell that should be leading every news outlet in the world

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, announced Florida will end all vaccine mandates, calling them "wrong" and saying they "drip with disdain." But while everyone celebrates this victory, they're missing the horrifying admission hidden in plain sight.

Florida just basically admitted these products are too dangerous to mandate for healthy people, yet they're still giving them to the elderly and sick. The same experimental gene therapies they won't force on the young and healthy are still being injected into grandma at her doctor's office.

And in twelve days, the World Health Organization plans to make these experimental products permanently mandatory for 192 countries as a “relevant health product” that countries agree is top priority to invest in during declared emergencies. Not optional. Not recommended. Mandatory for countries to invest in. The WHO has a disclaimer that says “nothing is mandatory”, however, The States are expected to invest and ensure a “Quota” of the product reached their populations and many of the member states are shady enough to actually mandate their own citizens because the country itself would agree to be bound to the PABS agreement and pandemic treaty.

“Florida department of health in partnership with the governor is going to be working to end ALL vaccine mandates in Florida law!”

The Crime That Started Everything

During COVID, the Pentagon and FDA committed a crime so massive it's hard to comprehend. They took gene therapy products and called them vaccines to bypass safety regulations. This isn't speculation. We have a 132-page legal petition filed with the FDA that proves they knew these products were gene therapy by their own definitions.

Gene therapy delivers genetic instructions to your cells to produce proteins. That's exactly what mRNA COVID shots do. They deliver mRNA that instructs your cells to produce spike proteins. By the FDA's own regulatory definitions, that's gene therapy. But by calling them vaccines, they avoided years of safety testing that would have revealed the dangers.

Here's the smoking gun that proves the crime. Federal law 50 U.S.C. § 1520a requires the military to notify Congress 30 days before conducting any experiments on civilians. When we filed Freedom of Information requests for this notification, the response was devastating. "No records exist."

The entire COVID vaccine program was illegal from the first shot.

How One American Lie Went Global

The FDA's fraudulent classification didn't just affect Americans. It poisoned the entire world through a chain of institutional trust that became a weapon of mass experimentation.

The World Health Organization maintains a list of "stringent regulatory authorities" that other countries rely on for drug approval guidance. The FDA sits at the top of that list. When the FDA approves something, WHO automatically endorses it for global use. No independent verification. No additional scrutiny. Just blind trust.

So when the FDA lied and called gene therapy a vaccine, WHO amplified that lie to 194 countries. Those countries, trusting both FDA and WHO, injected their populations with experimental gene therapy thinking it was a traditional vaccine. Five and a half billion people worldwide became unwitting test subjects because America lied first.

Even though Trump withdrew America from WHO, we're not fully out until January 2026. Until then, the FDA remains on WHO's stringent authority list. Every FDA approval still influences global health policy. The lie continues spreading.

The Treaty That Already Passed

Here's what most people don't know. The pandemic treaty everyone warned about already passed. In May 2024, despite massive opposition, the World Health Assembly adopted it. The treaty gives WHO unprecedented powers to declare health emergencies for any reason. Not pandemics. Emergencies. Any cluster of cases. Any computer model. Any variant they decide is concerning.

But the treaty had one weakness. It lacked an enforcement mechanism. That's where PABS comes in.

PABS, the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing framework, is the enforcement mechanism that makes the pandemic treaty operational. It requires countries to surrender 20% of all medical countermeasures to WHO during emergencies. It forces pharmaceutical companies to contribute products to WHO's global stockpile. It creates the legal framework that transforms the pandemic treaty from paper threats into global medical tyranny.

Without PABS, the pandemic treaty is a car without an engine. With PABS, it becomes an unstoppable machine of permanent experimentation.

The Twelve Day Window That Changes Everything

From September 15th to 19th, WHO member states will vote on PABS. If it passes, and without massive opposition it will pass, the experimental framework becomes permanent international law.

Every country in WHO, currently 192 nations, will be legally bound to accept WHO's classification system. If WHO says gene therapy is a vaccine, every member nation must treat it as such. If WHO declares an emergency, every nation must comply with distribution requirements. No exceptions. No opt-outs. No sovereignty.

For Americans, this matters even after we leave WHO. Your kids studying in Europe will be subject to PABS rules. Your parents on a Caribbean cruise will be under this framework. Any American traveling internationally enters a system where experimental products can be mandatory with no recourse.

More critically, PABS creates immense pressure for future administrations to rejoin WHO. Once this framework exists, America becomes isolated from global health systems unless we submit to PABS requirements. Future presidents might decide that isolation costs too much.

What Florida's Admission Really Means

When Florida declares these products too dangerous to mandate but continues allowing them for vulnerable populations, they're exposing the entire system's moral bankruptcy. They're essentially saying these products are unsafe for healthy people who might fight back but acceptable for elderly and sick people who trust the system.

This selective experimentation reveals the truth. It was never about health. It was always about testing how far they could push genetic modification technologies on human populations. The healthy resisted, so they're backing off. The vulnerable still comply, so the experiment continues on them.

In twelve days, this selective experimentation becomes mandatory global policy. Not just for COVID products, but for whatever WHO declares an emergency for next. Bird flu, monkeypox, or any pathogen they decide justifies activation of their emergency powers.

The Framework for Permanent Experimentation

PABS doesn't just share vaccines between countries. It institutionalizes the entire fraudulent classification system. Once PABS passes, these become permanent international standards:

Gene therapies will permanently be classified as vaccines, avoiding safety requirements. Experimental products will be called treatments, bypassing informed consent. Emergency declarations will override national sovereignty. Digital health certificates will track compliance globally. Censorship of opposition becomes a treaty obligation. Pharmaceutical companies get liability protection worldwide.

This isn't temporary emergency power. It's a permanent framework that never expires, never gets reviewed, and can't be challenged without complete withdrawal from the global health system.

They Already Told You the Truth

The evidence is already public. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth admitted in his April memo that these products are "experimental" when he reinstated troops who refused them. RFK Jr. is pulling them from CDC recommendations for children and pregnant women. Florida's Surgeon General just declared them too dangerous to mandate.

When government officials admit products are experimental and too dangerous to mandate, but keep giving them to vulnerable populations, they're confessing to human experimentation. They're just choosing their test subjects more carefully.

PABS makes this selective experimentation the permanent global standard. Instead of ending the experiment, they're institutionalizing it through multilateral international investment agreements or “IIA’s”

Your Mission in These Twelve Days

This isn't about COVID anymore. It's about whether experimental gene therapy can be permanently disguised as vaccines. Whether governments can force medical experiments on populations. Whether your grandchildren will have medical freedom or be permanent test subjects.

Sign the petition at SueTheWHO.org/stopPABS immediately. Not because online petitions usually work, but because millions of signatures during active negotiations show global opposition they can't ignore. They need to see the world is watching and rejecting their framework.

Share this information everywhere. Most people have no idea PABS exists or that the pandemic treaty already passed. They think ending mandates means victory when actually the experiment just became selective. Show them this article. Make them understand what happens in twelve days.

Contact your representatives, regardless of where you live. Americans, tell them you know about PABS and oppose it even though we're leaving WHO. International readers, demand your country reject PABS. Make it politically costly to support permanent experimentation.

The Bottom Line

Florida just admitted what we've known all along. These products are too dangerous to force on healthy people. But they're still experimenting on the vulnerable, and in twelve days, WHO wants to make that experiment permanent and global.

This is the moment everything gets decided. Either we stop PABS and break their experimental framework, or they lock in permanent medical tyranny that will affect every human being on Earth for generations.

We have twelve days to stop them. Twelve days from today, September 3, 2025 to prevent gene therapy from being called vaccines forever. Twelve days to protect the vulnerable from permanent experimentation. Twelve days to preserve medical freedom for our descendants.

The window is closing. The vote is approaching. After September 19th, it's too late.

Sign now at SueTheWHO.org/stopPABS. Share everywhere. Contact everyone.

Because when they admit it's too dangerous for healthy people but keep experimenting on grandma, we're not witnessing public health. We're witnessing a crime against humanity.

And we have twelve days to stop them from making it permanent.

Sign the legal demand to stop the WHO PABS program (pathogen access benefit sharing). The demand sends in real time to a few different important offices throughout the World Health Organization and their international public officials.

https://suethewho.org/stoppabs