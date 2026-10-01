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October 1, 2026 - Interest of Justice

Florida’s complaint under its consumer protection law seeks $10,000 per violation plus disgorgement of profits.

Florida’s top law enforcement officer the Attorney General James Uthmeier cracks down, while Bourla must appear in person in the Netherlands in 21 days and IoJ’s mandamus case is answered November 16 against Pfizers top enablers: the US Government - DoD, FDA and HHS.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sued Pfizer and its CEO, Albert Bourla, today in state court under Florida’s consumer protection law.

Justice creeps in on Pfizer and it’s CEO

It’s official! Florida Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sued Pfizer and its CEO, Albert Bourla, today, October 1, in the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court in St. Lucie County. The 49-page complaint brings two counts under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. It goes straight at the claim that sold the shot, which is that it was "safe."

Here's what the complaint puts in writing.

Transmission was never tested. The complaint quotes Pfizer’s Director of International Developed Markets, Janine Small, answering “No” when asked if the vaccine was tested on stopping transmission of the virus before it entered the market (¶ 112).

Heart inflammation. The complaint cites data showing the recently vaccinated had myocarditis and pericarditis rates 2.6 and 2.0 times higher than the never vaccinated (¶ 48).

Pregnancy. It quotes Anthony Fauci writing to Surgeon General Murthy that a post-second-dose cytokine storm and fever “theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester” (¶ 68).

Price. Pfizer “nearly quadrupled the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, from $30 a dose to a range of $110 to $130 a dose” (¶ 121).

Penalties. Florida seeks $10,000 for each willful violation under § 501.2075, and $15,000 for each violation that victimized a senior citizen or a person with a disability under § 501.2077 (¶ 159). It also seeks disgorgement of profits, and its filing puts Pfizer’s COVID vaccine revenue above $80 billion.

Penalties get counted per violation, so the number grows with every deceptive claim.

IoJ is glad Florida’s Attorney General stepped up to sue Pfizer with their corrupt CEO Bourla, and we hope he prevails like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won in the same type of case where he successfully secured a $41.5 million settlement with Pfizer and Tris Pharma for providing adulterated pharmaceutical drugs to Texas children.

This is how the big names finally get held accountable. In COURT baby! Let justice begin. We do however need lawsuits that sue in a way thats more than just for monetary fines - that is just the price of Pfizer doing business & we all know it!

We hope the disgorgement of profits and fines on top wins and makes a difference.

This is not the only big lawsuit against Pfizer and the shots from hell

In 21 days, on October 22, Bourla is ordered to appear in person next to Bill Gates at the hearing on the merits in the Netherlands. It was brought by seven seriously injured plaintiffs and two plaintiffs who died from their injuries. It’s the same charge, that the public was misled about these shots. Dr. Michael Yeadon and Sasha Latypova are among the experts named in that case, and two of the same experts are lined up in our mandamus case evidence against the federal government.

Now let us all recall the most egregious part insofar as that Pfizer lost previous lawsuits against the US Attorney General and was forced to pay a record $2.3 billion in 2009 to settle the Justice Department’s health care fraud case over illegal marketing. It is shocking but true that the federal government kept doing business with Pfizer the VERIFIED CRIMINAL ENTITY anyway. The agencies that approved this product JOINED THE KNOWN CRIMINAL PFIZER and advertised it as safe and effective, knowing who they were dealing with. It’s just wrong.

When do the feds stop? When WE MAKE THEM STOP IN COURT! Thats when.

IoJ’s position is that these products are gene therapy, not vaccines, and a biological agent known to cause harm. Calling them safe and effective harmed and misled people into their demise. We are so proud of the Florida Attorney General for suing today because they were knowingly lying to people to call them safe and effective and it hurt and killed real people.

For those who do not know yet, IoJ founder Lady Xylie Eshleman has her own lawsuit against the federal government over the same claim, filed pro se in her own name, after her 2 parents died only 11 days apart, right after their 3rd toxic and experimental dose, and the judge gets the government’s response November 16. The allegations are the shots were ILLEGAL EXPERIMENTS - if won it opens the door to criminal charges against the original wrongdoers. You can be part of this effort - A fundraiser is open now to support our case that goes after Pfizer’s top enabler Florida’s case has an Attorney General behind it. The Netherlands case has a great Attorney behind it. The huge mandamus case has no state or Attorney behind it, and we are still raising funds for the legal rebuttals it needs before November 16. It goes after the U.S. government, Pfizer’s top enabler/partner, who approved this product and then advertised it as safe and effective. Share this news, and donate to the case at donorbox.org/mandamusfund. To everyone who’s already given, thank you, thank you! We can’t sue without YOU!

Court of law has the JUDICIAL POWER

A lot of people have given up on the court system. Don’t give up! We need law and order out of the chaos! Mark our words. The remedy will be in court, because the only place anything gets done with ubiquitous wrongdoing and cases like these is in front of a judge, on a record.

Let’s help empower the top lawsuits and follow them, share them, give our energy, time and resources to back them. Every case that names these products for what they are makes the next one easier to win, and people should always come before profits.

Today is a great day for Justice efforts. This is truly good news and Pfizer will likely lose.

God bless the Florida Attorney General & may the legal system CRUSH Pfizer and it’s CEO to take away all profits and fine them like they deserve!

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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