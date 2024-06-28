Paris Hilton, the US socialite and media figure, testified before the House Committee on Ways and Means that she had been ripped from her bed in the middle of the night at age 16 and held for 2 years until 18, where she was 'violently restrained and dragged down hallways, stripped naked and thrown into solitary confinement' when she was institutionalized as a teenager. No one deserves such inhumane treatment.

Paris Hilton noted that the money spent transporting the children to the private for profit institutions and housing them daily is much more than if the children were taken care of locally. This is her keen business sense and she explained the obvious problem to the House Committee on Ways and Means so they could do something for these institutionalized children in abusive for profit institutions.

It’s remarkable that this happened to someone from such an affluent and visible family, because one would think the orphans and poor children would be more prone to abuse. It’s even more remarkable that she comes out of her comfort zone to tell the world what happened to her, not seeking for justice for her, but to help others.

Hats off and much respect to Paris Hilton, an admirable human being and mother.

