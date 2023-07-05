FREEDOM FIGHTERS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD CAME TO REJECT THE WHO'S TYRANNICAL PANDEMIC TREATY...

From the 4th July from the European Parliament in Brussels.

The Pandemic Treaty has been an important topic for many people, not just in Europe, but across the world.

A new citizens initiative called ‘Trust and Freedom’ has been set up to challenge the Pandemic Treaty proposed by the World Health Organisation.

Many strong and poignant speeches in the European Parliament with representatives from across the world who are uniting in their stance against unelected bureaucracy.

This initiative will spread WORLDWIDE. We call upon citizens to UNITE and demonstrate MASS NON COMPLIANCE and say NO!

More information coming soon!

www.euci.info

www.TrustAndFreedom.com (full video of entire session - all speeches)

Worth Watching:

Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s son Nathaniel's speech at the European Parliament today alongside his father's video message as freedom fighters from across the world came to reject the WHO's tyrannical Pandemic Treaty and proposed amendments to the International ‘Health’ Regulations…

Hard not to get a tear in your eye from the above speeches….

and pretty hard not to want to get rid of the WHO as a threat to freedom under guise of protecting health. Great speech - MUST WATCH!!!

ANDREW BRIDGEN SPEAKS AT THE EU PARLIAMENT AS A TEAM OF PEOPLE HIT BRUSSELS TODAY...

Andrew Bridgen speaks at the EU parliament as a team of people hit Brussels today for the rejection of the WHO's tyrannical Pandemic Treaty and ‘health’ regulations

Friends, the World Health Organization is not above the law. According to law they are in big trouble. WHY? They are in breach of duty of their own rules for ethics which includes science, non discrimination, protection of human rights, and so much more.

The speech from Canada really hits home at the personal tragedies caused by States following WHO guidance.

The States pay WHO to issue guidance, which once followed, oppresses the member states citizens - its a bunk deal.

IOJ is in process of suing the WHO. Its a lot of work behind the scenes, but its in process. People don’t understand what we even do. Our work is so complex we never really explain, so we want to explain our role in cleaning up this WHO mess from hell.

We first alerted Rair Foundation, WCH and other organizations to the WHO treaty in the end of 2021 so they could organize and publicize.

We spoke at the first and second WHO treaty hearings to protest. That was when we filed a series of legal demands and letters to WHO DG Tedros, and the WHO head attorney Kenneth Piercy, which is now being hauled into courts and administrative procedures (a very time consuming and tedious process - but how you win by setting the game up for success at the onset).

We found and opened the HHS OGA opportunity for people to speak on the IHR amendments and treaty last month. We spoke at HHS OGA completely alone May 13, 2022 to protest the WHO IHR amendments (which is a big part of why HHS withdrew all but one of them last year and why humanity won that battle), and again we spoke alone this year on May 3, 2023 to rat out DG Tedros for not answering criminal complaints and telling HHS OGA why this means they have a duty to exit the WHO.

The next day after we spoke this year HHS OGA decided to open up the sessions to the public and asked us to share the sign up form. IOJ is proud to say that our network came through. We got researcher activist James Roguski invited and between him and IOJ we helped pack the HHS OGA hearings June 20th and 28th to get public participation going to comment on the IHR and treaty.

We don’t just speak at hearings, we also do a ton of freedom of information requests and we sue when we cant get answers. All of our daily work for over 2 1/2 years is to get dirt to use against WHO and against all their evil follower member states and also against their regulator and big pharma cohorts who are working with WHO to prequalify and authorize the covid-19 non vaccine biological agent experiments, for when its time for the big trial. They all suck and need oversight.

IOJ is truly their only oversight hauling them all in for experimentation. No other organization we know of will do this tedious work and call leaders 5 days every week and make records and find all the crimes and use the law against them. You can’t just waltz in and sue the WHO - you need to do a ton of work and ensure their immunity is waived first. Lawyers won’t do this work for some reason. WHERE are they?

Instead of build a record and jump in the ring putting their lives in danger to sue for humanity, IOJ sees the rest of the freedom leaders like WCH, Steve Kirsh and all the doctors and freedom organizations with actual monthly donors jet off to fancy conferences we cant afford to go to. They have teams of fundraisers. Our work is so time consuming daily that we pass out exhausted and still never have time to raise the funds needed. We just dutifully trudge on doing the calls, letters, speeches, research, file the preliminary cases, talk to the investigators, on and on and on… It must be nice to fundraise and use it to travel and hob nob bitching about the problems.

We think time and money should be spent wisely by ensuring the tip of the spear legal actions and advisory opinions humanity requires to win can be carefully crafted and filed.

We need your help or our important work cannot continue.

IOJ is the only stakeholder recognized by WHO we know of with a viable case.

The following is in our favor - why we can win:

IOJ has Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) as an expert witness for PCR & other scientific frauds

IOJ has accomplished the impossible feat of WHO sovereign immunity being already waived through administrative processes and we have already exhausted all remedies to be able to sue DG Tedros and WHO (not just anyone can sue the UN or WHO)

IOJ is starting off with most facts settled as not in dispute - very likely to win to prove the whole emergency was a fraud by WHO to experiment on people for funders like Gates, etc. We have won four cases in the Supreme Court of Costa Rica against the Health Minister which settled many facts that are now being used in other actions against CR authorities as well as USA and WHO.

IOJ’s case is also going against Trusted News Initiative and WHO misinformation censorship as part of a campaign of “disinformation, deception, manipulation, coercion, threat and other illicit means of censorship and persecution” for the purpose of serious undue experimentation. We need to stop censorship at the top levels.

IOJ’s international claim is using a very little known remedy which can force all States to come together to hold WHO and other wrongdoer states (like Canada) responsible for cessation and reparations

IOJ truly has created and assembled the worlds only international claim against WHO and we have some high level State officials joining us, which will be announced at the proper time.

Most people don’t understand that there is only a small window of time left to beat the tyrants.

It is you, the awesome supporters who got us this far to build the most amazing case against the WHO et al (which gets added to and fine tuned daily until filed). If you ever supported us - thank you - IoJ could never have gotten this far without you and we really believe we are further than most attorneys at building a viable case which can actually beat the tyrants!!!

Sincerely IoJ Family

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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