The Netherlands and the United States Covid Shots Cases Just Landed in the Same Window

On October 22 in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla are ordered to appear in person for the hearing on the merits — brought by seven seriously injured plaintiffs and 2 plaintiffs who died from their injuries.

It is the biggest COVID accountability proceeding on earth right now, and I will be covering it closely from here on out.

Share EVERYONE WHO CAN GO TO LEEUWARDEN IS INVITED TO THE COURT TO SEE BILL GATES AND ALBERT BOURLA DO THE PERP WALK TO THE STAND All paid subscriptions will go 100% to the non profit legal fund Here is what almost nobody has connected: the U.S. side of that exact argument is already filed, and it just got pushed into the same window - same week or so.

Because of a procedural error I made in serving the government, the FDA and DoD now have 60+ more days to respond to my federal mandamus. That’s frustrating. But it means both cases are now culminating at roughly the same time — the Dutch case and mine, running on the same evidence, the same experts, and the same core claim: that these products were never what the public was told they were, and that the agencies responsible have spent years refusing to answer for it.

The part I want people to understand about this mandamus case in particular. The Netherlands case is a full trial. It has to prove harm, causation, intent — an enormous lift against the most well-funded defendants alive.

My case doesn’t have to do any of that. A mandamus doesn’t ask a court to believe me about the science. It asks a much smaller and much harder-to-dodge question: did the government follow its own law? And the paper record says it did not. FDA sat on a Citizen Petition past its own statutory deadline. DoD ran the program without the informed consent report Congress demanded first. Those aren’t opinions I have to win a jury over — they’re documents & laws the government has to follow. Period.

That’s why this is a mandamus and not a decade-long trial. It’s narrow, it’s fast, and if it lands, it moves the legal ground under everything else — including, potentially, what happens in Leeuwarden. A U.S. federal court forcing FDA to finally classify these products correctly is exactly the kind of fact a Dutch court can take notice of.

This is the U.S. half of the same fight. It deserves the same eyes.

Why a U.S. ruling would land in Leeuwarden. On October 22 the Dutch plaintiffs finally get their expert testimony in front of a court — with one irreplaceable exception. Professor Francis Boyle, the man who drafted the U.S. implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, had agreed to testify that these products are biological weapons. He was dead within weeks of saying yes. He was going to testify in IoJ’s cases too.

But losing him doesn’t stop either case, and here’s why. A mandamus doesn’t run on testimony — it runs on the government’s own records. A U.S. federal regulatory finding isn’t an expert’s opinion that a court can decline to hear. It’s the licensing agency’s own admission, on the record, and it can be walked straight into a Dutch courtroom.

And look at the statute the mandamus is enforcing. 50 U.S.C. § 1520a doesn’t say “vaccine.” It says biological agent — and Congress demanded a report thirty days before any such agent is tested on human beings, precisely because that category is dual-use by its very nature. That is the entire argument. Under U.S. law these are not vaccines, they have to be classified as what they actually are, and the government never had the right to run this experiment on civilians in the first place — funded by Bill Gates, facilitated by Albert Bourla and Pfizer. Every one of them needs to be held to account.

Same argument. Two countries. One of them in U.S. can be settled with paperwork.

I made a procedural error serving the government. It cost 60 days. Arrgghh!

Slow & Steady Wins The Race? On Track, Just Not The Fast Track... Yet OK the government gets 60 more days due to my procedural error in serving them

Here’s the thing that makes me feel better — I’m in extremely good company. In the Dutch case, the appeal to hear the expert witnesses got thrown out in Amsterdam on a pure technicality: the attorneys hadn’t requested leave to appeal from the lower court judge first. Not the evidence. Not the merits. Paperwork. Five world-class experts — Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, Joseph Sansone — sidelined by a filing step. The attorneys went back and worked to fix it, and the word from the experts themselves is that they will be heard on October 22.

An attorney made that error. A licensed, practicing attorney in the most-watched case of its kind on the planet.

So when I tell you I made one too — filing pro se, alone, with no legal team, no paralegal, no one to double-check a service list — I understand what that actually proves. It doesn’t prove the case is weak. It proves I need help. Procedural errors don’t lose cases on the merits. They just cost time. And time is the one thing these agencies have unlimited supply of and we don’t.

What I’m doing about it today: I am filling out every piece of paperwork and mailing it by tonight to all 6 defendants, the Attorney General, and the U.S. Attorney, so service is completed as fast as humanly possible and the clock restarts. The government asked the judge to give me 30 days. I intend to use a fraction of that.

I will let you all know the moment their answer comes in.

IoJ will also go above and beyond to get all the news on the Gates case and keep you all informed so stay tuned!

I’m going to spend real time trying to find a pro bono attorney, and if you know one who would even look at this, please send them my way. But I won’t lie to you: I can’t imagine many attorneys taking this on for free.

So at this point it would be ridiculous not to start a dedicated fundraiser to pay for the legal counsel this case deserves — at minimum, someone to review the documents and make sure every filing from here forward is clean.

I’m Asking for Help — Specifically, for a Lawyer

I just made a new page just for this.

Every dollar goes straight to legal assistance on this case — nothing else.

Please share it far and wide. If you have the means, please donate now so I can start calling attorneys.

Why This Case Matters More Than Most People Realize

Pray for justice, everyone — this case is far more unique and critical than it looks from the outside.

It is the only case challenging DoD for illegally administering Nuremberg-violating COVID experiments on civilians. The case seeks to establish that they never produced the informed consent report Congress demanded before experimenting — which would mean the COVID vaccine experiments were, as a matter of law, PROHIBITED EXPERIMENTS.

And it is the only case forcing FDA to respond to a Citizen Petition it has sat on for years — the petition to reclassify COVID vaccines as the gene therapy products they meet FDA’s own definition of.

If this is won, the PREP Act does not apply to gene therapy. The next case asks the court to lift PREP Act immunity for these misclassified products — and victims can finally sue.

Baby steps to justice. But they’re the right steps, in the right order, and they’re already filed.

Please support this if you’re in a position to. I really don’t want to have to finish this case alone, pro se.

I’m praying for one large donor to step in so a real attorney can be hired.

Lady Xylie — IoJ

Mandamus Legal Assistance Fund

Fund the U.S. Case Running on the Same Evidence Almost No One’s Covering

While the world watches Bill Gates and Pfizer’s CEO ordered to appear in person in the Netherlands on October 22 — in a case built on the work of the same experts who have spent years documenting what these products actually are — there is a parallel fight happening in the United States that has had almost no coverage at all.

I filed a federal mandamus action to force the FDA to finally respond to Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 — the petition arguing COVID mRNA products meet the FDA’s own regulatory definition of gene therapy, not vaccine, and were never monitored the way that classification legally requires. The petition rests on the work of experts at the center of the international fight, including Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer VP, and toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay, whose SV40 findings are making headlines right now.

FDA has gone months past its statutory deadline without a substantive answer.

This case isn’t asking a court to believe me. It’s asking a federal agency to finally answer questions it has had every legal obligation to answer already.

I’m running this pro se — without an attorney — because I can’t currently afford one, and I’ve already hit procedural walls a lawyer would have caught instantly. That is exactly what this fund is for.

Where your donation goes:

$1,500–7,500 — An attorney reviews my filings and advises me through the case as I continue pro se.

$10,000 — An attorney drafts the motions directly.

$40,000+ — An attorney takes the case over entirely.

Every dollar moves this forward. This is the U.S. half of a fight the whole world is about to be watching — help make sure it doesn’t go unanswered too.

And if you think the same evidence that is about to be heard in the Netherlands against Bill Gates should be heard right now against the Department of Defense and the FDA — then please make sure this gets shared, and make sure it gets funded.

Help Hire the Mandamus Attorney

Resources for the fight. Legal action is not free — justice needs YOU to back this effort. Good karma awaits!

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Catch up on both cases:

The Netherlands: Gates & Bourla in court March 9 → what actually happened → the paperwork ruling that sidelined the experts

The United States: Interest of Justice filed Eshleman v. Hegseth → why FDA will lose → FOIA proves the OWS experiment was illegal

Gates case:

Netherlands

MANDAMUS case:

United States