Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
17h

It would be terrific if a recently retired US lawyer would offer experienced assistance.

Being retired, they couldn’t be harmed by those who regulate legal professionals, for example by threatening their licence to practice.

Unfortunately, very very few people are willing to say anything, let alone publicly stand up for procedural justice.

Those who think they’re choosing the low risk path are mistaken. The perpetrators are coming for us all. The riskier path is remaining silent.

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Tara Eve's avatar
Tara Eve
17h

Thank you for continuing your diligent and important work. You don’t need a lawyer to succeed.

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