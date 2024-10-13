Share

PANDEMIC PRODUCT PEDDLING is making a comeback. They are releasing the new variants! The Philanthropaths will speak in the next couple days in the aim to secure funding for “World Health”.

Don’t miss the "High-Level Speakers at the WHO Investment Round Signature Event at the World Health Summit 2024" - It should be a real gem. If only we could all attend like a wedding and if they would just ask us to speak now or forever hold our peace when it comes to giving the Philanthropaths more money for more of their “help”.

Friday, 11 October 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY

-update on availability of MOH Norway-

High-Level Speakers at the WHO Investment Round Signature Event at the World Health Summit 2024

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Ministers of Health, Chair of the Gates Foundation Bill Gates, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other leaders will speak in support of the WHO Investment Round on Monday, 14 October at the Signature Event of the World Health Summit 2024. Further high-level speakers will include those below, with additional ones to be confirmed on Monday:

Geneviève Darrieussecq, Minister of Health | France

Spyridon-Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Health | Greece

Karl Lauterbach, Minister of Health | Germany

Sania Nishtar, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance | CEO | Switzerland

John-Arne Røttingen, Wellcome Trust | CEO | United Kingdom

Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Health | Norway

WHO's Investment Round will be the signature event of this year's World Health Summit, a pivotal moment designed to advance a sustainably financed World Health Organization and accelerate progress towards achieving Health for All.

The All for Health, Health for All: Signature Event for the WHO Investment Round, takes place on 14 October 2024 at 18:00-19:30 CEST, and will be livestreamed by WHS and on WHO social media channels.

For the signature event and information on the high-level speakers, please click here: https://www.conference.worldhealthsummit.org/Program/Session/WHS2024/Signature-Event

The Investment Round, launched by WHO in May 2024, aims to mobilize predictable and flexible resources from a broader base of donors for WHO’s core work for the period 2025–2028. The funding gap at the time the Investment Round was launched was US$ 7.1 billion.



For more information on the WHO Investment Round, including the updated commitments, please follow here:

The World Health Summit 2024 takes place in Berlin, Germany and online from 13-15 October under the theme “Building Trust for a Healthier World”.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will speak at the opening ceremony as well as the signature event. WHO experts will be speaking and participating at multiple sessions and topics, including on health emergencies and preparedness, digital health and Artificial Intelligence, antimicrobial resistance, climate change and health, women’s health and youth leadership.

Central topics at the WHS 2024 are (non-exclusive):

From Pledges to Progress: Financing Global Health Solutions

Antimicrobial Resistance: Roadmap to Future Resilience

Empowering Futures: Strategies for Women’s and Children’s Health

The Climate-Health Nexus: Pathways to Action for Equity

Fostering Youth Leadership: Strengthening Voices for Impact

Artificial Intelligence: A New Era in Digital Health

The World Health Summit, a leading global health conference and network, brings together stakeholders from politics, science, the private sector and civil society from around the world to set the agenda for a healthier future by inspiring innovative solutions for better health and wellbeing for all.

For more information on the World Health Summit 2024 in Berlin, the programme, media accreditation, as well as online participation, please follow here:

https://www.conference.worldhealthsummit.org/

Hey everyone, Gates Foundation needs even MORE money. To save YOUR health!

They apparently do not have enough $, because there is a sun to block, toilets to renovate, vaccines to innovate and so please do not hesitate. Send $ NOW!

