Time to give you all an UPDATE! Justice efforts are on track! Pray!



CBER didn’t deny IoJ’s Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 to prohibit mRNA as gene therapy. It invoked 21 CFR 10.20(c) and set a 10-day clock to add all evidence in full, IoJ met it on September 29, and the government’s first response in the mandamus case is due November 16.

FDA served mandamus lawsuit and finally wonders it’s duties & hops to it

On September 15, FDA’s biologics center (CBER) finally wrote back on IoJ’s citizen petition, 455 days after it was filed. They only wrote because we served them COURT PAPERS demanding an answer by asking a judge to issue a Writ of Mandamus. The CBER letter didn’t approve, deny or dismiss the petition. It asked for one thing, a full copy of every source the petition cites, and it gave IoJ ten business days to hand it over.

That clock ran out on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29. IoJ filed ON TIME that day.

The filing that went in — 29 exhibits across nine files, uploaded to Docket FDA-2025-P-1807, dated and signed September 29, 2026. Every exhibit was checked against the request it supports before it went in, and the numbering runs 1 through 29 with no gaps.

The rule FDA invoked on is 21 CFR 10.20(c). It says anything a petition relies on has to be included in full, and can’t just be pointed to. That’s a fair rule on paper. In practice, a petition built on hundreds of pages of FDA’s own guidance documents, SEC filings and peer-reviewed papers takes real work to pull together in two weeks, and IoJ is essentially acting as a one-woman operation right now. The deadline got met anyway. Then I SLEPT HARD.

What the petition asks — whether the COVID mRNA products are gene therapy under FDA’s own definitions, and 31 more requests that follow from the answer. FDA has never ruled on that question.

CHD filed another Petition months after ours asking the same question with slightly different legal arguments and FDA is blowing them off too. Its December 6, 2022 response to IoJ’s first petition, FDA-2022-P-2411, treated it as a request to pull the emergency authorizations and turned that down. It never said what the products are.

It matters because FDA says if it is gene therapy it’s an UNREASONABLE RISK to give to more than a few people at a time - unless followed for 15 years and found safe!!!!

The newest September 29 filing adds no new requests, so the original June 17, 2025 date stays. It does add supporting argument to the requests already there. One example — FDA’s gene therapy guidance documents carry a footnote saying they don’t apply to vaccines for infectious disease. A footnote about a guidance document’s scope isn’t a decision about what a product is. Saying “the gene therapy rules don’t apply because it’s a vaccine” assumes the very answer the petition asks FDA to give. The Supreme Court held in Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association v. State Farm (1983) that an agency has to show its reasoning on the record, and FDA has never put a reasoned classification there.

Why the deadline mattered — the petition is half of a federal case. In Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543 in Washington, D.C., Count II asks Chief Judge James E. Boasberg to order FDA to give the petition a real answer. Count I asks him to order the Pentagon to produce the report Congress was owed under 50 USC 1520a(d) before any biological agent was tested on people.

If IoJ had missed the ten days, FDA threatened to close the file and would have told the court there was nothing left to answer. Now the record is complete, it’s on the public docket, and the next move belongs to FDA… and LET’ BE REAL that the final outcome is all under RFK Jr’s control. What will he and his Agency do? Its ALL his final decision so let’s see if he’s really on our side by watching his response.

The date to watch — the government’s first response in the mandamus case is due NOVEMBER 16. Whatever FDA does with the petition between now and then, it does with every exhibit in front of it. Not answering as usual is NOT an option since a judge is watching & ready to ORDER the FDA to answer the details in the Petition.

Every page is on the public docket for anyone to check — what was asked, when it was answered, and what FDA does next.

Pray for justice for humanity. The Petition took a lot of time and effort to create and file and fix to the rules. The least RFK Jr’s FDA and HHS can do is meet the effort and help us all stop the damn mRNA experiments because gene therapy is DANGEROUS AND NOT A VACCINE and FDA needs to stop pretending its a safe and effective vaccine. NOW!

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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