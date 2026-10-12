Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Masaki Fujii's avatar
Masaki Fujii
Oct 12Edited

It is known that endogenous mRNA is produced via transcription from DNA within the cell nucleus; it transmits information for protein and enzyme synthesis at ribosomes in the cytoplasm and is rapidly degraded by enzymes thereafter.

Similarly, RNA (including mRNA) and DNA introduced into the bloodstream from outside the body are also broken down into purines and excreted.

Twelve clinical trials for mRNA vaccines conducted since 2020 have failed.

(French RNA specialist Alexandra Henrion-Caude details these 12 failed cases in her book.

The book is titled—with a touch of irony—*The Sorcerer's Apprentices*.

A book review can be found at: https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/children-health/a-book-review-the-sorcerers-apprentices/ )

Amidst this, a method was discovered by Katalin Kariko to deceive the human body by adding a methyl group to the uridine in RNA (a process known as m1Ψ-modification).

It is known that no organism in the history of life has ever utilized m1Ψ-modified RNA.

There has been virtually no research into how the human body responds when m1Ψ-modified RNA enters the system.

The fact that Pfizer initially insisted on withholding the results of the BNT162b2 trial for decades likely serves as circumstantial evidence that even those within the company did not know how the m1Ψ method would affect the human body.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Interest of Justice and others
julie's avatar
julie
Oct 12

Excellent work!! Praying hard for humanity! <jj>

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture