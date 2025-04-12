Gulp! They are DOING IT! REAL ID is HERE! Yikes & more yikes! This Sucks!

From Dr. Yeadon: Please, ask yourself WHY are they doing this?

You’re already identified very well before you can board a flight.

So, what’s this new ID for?

Obviously it’s a rhetorical question.

If imposed in uk, I won’t be flying.

The worse the punishment for non compliance the more malevolent you can safely conclude that it is.

Best wishes

Mike

Trump’s DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces that from May 7, Americans will need a Real ID (Digital ID) to travel by plane and access certain federal facilities.

GET A PASSPORT INSTEAD FOLKS!

REAL ID Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDLs)

What are Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDLs)?

“Mobile driver’s licenses,” or “mDLs,” are digitized versions of the information on physical driver’s licenses and identification cards, and are stored on mobile electronic devices, such as smartphones.

The REAL ID Act and regulations prohibit Federal agencies, including TSA, from accepting for REAL ID “official purposes” mDLs that are not REAL ID-compliant when REAL ID enforcement begins on May 7, 2025. On October 25, 2024, TSA published amendments to the REAL ID regulations to enable individuals to continue using for official purposes non-compliant mDLs that are issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. States that seek a waiver must submit an application TSA.



From now through May 6, 2025, TSA will continue accepting, for official purposes, non-compliant mDLs issued by certain States without a waiver at participating airports. Visit www.tsa.gov/digital-id for a list of eligible states and participating airports.



Beginning May 7, 2025, however, TSA and participating Federal agencies will accept, for official purposes, only those mDLs that are issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. See “mDLs Approved for Federal Use” below for an updated list of States to whom TSA has granted a waiver.

mDLs Approved for Federal Use

Beginning May 7, 2025, TSA and other Federal agencies may accept for “official purposes” only mDLs issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. TSA will publish a list of such states here when the agency begins issuing waivers.



Not all Federal agencies are accepting mDLs. Before attempting to use an mDL, individuals should contact the agency they intend to visit to ask whether the agency accepts mDLs. To reduce risk of potential disruptions, TSA strongly encourages all mDL holders to carry their physical REAL ID cards in addition to their mDLs.

mDL Waiver Application Information for States

Instructions

Each State requesting a temporary waiver must file with TSA a complete application as set forth in § 37.10 of 6 CFR Part 37. See amendments to the REAL ID regulations to understand the full requirements for applying for a waiver. Applicants must submit their waiver application materials, including supporting documents, to TSA via email to REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov.

If TSA determines that information provided in the application or in other State communications with TSA contains Sensitive Security Information, TSA will advise the State of such determination and instructions on handling and protecting such information in accordance with 49 CFR Part 1520.

The amended regulations become legally effective on November 25, 2024. States should not submit, and TSA will not review, any waiver applications

before that date.

Guidance

To assist States that apply for a waiver for mDLs under § 37.7 of 6 CFR Part 37, TSA has developed Mobile Driver’s License Waiver Application Guidance to provide non-binding recommendations to illustrate how States can meet the requirements in 6 CFR § § 37.10(a) of 6 CFR Part 37. TSA may update this Guidance as necessary to provide additional information or address evolving threats to security, privacy, or data integrity.

Decisions

TSA will provide written notice via email to States within 60-90 calendar days of receiving an application, indicating one of the following decisions:

Approved. If TSA approves an application for an mDL waiver, TSA will issue a certificate of waiver to the State and publish the State’s name in the list of mDLs approved for Federal use above. Insufficient. If TSA determines that an application for an mDL waiver is incomplete or otherwise deficient, TSA will provide the State an explanation of deficiencies, and an opportunity to address any deficiencies and submit an amended application. States must respond via email to the notice within 60 calendar days to respond to the notice, and TSA will reply via email within 30 calendar days. Denied. If TSA denies an application for a mDL waiver, TSA will provide the State specific grounds on which the denial is based and afford the State an opportunity to seek reconsideration. If a State seeks reconsideration, the State must email TSA at REALID-mDLwaiver@ tsa.dhs.gov within 90 calendar days of receiving a notice of denial, explaining what corrective action the State intends to implement to correct any defects cited in the denial or, alternatively, explain why the denial is incorrect

Post-Waiver Reporting Requirements for States and Federal Agencies

States

Modifications to mDL Issuance Processes.

If a State, after it has been granted a certificate of waiver, makes any significant additions, deletions, or modifications to its mDL issuance processes, other than routine systems maintenance and software updates, that differ materially from the information the State provided in its waiver application, the State must provide written notice of such changes to TSA at REALID-mDL@tsa.dhs.gov 60 calendar days before implementing such modifications.

If a State is uncertain whether its particular changes require reporting, the State may contact TSA at REALID-mDL@tsa.dhs.gov.

Cybersecurity Threats. Within 72 hours of the discovery of any reportable cybersecurity incident, as defined in the TSA Cybersecurity Lexicon, that may compromise the integrity of the Certificate Systems, States must report the incident to TSA by emailing REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov.

Federal Agencies

Security Threats. Upon discovery that acceptance of a State's mDL is likely to cause imminent or serious threats to the security, privacy, or

data integrity, the Federal agency’s senior official responsible for REAL ID compliance, or equivalent function,

must report such discovery to TSA by emailing REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov within 72 hours of such discovery.

Last Updated: 10/25/2024

Deadline: May 7, 2025

If you want to know more about what REAL ID is and where it came from, here are the FAQs :

https://www.dhs.gov/real-id/real-id-faqs

Who is getting their fancy new REAL ID & who is refusing? Why? Just curious!

Any thoughts on this mandatory development in US & Airports - coming in 3 weeks?

