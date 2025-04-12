Get Your REAL ID By May 7 Or You Can't Fly Or Go Into A US Federal Building - FACIAL RECOGNITION SLAVE ID IS HERE
Facial recognition for all! This has been coming for a long time and Americans staved it off, but apparently this is the Great Reset and it's REALLY HARD TO GET OUT OF the technocracy data stronghold!
Gulp! They are DOING IT! REAL ID is HERE! Yikes & more yikes! This Sucks!
From Dr. Yeadon: Please, ask yourself WHY are they doing this?
You’re already identified very well before you can board a flight.
So, what’s this new ID for?
Obviously it’s a rhetorical question.
If imposed in uk, I won’t be flying.
The worse the punishment for non compliance the more malevolent you can safely conclude that it is.
Best wishes
Mike
Trump’s DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces that from May 7, Americans will need a Real ID (Digital ID) to travel by plane and access certain federal facilities.
GET A PASSPORT INSTEAD FOLKS!
REAL ID Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDLs)
What are Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDLs)?
“Mobile driver’s licenses,” or “mDLs,” are digitized versions of the information on physical driver’s licenses and identification cards, and are stored on mobile electronic devices, such as smartphones.
The REAL ID Act and regulations prohibit Federal agencies, including TSA, from accepting for REAL ID “official purposes” mDLs that are not REAL ID-compliant when REAL ID enforcement begins on May 7, 2025. On October 25, 2024, TSA published amendments to the REAL ID regulations to enable individuals to continue using for official purposes non-compliant mDLs that are issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. States that seek a waiver must submit an application TSA.
From now through May 6, 2025, TSA will continue accepting, for official purposes, non-compliant mDLs issued by certain States without a waiver at participating airports. Visit www.tsa.gov/digital-id for a list of eligible states and participating airports.
Beginning May 7, 2025, however, TSA and participating Federal agencies will accept, for official purposes, only those mDLs that are issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. See “mDLs Approved for Federal Use” below for an updated list of States to whom TSA has granted a waiver.
mDLs Approved for Federal Use
Beginning May 7, 2025, TSA and other Federal agencies may accept for “official purposes” only mDLs issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. TSA will publish a list of such states here when the agency begins issuing waivers.
Not all Federal agencies are accepting mDLs. Before attempting to use an mDL, individuals should contact the agency they intend to visit to ask whether the agency accepts mDLs. To reduce risk of potential disruptions, TSA strongly encourages all mDL holders to carry their physical REAL ID cards in addition to their mDLs.
mDL Waiver Application Information for States
Instructions
Each State requesting a temporary waiver must file with TSA a complete application as set forth in § 37.10 of 6 CFR Part 37. See amendments to the REAL ID regulations to understand the full requirements for applying for a waiver. Applicants must submit their waiver application materials, including supporting documents, to TSA via email to REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov.
If TSA determines that information provided in the application or in other State communications with TSA contains Sensitive Security Information, TSA will advise the State of such determination and instructions on handling and protecting such information in accordance with 49 CFR Part 1520.
The amended regulations become legally effective on November 25, 2024. States should not submit, and TSA will not review, any waiver applications
before that date.
Guidance
To assist States that apply for a waiver for mDLs under § 37.7 of 6 CFR Part 37, TSA has developed Mobile Driver’s License Waiver Application Guidance to provide non-binding recommendations to illustrate how States can meet the requirements in 6 CFR § § 37.10(a) of 6 CFR Part 37. TSA may update this Guidance as necessary to provide additional information or address evolving threats to security, privacy, or data integrity.
Decisions
TSA will provide written notice via email to States within 60-90 calendar days of receiving an application, indicating one of the following decisions:
Approved. If TSA approves an application for an mDL waiver, TSA will issue a certificate of waiver to the State and publish the State’s name in the list of mDLs approved for Federal use above.
Insufficient. If TSA determines that an application for an mDL waiver is incomplete or otherwise deficient, TSA will provide the State an explanation of deficiencies, and an opportunity to address any deficiencies and submit an amended application. States must respond via email to the notice within 60 calendar days to respond to the notice, and TSA will reply via email within 30 calendar days.
Denied. If TSA denies an application for a mDL waiver, TSA will provide the State specific grounds on which the denial is based and afford the State an opportunity to seek reconsideration. If a State seeks reconsideration, the State must email TSA at REALID-mDLwaiver@ tsa.dhs.gov within 90 calendar days of receiving a notice of denial, explaining what corrective action the State intends to implement to correct any defects cited in the denial or, alternatively, explain why the denial is incorrect
Post-Waiver Reporting Requirements for States and Federal Agencies
States
Modifications to mDL Issuance Processes.
If a State, after it has been granted a certificate of waiver, makes any significant additions, deletions, or modifications to its mDL issuance processes, other than routine systems maintenance and software updates, that differ materially from the information the State provided in its waiver application, the State must provide written notice of such changes to TSA at REALID-mDL@tsa.dhs.gov 60 calendar days before implementing such modifications.
If a State is uncertain whether its particular changes require reporting, the State may contact TSA at REALID-mDL@tsa.dhs.gov.
Cybersecurity Threats. Within 72 hours of the discovery of any reportable cybersecurity incident, as defined in the TSA Cybersecurity Lexicon, that may compromise the integrity of the Certificate Systems, States must report the incident to TSA by emailing REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov.
Federal Agencies
Security Threats. Upon discovery that acceptance of a State's mDL is likely to cause imminent or serious threats to the security, privacy, or
data integrity, the Federal agency’s senior official responsible for REAL ID compliance, or equivalent function,
must report such discovery to TSA by emailing REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov within 72 hours of such discovery.
Last Updated: 10/25/2024
Deadline: May 7, 2025
If you want to know more about what REAL ID is and where it came from, here are the FAQs:
https://www.dhs.gov/real-id/real-id-faqs
Who is getting their fancy new REAL ID & who is refusing? Why? Just curious!
Any thoughts on this mandatory development in US & Airports - coming in 3 weeks?
There is no justification for imposition of a new form of biometric digital ID.
We’re all already able to identify ourselves in numerous ways.
Therefore, this new approach is not for our benefit.
I argue that the entity demanding that you comply with this completely unnecessary requirement is so that they, the people I collectively call the perpetrators, can control absolutely everything about you.
By everything, there is no limit to what the perpetrators can make you do, or prevent you from doing, once you’ve signed up for a global format, editable in real time, QR code-based digital ID.
I ask you to join me in the following thought experiment.
Imagine cash is no longer readily available and/or is no longer legal tender in most (or all) settings. You can only receive payments & make expenditures using money purely in a digital form. It doesn’t matter if it’s a card, an app or a bank transfer.
Imagine further that the currency involved is no longer USD, GBP, EUR etc, but is eUSD, eGBP or eEUR, because the sovereign currencies went through a little difficulty, due to unpayable levels of debt that came to a head & resulted in systemic failures of all banks. During the “rescue” by the central banks of the world, your savings, deposits, investments, pension rights etc were legally seized by the senior creditors of those banks, because that which you thought was your property had previously been used as collateral by those failed institutions in securing loans. See David Rogers Webb’s free pdf book, “The Great Taking”. Private property laws have been changed in EVERY country in the world, so that you’re not the owner of any of “your” assets, merely the “beneficial owner”. The only time the distinction matters is under the circumstances I’ve described.
I think the central banks & the leading countries are engaged right now in setting up the conditions where that circumstance occurs. It’s being planned and actively flown with this end as the objective.
If there’s no cash & only CBDCs, and you’re required to present your digital ID before any transaction, you’ve disappeared & been replaced by a QR code.
The matrix knows who you are, where you are, what you’re intending to buy, what else you’ve bought recently and what kind of citizen you’ve been.
Imagine further that a new global health emergency is declared and you’re offered an intentionally harmful injection that they lie to you and call a “vaccine”.
Imagine finally that compliance with the latest “vaccine mandate” is a condition for continuing validity of your digital ID.
When you try to buy anything, your ID won’t permit the transaction.
If you comply with the injections, eventually you will be injured or killed.
If you refuse, you’ll be excluded from your own life.
Is this what they’re driving towards? If they are, your last chance to head it off is to DECLINE DIGITAL ID. This one. None of the other ones have the properties required to control you. Why take the chance? If you do, you’re relying on the perpetrators never doing what I’ve outlined in my thought experiment. I don’t trust them not to do it & neither should you.
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.