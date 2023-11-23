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Why be the resistance when you can be the PERSISTENCE?

Reasons to give BIG THANKS!

The team at Interest of Justice is sending you, our awesome freedom defender readers and supporters, a ton of thanks and blessings for being part of team Justice!

We are a rare breed. Count yourself into an elite and relatively small group of people who take action to cut through the lies to discern truth and support speaking that uncomfortable truth to power.

Together, from 2020 until today we have built one of the worlds most extensive records against the WHO, HHS OGA, DoD, FDA, Big Pharma and the regulators for the crime of serious undue experimentation and Nuremberg Code violations.

We would be willing to bet we have the very best and most viable legal case for RESPONSIBILITY OF AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION AND STATES built against “The Health Monopoly” in the world.

We can honestly say we are certain that our case is very important to humanity. This is due to the numerous critical facts we already settled and actions we took as a WHO recognized stakeholder and “partner” to exhaust all remedies to be able to sue them all very soon, including WHO & waive their alleged sovereign immunity! We have BOXES of critical correspondence from 2020 until today between IOJ and top leaders and IOJ even won 4 cases against the Costa Rica Health Minister in Supreme Court so far.

We have an open criminal case on its way to the right criminal court for false testimony of the Health Minister and IOJ has achieved the feat of an open Comptroller investigation granted into the Pfizer contract irregularities as well. As you can see, we are taking a multi prong legal approach and the government is slow as molasses, but working with us! Give thanks!

Our cases were taken seriously and NOT closed like many others around the world and for that we are so grateful.

The prosecutor even returned the criminal investigation to confirm IOJ is CORRECT that the Health Minister absolutely lied and gave false testimony in SIX of our cases to the Constitutional Chamber! This is the first criminal indictment in the world of a covid Health Minister lying under oath about the measures by testifying to WHO & CDC lies under oath and GETTING BUSTED BY THE ATTORNEY GENERAL in six - count em - six of our cases. THAT is why we work so hard and never let up - It’s WORKING! Give thanks : )

We are finally getting somewhere dear readers and its tedious but oh, so rewarding to be confirmed by the Attorney Generals office as a victim in a government plot to lie to the top court about health matters. It puts us in a huge position of responsibility and puts our cases in a unique position to WORK and be taken seriously. This keeps us going, because we know we can push this through as IOJ is considered a dignified and respected WHO, HHS OGA and FDA “partner” and “interested relevant stakeholder”!

On November 9, 2023 we had a hearing for a precautionary measure to prevent the experimental covid non vaccines on the market and it was rejected by telling us we will need to to file a MAIN CASE to finally hear all our awesome witnesses out about the level of danger or illegality of non vaccine gene therapy that has undisclosed SV40 plasmids, etc.

IOJ is working like crazy to draft the necessary main cases to Stop Covid Vaccines Now since the judges denied us Nov 9 and told us to file the big main case pronto.

We are tired, but inspired, passionate and grateful to have the courage and wisdom to be here at the tip of the spear, working on the worlds most formidable problems KNOWING we can make a real difference for a lot of people and even help guide the morality of society. It’s a wonderful and rewarding position to be placed in. It feels right to us to do this work and to be the PERSISTENCE!

We are HELL BENT that the Costa Rica Administrative Contentious court gets to hear the testimony of our experts Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer), Sasha Latapova, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Norman Fenton, etc. Their information about why the shots and all mRNA must be prevented outside clinical trials is way too important to let this go and must be presented asap.

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We are super busy during this holiday season drafting the main cases as requested by the court 2 weeks ago and yes, we are currently drafting a BRILLIANT new precautionary measure outlining all the dangers to DNA and the immune system which are now proven, and will be filing some incidental actions this week.

Do NOT worry - the Mengele Mafia will not win and we will help to take them down. It is not right and it’s completely unethical to experiment on humans with known harmful and deadly toxins, with no informed consent and therefore its all PROHIBITED. Watch us prove it and win, no matter what it takes, because truth always wins in the end and Nuremberg Code is still law here in Costa Rica which we can enforce.

We are drafting cases against the covid fake emergency, to declare the non vaccines void, to stop the experiments as well as taking actions to prosecute Big Pharma’s attack with a biological agent toxin intended to cause harm.

These are the worlds biggest cases everyone begged for. We are doing it. Let’s just dive in and get it done folks!

Lets challenge Tedros PHEIC fake emergency declaration March 11, 2020 and prove WHO violated international law - that way we can EXIT THE WHO!!!

Let’s challenge the PCR test fraud of declaring an emergency based on unscientific pseudo diagnostics and prevent the next wave of attacks.

Lets challenge the fact ordinary treatments existed and were suppressed by WHO, FDA, et al. That will prevent future emergency attacks if we prove this and demand ways to prevent & criminalize the systemic suppression of ordinary treatments by States, WHO and regulators.

Lets challenge the non vaccine gene therapy experiments known to cause harm and death and declare them toxic by design. Get this poison off the market and prosecute the biological attack on humanity.

The list is a mile long folks - lets challenge it ALL, and WIN. We want declarations that it was all wrong and the ability to create new laws and policies so this type of unethical approach will never happen again (as the overlords plan).

We are working really hard on this end to get things proven in court under oath that will prove criminality. Its our mission to be able to prosecute all the wrongdoers in Costa Rica’s Criminal Universal Jurisdiction Share

So much to give thanks for!

This third week of November 2023, IoJ’s co-founders Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie achieved their much anticipated Science Diplomacy Certificates and passed with high grades! This is on the heels of also achieving certificates in Diplomatic Law: Privileges and Immunities. Both courses were given a partial scholarship by the government of Malta!

We are using the diplomacy certification to start an IOJ global oversight watchdog Science Integrity & Diplomacy Task Force that will launch December 1, 2023. The WHO and governments say its needed and asked how to do it. We are going to get it done with OUR scientific experts who have no conflicts. It is our mission to penetrate the penetrators and use science diplomacy to fix a lot of the problems behind the scenes.

In 2024 we intend so many great things for humanity on the legal front that it’s too much to list, but it’s important to know we are directly challenging UN’s Trusted News Initiative and will help to unravel the UN global censorship industrial complex, infodemics as a void nonsensical WHO concept, WHO definitions, WHO power grabs, Agenda 2030, every detail of the non vaccine experiments and their evil dosing studies for researching the tolerance level of dosing until you die and more. Tolerance of dosing studies on masses are evil experiments and Team IOJ will not rest until its exposed and the needless deaths are prevented next time around.

We can do this step by step! Case by case. Fact by settled fact.

IOJ aims to get the discovery we all need by filing multiple cases starting this month and using that discovery in multiple cases to get to the truth, help change policies (which can be done in court) and finally expose covid “vaccine” criminal human experimentation in conclusion to finally prosecute and prevent public health policy mass novel vaccine experiments into the future.

We could never have got this far without you. IOJ just wants to let you know that good people are out here on the frontline fighting for you and for humanities best outcome!

Give thanks that us dissidents still have the gift of passion, discernment and the intuition to know which side to be on. We appreciate you as a child of the light.

We wish you and your loved ones the most amazing Thanksgiving ever!

Team IOJ sends you infinite blessings from Costa Rica and we thank you for going on this crazy journey for freedom and suing the cabal of global health tyrants with us!

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We are LIGHT. They are WRONG!

From Costa Rica

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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