Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Interest of Justice
Mar 10, 2023

Our take is the censorship disinformation industrial complex is toast. Better days are coming... slowly but SURELY!!!! This weeks hearings exposed a ton! They needed to be secret and now they are exposed for real on testimony with evidence. its done. Fin. Only a matter of time and persistence and the laws and rulings will change in our favor. Universal law of rhythm. Nothing ever stays the same!

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CharlieSeattle
Mar 10, 2023Edited

The bill will never get past the Demo☭rat controlled Senate. If it did Quid Pro Joe Xiden will veto it!

STOP THE GOP KABUKI THEATER! 2nd amendment time! Grow a pair!

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