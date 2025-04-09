IoJ’s FAVORITE TOPIC: Habeas Corpus and common law writs! ACTION TIME!

The ACLU filed a class petition for a writ of habeas corpus in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday challenging President Donald Trump's Alien Enemies Act proclamation and the implementation of it.

A habeas corpus hearing is to he held in the morning Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

We don’t care if you agree with Trump and think these people are enemies, or if you want these people deported or not. We are not judging your opinions. All we care about is the Great Writ, the LAW and human rights. Period.

The filing was a near-immediate response to Monday's 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision holding that challenges to Trump's Alien Enemies Act proclamation must be brought in habeas. The court always gives a way and a hint or order - Just LISTEN and follow the path! ACLU jumped to it after the court gave the ruling. Let’s see how it goes down.

For those who do not know what ‘Habeas Corpus’ is the GREAT WRIT of common law and is a writ to the King to challenge an illegal detention.

ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT video below on explaining habeas corpus: watch to learn!

It is the most important writ in common law as far as we are concerned, forcing the person responsible to bring you before the judge to prove there is good cause for your lack of freedom and detention.

IoJ is not the biggest ACLU fan… However, in our view, ACLU did the right thing in this instance, to stand up for all the people clearly negatively affected by President Donald Trump's Alien Enemies Act proclamation and the implementation of it, challenged with deportation.

These are real people who each have unique facts and all deserve to see if Habeas Corpus relief applies. It’s critical because their substantive rights (property and many other rights) REQUIRE due process before they can be limited or affected.

People who champion mass deportation are not aware there is a HUGE issue of domicile of choice vs domicile of origin, which we think is so important we should do a whole lesson on soon. Suffice it to say, there are layers of laws and layers of rights and the Great Writ is the law of the land.

Let’s keep our eyes on this case and watch the ruling in the morning. Does law & the Great Writ work?

Is this an unlawful detention and deportation & is there loss of liberty?

What will the verdict be? To us this is very interesting and we will pay attention. We have seen habeas corpus writs denied and granted. It depends on the case. If they are enemies they need to be PROVEN SO.

EVERYONE needs to know how to file writs of habeas corpus for themselves and loved ones when needed, because the US system is made in such a common law style that it relies ONLY upon habeas corpus, the Great Writ, to ensure peoples freedom against unlawful detention.

The Southern District of New York, according to the petition, is where the two individual petitioners are located, or at least were at the time when the petition was filed.

Although only two individuals are named — with pseudonyms — the ACLU’s intention is for a full class to be protected if the litigation succeeds.

“Petitioners seek to represent the following Proposed Class: All noncitizens in immigration custody who were, are, or will be subject to the March 2025 Presidential Proclamation entitled 'Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of the United States by Tren De Aragua' and/or its implementation,” the petition states.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee who has overseen many high-profile cases, has already scheduled a hearing on the motion for a temporary restraining order for 9 a.m. Wednesday — and ordered the petitioners not to be deported or moved out of the district in the meantime.

Quick clip on Great Writ Habeas Corpus