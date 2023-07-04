Our friend Susan posted this today and it really hit home:

Something to consider this Independence Day, a day that holds lots of memories for many of us Americans. If we don't get involved telling our elected officials what we expect from them, our next year's holiday we will be forced to celebrate could be Dependence Day and the flag we could be flying is a UN flag. This is our reality and we need to all be fighting to save the Independence that was given to us by our ancestors and the Patriots that fought for our country.

Fellow freedom fighters, we are so glad you are with us on this journey to hold the UN, WEF, WHO Health Monopoly to account for their covid crimes and frauds upon humanity.

We can’t let the UN-WEF-WHO cabal win or the future of humanity is at stake.

Just know we are still free and IOJ is fighting day and night, 8 days a week, for you and for our INDEPENDENCE with many phone calls, public speeches, letters and legal demands being brought to court, that we cannot IMAGINE the evil deceptive cabal winning against our righteous force of light, truth and rule of law.

We genuinely hope you have an amazing day, and no matter what country you are in - HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!

Interest of Justice is on the ground fighting the good fight for you and we have so many great things to tell you this week! Stay tuned. STAY FREE!

Infinite blessings, love and light!

IOJ family

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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