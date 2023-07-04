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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Jul 4, 2023Edited

My small US flag is posted on my front porch window, upside down, because my government is actively trying to kill it's constituents with the 'jabocide' and the gaslighting of the injured (and dead), with sending my retirement monies to Ukraine, and with allowing and abetting American cities to fall to ruin. When the dire threat is resolved, I shall put it the right way, not until. Hope I live that long.

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Eris
Jul 4, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/bombshell-us-house-floats-bill-defund-who-wef-other-misinformation-programs-considers-exiting-who/5824430?doing_wp_cron=1688406710.7961230278015136718750

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