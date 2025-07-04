Happy 4th of July USA!

Lets Make Independence Day Great again and again! IOJ’s gift for independence from the tyrannical health mafia

A Love Letter to Freedom: Our Independence Day Gift to America

Dear Beautiful Souls, Warriors of Truth, and Guardians of Our Children's Future,

We’re writing to you with tears in our eyes and fire in our hearts.

Some of you have been with us since the beginning—through the darkest days when we felt like voices crying in the wilderness. Others have just found us. But whether you've been here for years or minutes, you are family. You are the reason we keep fighting when our bodies beg for rest and our hearts ache from the weight of what we've witnessed.

We Haven't Forgotten You

We know it might have seemed like we went quiet. Like maybe we gave up. But oh, dear ones, nothing could be further from the truth. While the world spun in chaos, while friends turned against friends and families were torn apart (including our own), we've been in the trenches. Not the trenches of social media debates or protest lines (though God bless those warriors too), but in the dusty archives of law libraries, in the endless pages of scientific journals, in the labyrinth of government documents that hold the keys to our freedom.

We've been building something. Something powerful. Something that could change everything.

IOJ’s Gift to You This Independence Day

After months of sleepless nights, missed meals, and more cups of coffee than any human should consume, we've done it. Especially Lady Xylie working so hard on all of the main legal documents and legal strategies for IOJ. We've created what might be the most important legal document of our time—a 150-page citizens' petition that lays bare the truth about what's been done to us.

It's called the CITIZEN PETITION FOR IMMEDIATE RECLASSIFICATION OF COVID- 19 mRNA AND ADENOVIRAL VECTOR PRODUCTS AS GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS AND FOR REGULATORY ACTION REGARDING THE STATUTORY VIOLATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL LEGAL CONTRAVENTIONS INHERENT IN THE COVID-19 COUNTERMEASURES PROGRAM

6 20 2025 Cit Pet Ioj Fda 2025 P 1807 0002 Attachment 1 3.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Signed Acknowledgment Letter From Fda Dmb To Interest Of Justice 234KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We know, we know—it sounds technical. Legal. Boring even. But let me tell you what it really is:

It's a love letter to every parent who held their child down for a shot they were told was safe.

It's a battle cry for every young person whose heart now beats differently.

It's vindication for every doctor who was silenced, every nurse who was fired, every scientist who was censored.

It's hope. Real, tangible, legal hope.

What We're Really Fighting For (In Plain English)

Let me break this down like I would for my own grandmother:

They lied to us. Not a little white lie. Not a mistake. A massive, coordinated deception.

These shots they gave us? They're not vaccines like your childhood measles vaccine. They're gene therapy. They literally send instructions to your cells to make toxic spike proteins. The companies that made them KNEW this. They said so in their own documents before COVID. They called them "gene therapy" when talking to investors.

But when it came time to give them to you? To your kids? Suddenly they were just "vaccines."

Why does this matter? Because gene therapy products need 5-15 YEARS of safety testing. Gene therapy products need special monitoring. Gene therapy products don't get liability protection.

So they lied. And people died. And are still dying. And will continue to suffer until we make this right.

The Smoking Gun We Found

You want to know what made us sob at our desks at 3 AM?

We found proof—Congressional proof—that they KNEW about heart problems in February 2021. The Israeli government warned them. Their own data showed it. But they kept it secret until June.

Four months. Four months of parents bringing their healthy teenagers for shots while officials KNEW about the heart risks and said nothing.

They didn't just fail to warn us. They actively coordinated to hide it. They gave talking points to downplay it. They designed their safety systems to NOT find problems.

One official actually wrote: "If you do not ask, you will not see it, but does that mean it does not exist?"

They knew. They all knew.

What This Petition Does

This isn't just another complaint. This is a legal sledgehammer. Here's what we're demanding:

Tell the truth: Officially classify these products as the gene therapies they are Stop the shots: Put an immediate clinical hold on all mRNA products Protect our children: Remove them from childhood vaccine schedules immediately Follow the science: Require the 15 years of safety monitoring that gene therapies need Restore justice: Remove the liability shield so injured people can seek compensation Clean house: Investigate everyone who knew and said nothing

We Need You Now More Than Ever

This is where you come in, beautiful soul. Yes, you. The one reading this thinking "I'm just one person, what can I do?"

You can be the pebble that starts the avalanche.

Go to: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002

Leave a comment. It doesn't have to be perfect. It doesn't have to be long. Tell them:

Give actual scientific evidence (peer reviewed or Science Journal)

Your story

Your injury

Your loss

Your fear for your children

Your demand for truth

Every comment matters. Every voice counts. They HAVE to read them. They HAVE to respond.

The Secret Weapon: Our New HHS Secretary

Here's what gives me hope: President Trump's HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has already publicly questioned these shots. He's already said the risk to children is "profound." Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has already called them "experimental."

By law—by LAW—the HHS Secretary has the plenary power AND the duty to reclassify these products. He doesn't need Congress. He doesn't need anyone's permission. He can do it with the stroke of a pen.

But he needs to see that we're watching. That we care. That we demand action.

If this doesn’t work there is another legal way to enforce an administrative duty which we meet all requirements for legal remedy… All we need to do is find the funding for it.. and we know it will work. It’s called a mandamus! We have certain legal standing to gain access to this constitutional writ. We meet all elements to enforce this. it’s almost finished being written. It should be filed simultaneously with this petition but we’re lacking funds greatly. Let’s step up to the plate and hit the home run!

A Personal Message From Our Hearts

We need to tell you something. This work has cost us everything. We've lost friends who thought we were crazy. We've spent money we didn't have on research and legal fees. We've sacrificed our health, working 20-hour days because we couldn't sleep knowing what we knew.

But you know what? It's been worth it. Every single sacrifice has been worth it because of you. Because of the messages from parents who say "thank you for fighting for my vaccine-injured child." Because of the doctors who whisper "keep going, we're counting on you." Because of the thought that maybe, just maybe, we can save one child from what so many have already suffered.

This Independence Day, Let's Declare Our Medical Freedom

248 years ago, a group of ordinary people decided they'd had enough of tyranny. They risked everything—their lives, their fortunes, their sacred honor—to birth a new nation founded on truth and freedom.

Today, we face a different tyranny. Medical tyranny. Scientific fraud. The capture of our regulatory agencies by the very corporations they're supposed to regulate.

But we have something those founders didn't have: We have the law on our side. We have the science on our side. We have the evidence, meticulously documented, impossibly to deny.

All we need now is you.

Will You Stand With Us?

We’re not only asking for money (though Lord knows we are in dire need of it due to the very extensive legal cases we’re tackling and we need a long term or even an angel financier to step up to the plate). I'm not asking you to protest or risk your job.

I'm asking you to take 5 minutes. Go to that website. Leave a comment. Share this article. Tell one person who needs to hear it.

That's it. That's how revolutions begin. Not with armies, but with ordinary people saying "No more. Not on my watch."

A Promise and a Prayer

We promise you this: We will not stop. We will not be silenced. We will not rest until every American knows the truth about what was done to them.

We've given you the ammunition. The 150-page petition is your weapon. The comment period is your battlefield. Your voice is your victory.

On this Independence Day, as fireworks light up the sky, let each burst remind you: We are not done. We are not defeated. We are just getting started.

Thank you for walking this path with us. Thank you for your courage when courage was costly. Thank you for believing that truth matters, that justice delayed is not justice denied, that we the people still have power.

All our love, all our hope, all our fierce determination,

Lady Xylie Co-Founder and Amazing IOJ Creator

Dustin Bryce Co-Founder and Amazing IOJ creator

Interest of Justice

P.S. They thought we'd get tired. They thought we'd give up. They thought we'd move on. They were wrong. We're parents. We're patriots. We're pissed off. And we're not going anywhere.

Take action right now: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002

Share this everywhere: Your family, your church, your community. Everyone needs to know.

Remember: Evil triumphs when good people do nothing. Today, be the good that acts.

also, we’ve been working on the international cases from Costa Rica, in which we will be updating all of you how that is going! We just kicked their ass and will give you the update that we just won another “vaccine” legal case here in the Supreme court…. Please support our efforts. Stay tuned friends! We love you all!

This article is written by me Dustin. Xylie and I are changing around IOJ’s structure due to financial needs. So there may be mixed articles between us. Either she will write, or I will or both of us. If you would like to assist in any way. we will be glad to have an open heart to hear your advice. you can contact me here personally: dustin@interestofjustice.org

Join our Rumble channel and watch our videos to see more fun legal protests: https://rumble.com/c/c-1567585?e9s=src_v1_sa

