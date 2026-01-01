Happy New Year - Stop Running From It! Whatever You're Avoiding, Start There!
A Procrastination Paradox
IoJ is sending you a ton of woo woo energy for a positive and abundant new year 2026!
We wanted to reach out about the P word: PROCRASTINATION.
Like our GOVERNMENTS when it comes to justice…. PROCRASTINATION NATION…
Jeeze Louise the wheels of justice grind S-L-O-W!
The Wheels Of Justice Grind Slow. Did The Wheels Fall Off? Is There Hope? New Developments...
The thing we want to have you take note of is that the exact same stuff we as humans (and entities ran by humans) procrastinate on is usually the exact thing we need to be doing to succeed or be healthy. It’s not just busy work being delayed. It’s probably the door to your next level. We resist it because some part of us knows it matters. It’s going to change things. People fear change. And when you finally stop avoiding it and just do it? That’s when everything shifts.
Whats on your to do list that you don’t want to procrastinate on this year?
Our list of 2026 IoJ goals is a mile long and all involves us continuing on the journey to justice - yes the same damn COVID JUSTICE that is long delayed and OVERDUE for humanity to repair the wrongs that occurred. We can do it and will persist until humanity is protected and wrongs made right by holding WHO and wrongdoers responsible. We have explainers finally coming and much more.
We want to say as we roll into 2026… thanks to the witnesses Dr. Yeadon who’s been fighting in court with us multiple times since 2021, Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay who are all seriously bad ass hero’s helping EXPOSE the dark forces no matter the personal costs…
And THANK YOU to all you true supporters so much for caring about the mission ensuring of justice for humanity no matter how long it takes to get though the gauntlet of courts and legal procedures needed to make real lasting changes. Thank you for being here, for paying attention, for giving a damn even when reality is inescapable. We’re still here. We’re not going anywhere. And unlike all that procrastination advice we just gave you? We’re done waiting. We’ve got work to do and we’re kicking some serious ass!
Stay tuned. We will be back!
2026, Happy days ahead.. here we come!
Interest of Justice
Blessed New Year! Very thankful for everything you do!
