Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Tuttle's avatar
Will Tuttle
Sep 11

Thanks for shining the light about this!! Extremely disturbing - Australians need to really stand up about this.

Reply
Share
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Sep 11

We must not comply to their draconian measures against us all. UN Article 19 states we have a right to free speech and freedom of expression , it's also a god given right .

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture