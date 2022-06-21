If you have ideas you think should be included in our report to the Office of The High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) please inform us at contact@interestofjustice.org or leave a comment below.

The deadline is 4pm central, June 21, 2022. (midnight Geneva time)

Calls For Input

https://www.ohchr.org/en/calls-for-input/calls-input/call-input-topics-be-discussed-during-fourth-session-forum-human-rights

CALL FOR INPUT | HRC FORUM

June 21, 2022

Call for input on the topics to be discussed during the fourth session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law

ISSUED BY

Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law

DEADLINE

21 June 2022

Purpose To solicit views on the topics to be discussed during the 4th session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law

Background

The fourth session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law will be held on 24 – 25 of November 2022. In accordance with resolution 46/4, adopted on 23 March 2021 the theme of the fourth session of the Forum is “Strengthening democracies to build back better: challenges and opportunities”

Objectives

OHCHR is seeking inputs on the topics to be discussed during the fourth session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, under the theme “Strengthening democracies to build back better: challenges and opportunities”. OHCHR invites submissions from States, United Nations mechanisms, bodies and specialized agencies, funds and programmes, intergovernmental organizations, regional organizations and mechanisms in the field of human rights, national human rights institutions and other relevant national bodies, academics and experts and non-governmental organizations.

Key questions and types of input/comments sought

OHCHR would welcome any views on the topics to be discussed during the next session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law.

Download the Note Verbale sent to Member States (PDF): English | Français | Español

Download the letter sent to all other stakeholders (PDF): English | Français | Español

How and where to submit inputs

Input may be sent by e-mail. They must be received by 21 June 2022.

Treatment of inputs/comments received

Please note that, unless requested otherwise, the information provided will be made available for consultation on the Office’s website at www.ohchr.org.

Next Steps

Email address:

ohchr-registry@un.org

Email subject line:

Input for Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law

Word limit:

2.000 words

File formats:

MS Word

Accepted languages:

English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese

Interest of Justice will be alerting you to more opportunities and ways for you to help inform the U.N. Human Rights Counsil in the next post.

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