Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jun 21, 2022

1. Freedom of thought

2. Freedom of expression - however, not defamatory speech

3. Complete bodily autonomy - "my body; my responsibility; my choice"

4. Never lockdown or mass isolation for any proven medical emergency.

5. Rule of law - natural justice

6. Free and fair elections

7. Absolute respect for private property rights

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Karen McKenna's avatar
Karen McKenna
Jun 21, 2022

Hi folks.

Feel free to call me tomorrow if you want some input. I am super busy starting a few big projects now but I will free up some time for this tomorrow.

I can talk after 1 Costa Rica time.

Thanks for all you do

Karen M 🇨🇦🥰🇨🇷

Its best to message me on signal .

🙏🏽

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