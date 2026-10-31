Happy Halloween, everyone. If you think Halloween is scary, just wait til you meet the Architects of the Great Reset project and their military grade psychological warfare…

Near the end of the October 22 hearing in Leeuwarden, the Dutch State’s lawyer, Mr Veldhuis, turned to the seven claimants and called their testimony “the most impressive part of today’s hearing.” Then he spoke for every defendant in the case, Bill Gates and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla included —

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“On behalf of the State, on behalf of the co-defendants, I also want to tell the claimants that those statements about their health and the uncertainty about it make an impression.”

Speaking for the State and for himself, he added, “those are simply sad stories to hear.” Every defendant still denied the claims in full and accepted no liability.

Two of the seven claimants didn’t live to see the hearing. The presiding judge read their names into the record — Mrs Tyken, who died earlier, and Mr De Vries, who died recently. His widow sat in the room.

None of the 17 defendants came, including Gates, Bourla and former prime minister Mark Rutte. The ones who’d planned to join online cancelled too. The judge said the court found that “a pity,” but in a civil case like this one “we can’t force it.”

IoJ carried the hearing live in English. The hearing highlights film is below, 38 minutes with English subtitles of key parts, I worked hard on it and hope it helps keep eyes on the case, and usher in our own Great Reset of Rule of Law, so please share it far and wide!



CHAPTERS

0:00 The Great Reset of the rule of law

3:04 What the claimants say happened

6:39 The alleged bioweapon claim, and who has to prove it

9:04 Was there an unlawful act? The defence says no

10:53 What the defence admitted

14:16 Was the public deceived?

16:30 Can a foundation shield its founder? Gates and group liability

20:23 Did the shots cause their injuries?

25:35 Whose experts will the court trust?

29:21 Who can sue for the whole country?

31:25 What happens now

33:01 Outside the courthouse, and Sasha Latypova's answer

35:55 Thank you

36:19 The record remains

36:51 Can the COVID shots come off the market? The U.S. case



HELP IoJ BRING MORE CASES LIKE THIS

IoJ's own federal case, Eshleman v. Hegseth, asks a U.S. court to make the FDA answer a petition to take the COVID shots off the market, and to make the Pentagon file the report the law requires before a biological agent is tested on people. Gifts pay legal costs, filing fees and court costs for cases that test whether the shots were unlawful experiments on people, and whether the people behind them knew they could cause harm. Only if and when it's right for you → https://interestofjustice.org/legal-fund

Some of the hearings main highlights:

The claim. Claimants’ lawyer Peter Stassen opened with the line the whole case stands on — “COVID-19 is not a disease, but a project.” The claimants say the defendants sold the public an experimental product as an ordinary, safe and effective vaccine, and that the deception violated their bodily integrity. They’re asking the court to declare that the defendants acted unlawfully under Book 6, article 162 of the Dutch Civil Code, the general rule for wrongful acts. Damages would be worked out later.

The American thread. Stassen told the judges the injections “were ordered as prototypes by the US Department of Defense,” relying on expert Sasha Latypova’s sworn report. The Pfizer agreement the US Army signed on July 21, 2020, posted on HHS’s own website, calls itself a “prototype project” and says the vaccine “is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.”

The defense. The State’s lawyer told the court “the vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective,” then admitted choices were made while “only part of the information was available” — “sailing in the fog,” as the prime minister of the day put it. Bourla’s lawyer called myocarditis “one of the side effects” but “very rare.” The judge pointed out that the defendants’ own papers show heart inflammation turning up relatively often in young men.

Gates’s way out. His lawyer argued the Gates Foundation “is a separate legal entity” that Gates can’t be held personally liable for, and that nothing Gates did was a “but for” cause of anyone’s shot. Stassen’s answer is group liability. Article 166 lets a court hold every member of a group liable for harm the group’s conduct caused, without the injured person proving which member did which act. Whether Gates belongs to that group is now the judges’ question.

The claimants. One claimant told the judges about a brain haemorrhage, three operations and heart surgery within one week. His wife is expecting another baby, and he said he worries every day whether he’ll see his children grow up.

The experts. Defense lawyers called Latypova unqualified, pointing to a bachelor’s in languages and a business degree. Outside the courthouse she answered them herself — a graduate degree from Dartmouth and 25 years running clinical trials for more than 60 pharmaceutical clients. Nobody at the defense table said a word about Dr Mike Yeadon, Pfizer’s former vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory research. Draw your own conclusions.

What comes next. The judge said the file is “heading towards 14,000 pages.” The court set a cause-list hearing for DECEMBER 9 and warned there’ll almost certainly be no judgment that day. The judges promised its all being looked at and not glossed over.

It’s aiming for a ruling between December 9 and the end of February, and it may order an evidence stage first. The judge also told Stassen that seven people can’t sue on behalf of the whole Dutch population — “a noble aim, but there’s quite a legal hurdle.”

This isn’t IoJ’s case, and IoJ isn’t a party, but we are excited to follow it and cover it with permission from the court. The defendants dispute every claim, and the court hasn’t ruled.

Because this case is so important IoJ made sure to go to every source and ensure every document in the case is safe and backed up in English at interestofjustice.org/leeuwarden, with all our videos and coverage in one spot - including the full hearing replay of the October 22 hearing that we carried live in English on the IoJ YouTube channel.

The full accurate English hearing and FULL transcript with key points will be published here shortly as well.

We will continue coverage of this case and we are grateful the court is sending us the verdict the second it’s issued, because IoJ is court approved press, which we will immediately share the final decision with you when it happens.

Interestingly, Youtube actually heavily pushed the hearing out to the public and loosened their misinformation rules to allow non-biased reporting that may have “ALLOWABLE misinformation” in it - THAT shows things are changing… It feels good honestly. Universal law of rhythm: NOTHING EVER STAYS THE SAME.

Time to change things and YES things are actually making a change for the better.

What more can we all do about the mRNA horror show while we wait for Leeuwarden? The Dutch ruling is months away, and the people hurt by these shots can’t put their lives on hold until February.

Justice does have more than one road, and the next one runs through the United States. Americans can’t sue the way the Dutch did. The PREP Act shields the makers and officials behind a covered countermeasure from almost every suit for damages, and its one exception, “willful misconduct,” only opens after an injured person goes through the federal compensation program first.

There are still soul-utions so let’s focus…

IoJ went after something stronger than damages — the DUTIES Congress already put on these agencies. There are two roads, and either one could change everything.

Justice has more than one road, and the next one runs through the United States

Humanities hearing season is OPEN & in process! Let’s keep the lawsuits coming!

The mandamus to force DUTIES is in process - Justice is closing in from multiple continents.

Duty one — call the shot what it actually is (not a vaccine - it’s an unreasonably risky gene therapy and an illegal biological agent experiment dammit). FDA’s own guidance defines gene therapy as an “unreasonably risky” product that works by putting genetic material into your cells so they build something. That’s exactly how the mRNA shots work.

THE LEGAL KEY: FDA is supposed to classify a product by its mechanism of action, not by what a drug company would like to call it. Gene therapies live under a completely different safety regime — follow-up of recipients for up to 15 years, testing for whether the product changes your DNA, and tracking where it travels in the body. That’s why new gene therapies reach only a people a few at a time, never whole populations at once.

Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 asks FDA to answer that one question on the record. If the answer is gene therapy, IoJ argues these products can’t be handed out to the masses as so-called “vaccines,” and every new version can’t either, until they’re proven safe under those rules. They never have been. That’s how they can actually come off the market & IoJ is trying to make this happen by using law & real science.

Duty two — no experiments on civilians without consent. In 1997 Congress wrote 50 USC 1520a. It bars the Pentagon from conducting, “directly or by contract,” “any test or experiment involving the use of a chemical agent or biological agent on a civilian population,” unless every person gave INFORMED CONSENT in advance, and it requires a report to Congress under 1520a(d). Congress defined “biological agent” to include any “bioengineered, or synthesized component” of a virus “capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human” — almost word for word the definition in the federal biological weapons law, 18 USC 178. The mRNA shots carry synthetic instructions that make your cells build a viral spike protein, and IoJ argues these so-called vaccines fit that definition. The Army bought Pfizer’s as a “prototype project.” If the 1520a report doesn’t exist, IoJ argues the whole Operation Warp Speed rollout was exactly what Congress banned — an experiment with biological agents on civilians who were never asked. A judge needs to say so on the record, so it can’t happen again next time.

Why mandamus. Mandamus is the order a federal judge issues when officials ignore a clear legal duty and there’s no other way to make them do it. IoJ earned it the hard way. FDA denied IoJ’s first petition in 2022 without ever saying what these products are, then refused to review the amendment in 2023. HHS answered IoJ’s records request for the Pentagon paperwork with “no records.” FDA ignored the new petition for 455 days. Every other door got tried first. So Lady Xylie filed Eshleman v. Hegseth in federal court in Washington, pro se, in her own name. Count I asks the judge to order the Pentagon to produce the 1520a required report or declare OWS “vaccines” illegal ab initio since day 1. Count II asks him to order FDA to answer the petition with the gene therapy question. The case is past its first hurdle, and now the government has to come to court very soon and either defend what it did or accept that the duty was there all along & breached and OWED RIGHT NOW.

This is the case that could actually end mRNA. The goal is to make FDA deal with the claims in the petition, and there’s a real solution on the table. Under FDA’s own gene therapy rules, IoJ argues, the mRNA shots would have to come off the market until they’re proven safe. That’s what’s sitting in a federal courtroom right now — and it’s running on almost nothing. I filed it pro se, with very little backing and almost no press. Cases like this do get won when enough people know they exist. Share this post, and send it to every journalist, podcaster and doctor you know who covers these shots because the Government is about to have to answer to it & justice matters!

PS: There are new developments in the Citizen Petition appeal update and IoJ will return shortly to fill you in because it’s exciting and important to humanity!

Every answer the government is forced to give goes on the record, and the next cases get built on that record. If you want cases like these to keep moving, the IoJ Legal Fund pays the legal costs, filing fees and court costs, and a general gift keeps IoJ itself going while they run, only if and when it’s right for you.

Seven Dutch citizens got the most powerful names in public health to answer them in open court. Americans can get there too, one filing at a time. Keep the faith and stay the course! Humanity vs the Perps.

Please remember to share this post with at least three people who care about this topic.

Before you go You are needed in this fight! You can be a hero to give to the IoJ Legal Fund right now when it helps most for helping Lady Xylie cover the legal costs, filing fees and court costs in Eshleman v. Hegseth, make a general gift, or become a paid subscriber to keep IoJ going as a non profit labor of love. Only if and when it’s right for you. Your support makes a really big difference, it really does matter and helps a lot to fund this real fight & take all the weight off me alone. The governments reply is due soon and Im stressed that I haven’t raised all the funds needed for an Attorney to fully take over the main lawsuit. Please give as much as you can, and share it. Fund it like it matters. It does. Thank you. Every gift is deeply appreciated, because we’re all in this together. — Lady Xylie – IoJ Donate to Support the Fight Share

Comment below to add your energy and input. Which moment in the hearing would you show someone who still thinks the shots were fully tested? We are all watching!

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Related reading

Bill Gates and Pfizer’s Bourla didn’t show up to face 7 Dutch citizens in court — the press conference right after the hearing, live.

Expert evidence admitted against Bill Gates and Pfizer’s CEO — how Yeadon’s and Latypova’s sworn testimony got into the file a court first refused three times.

Gene therapy NOT a vaccine? FDA requests evidence and receives 29 exhibits — the petition at the heart of the American case.

Can they win? — IoJ’s full film on the law behind the Leeuwarden case, including group liability.