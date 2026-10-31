Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
19h

'International Organizations Immunity Act of 1945' removed all criminality from the Criminals Against All Life on Earth'. Every U.S President has had power to ABOLISH the act nullifying the U.S Constitution and none has.

THIS MUST BE ABOLISHED FOR THE MALTHUSIAN EUGENICIST NEO-FEUDALIST TECHNOCRATS to be effectively prosecuted and Executed for their crimes against all life on Earth.

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Elke's avatar
Elke
19h

What a fight against the worst criminals in existence, humanity is facing! The most courageous people are showing up. The most barmy cowards hide themselves away.

Here in Germany the billboards are being put up, that say " The Corona vaccine is good for your health"!

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