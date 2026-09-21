There's a little bit of time another hour or so to comment at the HHS by the time this reaches your inbox. If you get this message afterwards, rest assured that there were many comments, more than usual, which should make everyone happy.

I actually think there are a lot more comments than they are saying because all of the document comments are showing stuck at 16 which was at the very beginning when it opened and when I uploaded my document, the number did not change and my comment is not showing yet. So everyone can expect that there will be a lot more comments that will pop in. So far they are showing the numbers at 33,992 as of the time of this writing as the submissions are about to close.

Here’s the link: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OS-2026-0332-0001/comment

Here is the short version of the comment that I left and underneath it, I am putting in my entire document to answered every single one of their 18 questions.

COMMENT ON DOCKET NO. HHS-OS-2026-0332 (RIN 0991-ZA62) — Vaccine Recommendation Categories and Informed Consent

Submitted by Lady Xylie Desiree Eshleman, individually, and on behalf of Interest of Justice, a Florida nonprofit organization dedicated to justice, informed consent, and government accountability. I am also currently a pro se plaintiff in a related federal informed-consent action, Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543 (D.D.C.).

This comment is close to my heart. My parents died eleven days apart after COVID-19 vaccination; my father suffered a stroke. In January 2023, CDC and FDA jointly disclosed a Vaccine Safety Datalink signal for ischemic stroke in people 65 and older after the Pfizer bivalent booster — after millions in that group, including my father, were already vaccinated without that information. I cannot prove causation, and I am not asking the Department to treat it as proven. What is fact is that information the government later confirmed was worth sharing publicly was not shared before my father decided.

That is the stakes of Question 3: do the current recommendation categories (routine, risk-based, shared clinical decision-making) unintentionally imply that consent applies only to one category? Yes. Consent is not a category. It is a precondition, grounded in state tort law (Schloendorff v. Society of N.Y. Hosp.), the Fourteenth Amendment (Cruzan v. Director, Mo. Dep’t of Health), parental-rights doctrine (Troxel v. Granville), and the Nuremberg Code — and it is written into federal statute with no waiver of any kind. 50 U.S.C. § 1520a requires informed consent for any biological-agent test on a civilian population, with no emergency or national-security exception; Congress wrote a waiver into the neighboring statute, 10 U.S.C. § 1107(f), and deliberately did not write one into § 1520a. That omission answers, in advance, the question this RFI is asking.

I urge the Department to: (1) publish an express, invariant consent statement separating category strength from the consent required in every category; (2) print the GRADE evidentiary-certainty rating on the schedule and every Vaccine Information Statement; (3) disclose, per vaccine, which injury-compensation program (VICP or CICP) applies and its deadline; (4) state on every VIS that a federal recommendation creates no legal obligation; (5) require any CDC Director override of an ACIP vote, and all financial conflicts of interest among those developing recommendations, to be published; and (6) adopt a rebuttable presumption favoring autonomy, consent, and religious freedom, with a named official and published standard for overcoming it.

Informed consent is not a procedural courtesy. People’s lives and the quality of their lives depend on it. Withholding material safety information from someone facing that choice is not merely unwise; it is immoral, and where the person harmed had no way to protect themselves, it is fair to call it evil. Free will — the capacity to decide what happens to one’s own body — is the one thing slavery removes; denying informed consent transfers command of a person’s body to whoever benefits from that denial, in this case vaccine manufacturers and the agencies whose funding and credibility depend on uptake.

My full comment, addressing all eighteen questions in the RFI with complete legal citations, is attached.

Lady Xylie and Interest of Justice Full Comment:

Ioj Xylie Informed Consent Comment 161KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My good friend and fellow founding member of Interest of Justice Richard Carroll (of Counsel) sent me his comment and it's worth posting:

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Comment Tracking Number: mua-00be-5f34



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Agency: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)

Document Type: Notice

Title: Request for Information: Categories Used in Federal Vaccine Recommendations and the Role of Shared Clinical Decision-Making

Document ID: HHS-OS-2026-0332-0001



Comment:

The Nazi medical system institutionalized human biological experimentation, resulting in the Nuremburg Trials and subsequent Code. These principles are incorporated into US law, and have been consistently evaded and violated by US Government actions. How is this possible? First and foremost,the established Right to Informed Consent has been denied to countless US experimental subjects. HHS must insure that any person subject to any biological intervention be Fully Informed so as to enable Informed Consent. The law is clear, but this responsibility goes far beyond the law. The fundamental responsibility of HHS is to provide expertise precisely to enable ordinary people to give informed consent to procedures outside of their own evaluative competence. HHS has been placed in a profound position of trust, and has failed to deserve it. HHS must ensure that real, actionable, scientifically rigorous information is provided and consent verified in all medical events of any experimental nature.

Awesome Comment from Latypova, Sasha , HHS-OS-2026-0332, HHS-OS-2026-0332-0001, 2026-17250

Posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on Aug 26, 2026

Docket Document (HHS-OS-2026-0332-0001)

Comment

I am commenting against the categories of decision making as defined by HHS. There should not be any category except “individual decision making with full informed consent” of the parents/guardians. We do not co-parent children with the government or their crony pharmaceutical corporations, or the doctor. When vaccines cause adverse events in children or permanent harm, the risk and cost is born 100% by the parents and the injured child. Neither the pharma companies, nor the doctors carry any risk and face no liability. Yet, they collect all profits. The federal and state government provide substantial financial incentives to pediatricians to vaccinate, and they in turn, do not provide informed consent, but bully, threaten and coerce the parents into maximal vaccinations because the doctors lose vaccination bonuses that they receive from state, federal and private insurance sources. This is not a “shared” decision making, as you would like to define it, it’s coercion. Only parents/guardians should have any decision on the matter of what gets injected into their children. Any form of pressure, misleading information or coercion violates principles of informed consent.

If you want to comment there is still over an hour by the time you get this.

Comment or read the comments here:

https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OS-2026-0332-0001/comment

If you’ve been meaning to file a comment on HHS’s informed consent question, the window closes today. Don’t sit on this one.

It takes two minutes. No citations, no law degree, no perfect wording. Just your own words about what informed consent means to you.

Click “Comment,” type a few honest sentences, hit submit. That’s it. That comment becomes part of the permanent federal record, forever — a thousand copy-pasted comments count as one, but your own words in your own voice count as yours.

Go right now. Then come back and tell us you did it.

— Lady Xylie, IOJ

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