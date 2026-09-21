Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
Sep 21

Thanks for the reminder.

With not much time before the deadline, I left this short to the point comment:

Re: Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans.

Healthcare professionals are ethically obligated to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for medical interventions, including vaccination.

Under coercion and mandates, valid voluntary informed consent is not possible.

Without valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, a practitioner cannot ethically proceed.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Sep 21

Let’s pray for a breakthrough 🙏💥

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