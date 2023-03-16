Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Rod McLean's avatar
Rod McLean
Mar 16, 2023

Every human on the face of the earth has God given individual rights , and as such has the right to informed consent, especially in the case of experimental medical procedures (Mrna jabs)

Without this right the human becomes nothing more then a lab animal to be disposed of as quickly as possible after failure of the experiment.

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bluearea's avatar
bluearea
Mar 16, 2023

Put the liars in jail to protect them and throw the key away, no truth no food, their choice

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