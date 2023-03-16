Here is what IOJ asked last week:

IOJ asked questions regarding reports mentioned in 50 U.S. Code § 1520a (d)”Prior notice to Congress” and 50 U.S. Code § 1524 “Agreements to provide support to vaccination programs of Department of Health and Human Services”

Excerpts from above article: IOJ SENT THE FOLLOWING FOIA REQUEST TO: Secretary of Defense the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives Secretary of Health and Human Services

Please provide the report setting forth a full accounting of those plans for “any experiment or study to be conducted by the Department of Defense (whether directly or under contract) involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a biological agent covid-19 vaccine research” as required by 50 U.S. Code § 1520a - see: “the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans” Please provide the The Secretary of Defense agreement with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for covid-19 vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” see: “The Secretary of Defense may enter into agreements with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” - United States - Unless otherwise indicated, as used in this chapter the term “United States” means the several States the District of Columbia, and the territories and possessions of the United States. Please also provide the delegated authority for international export of the biological agent covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica and all other countries the US exports covid-19 vaccines to. Please provide the annual report of the Secretary under section 113(c) of title 10 and ensure all covid-19 vaccine program information is included un-redacted. Is covid-19 vaccine considered a biological agent capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism?

Thank you for your prompt assistance,

Dustin Bryce on behalf of Interest of Justice

23 F 0548 Request Description 349KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DoD’s response saying we need to ask HHS:

23 F 0548 Final Response 610KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

HHS’s response: The FOIA is “unusual”, because the information is in another office, therefore the request will need an extra 10 days.

Okie dokie folks, lets see what dirt, if any, comes back from this request.

As we said when we filed the freedom of information request, IOJ wants to get to the bottom of the rumors that DoD is behind the vaccine rollout. What we can say for sure is that it is NOT TRUE that FDA is only taking orders from Dod who is in charge. In reality, it appears the DoD may use their peacekeeping role to help rollout the [non]vaccine program and assist with the contracts.

It is our understanding FDA still has the duty to ensure their own duties are met to give the authorization.

We want to find out all the information we can to get to the bottom of these rumors.

Mostly, we want to know if the reports include any waivers of informed consent, or what were the DoD’s official plans for providing informed consent, as required by law?

The Department of Defense Use Of Human Subjects For Testing Of Covid-19 Vaccine Biological Agents Requires INFORMED CONSENT Under 50 U.S. Code § 1520a!

IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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