HHS launches a vaccine injury overhaul after years of failure…

HHS opened an NIH clinic, proposed paying doctors to report to VAERS, and ordered injuries into medical records. Here’s what’s real, what’s missing, and why the Covid compensation program wasn’t mentioned at all.

On Monday, October 5, the NIH cut the ribbon on a clinic in Bethesda, Maryland “dedicated to studying and caring for patients experiencing health problems following vaccination.” Today HHS laid out the rest of the plan. CMS has proposed paying doctors for the time it takes to file a report to VAERS, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Federal health-IT rules will now require medical records to capture vaccine adverse events. CDC signed a contract on September 28 to rebuild VAERS so it works on a phone.

“We must listen to patients and families who report vaccine injuries — not dismiss or gaslight them,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. Trust me he says while the mRNA experiments are still not pulled and he is the BOSS of FDA and HHS in charge of public safety… Will Mr Kennedy do even more?

This isn't the first promise. Congress ordered HHS back in 1986 to make vaccines safer and report to it every two years under 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-27, and in 2018 HHS admitted in court it couldn't find a single one of those reports.

Listening is long past overdue, and credit is given where it’s due. But shall we all read the plan again? Probably because almost all of it depends on one thing — the injured person, or their doctor, deciding on their own to report. People brainwashed into thinking their injuries are unrelated and the shots are perfectly safe, who were told to mock “anti-vaxxers” are told to report it as a potential vaccine injury. Sigh…

That’s the system that already failed before. In 2010 a federally funded project at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care built an automated system to catch vaccine reactions straight from medical records. Its final report to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.” Across 715,000 patients it flagged 35,570 possible reactions. Then the system went nowhere. The researchers wrote that “the CDC consultants responsible for receiving data were no longer responsive to our multiple requests.”

Then came the Covid shots, sold to the public as unequivocally “safe and effective.” If you’re told a product is safe, a heart flutter, a stroke or a sudden illness weeks later doesn’t look like a vaccine reaction. It looks like bad luck. It cannot be overstated that people who don’t connect an injury to a shot don’t report it, and their doctors often don’t either.

The FDA knew voluntary reporting wouldn’t be enough. When it approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty on August 23, 2021, its approval letter said spontaneous adverse event reporting “will not be sufficient to assess known serious risks of myocarditis and pericarditis and identify an unexpected serious risk of subclinical myocarditis.” It said the FDA’s own pharmacovigilance system wasn’t sufficient either. So it ordered Pfizer to run studies, including one following myocarditis patients for at least five years. That study’s completion date is December 31, 2026, and the final report is due May 31, 2027.

This is the same Pfizer that pleaded guilty to a felony in 2009 for selling a drug with "the intent to defraud or mislead" and paid a record $2.3 billion, and the FDA is now trusting it to grade its own heart-damage homework until 2027.

Put those dates side by side. The product was licensed in 2021, and the study of what it does to hearts over five years still isn’t finished. Hundreds of millions of doses went out in between, and now the public is being asked to fill in the gaps by reporting on itself. IoJ calls that what it is — the public is the study population in a GRAND EXPERIMENT.

The compensation side looks worse. Covid shots are “covered countermeasures” under the PREP Act, so injury claims don’t go to the regular vaccine court. They go to HHS’s own Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, with no judge, a one-year filing deadline and no appeal to a court.

As of September 1, 2026 —

14,206 Covid-19 claims filed

Only 63 “compensated”

8,002 denied

6,084 still pending

If you were hurt by a COVID shot, the clock is already running. The CICP only takes claims filed within one year of the shot, under 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6e, and most people never hear about it in time.

That’s fewer than one payout for every 225 claims. The PREP Act shield that keeps the manufacturers out of court runs through the end of 2029. HHS’s announcement this week mentions none of it, and none of it mentions Covid. HHS also hasn’t released the clinic’s budget, enrollment rules, research protocol or ethics approval.

So is it lip service or real change? Paying doctors to report and putting reactions into the medical record are real changes, if they’re finalized and funded. A clinic that takes injured people seriously is real, if patients can actually get in. But a plan that still counts only the people who already know they were hurt, and still says nothing about the 14,206 Covid claims sitting in HHS’s own program, isn’t a real fix yet. The fix is obviously unjust unless it’s actually counting everyone who got the shot, tracking what happened to them, and paying the people it likely injured.

If you or a loved one were hurt and never reported it, or filed a CICP claim and are still waiting — tell IoJ in the comments, your story shapes what IoJ covers next.

The HHS full press release is below.

October 8, 2026

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Heres the official press release from HHS today:

HHS Launches Agency-Wide Actions to Strengthen Vaccine Injury Research, Reporting, and Patient Care WASHINGTON, D.C.—OCTOBER 8, 2026— The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this week launched a series of actions to strengthen how the federal government identifies, documents, investigates, and responds to health problems reported following vaccination, with a focus on improving patient care and generating better evidence about potential vaccine-related injuries. To address health problems Americans report after vaccinations, HHS: Opened a new National Institutes of Health (NIH) clinic dedicated to studying and caring for patients experiencing health problems following vaccination;

Proposed reimbursing physicians for reporting suspected vaccine-related injuries to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) through a new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) policy, bringing vaccine reporting in Medicare in line with typical Medicare reimbursement policies;

Will require electronic health records to capture vaccine-related adverse events so that information can follow patients across the health care system; and

Is modernizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) VAERS to make reporting simpler and improve the tools available to researchers and medical professionals investigating potential safety signals. “We must listen to patients and families who report vaccine injuries—not dismiss or gaslight them,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “President Trump and I are building a health system that takes them seriously, follows the evidence, and uses what we learn to make vaccines safer. This is how we earn back trust in our public health institutions.” NIH Opens Clinic for Patient Care and Research On October 5, NIH opened a new clinic dedicated to studying and caring for patients experiencing health problems following vaccination. HHS and NIH leaders marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at NIH’s Bethesda campus. The clinic brings specialized patient care and scientific investigation together, allowing NIH clinicians and researchers to evaluate patients, study their experiences, investigate potential causes, and identify better approaches to care. By connecting patients directly with clinicians and researchers, NIH will expand access to evaluation and care while advancing scientific understanding of health problems reported following vaccination. CMS Proposes Reimbursing Physicians for VAERS Reporting For the first time, CMS has proposed reimbursing physicians for the time they spend submitting reports of suspected vaccine-related injuries to VAERS, bringing vaccine reporting in Medicare in line with typical Medicare reimbursement policies. VAERS relies on reports from health care professionals, patients, caregivers, vaccine manufacturers, and others to help identify potential vaccine safety concerns. CMS proposes the reimbursement policy to reduce barriers to physician reporting and encourage health care professionals to document suspected adverse events following vaccination. Electronic Health Records to Capture Vaccine-Related Adverse Events Federal health information technology standards overseen by the HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology will now require electronic health records to capture vaccine-related adverse events so that this information can follow patients across the health care system. The requirement will give health care professionals a more complete picture of a patient’s medical history and reduce the need for patients to repeatedly recount the same information when receiving care from different providers. CDC Modernizing VAERS CDC is modernizing VAERS to make adverse-event reporting simpler, more accessible, and easier to use. In August, CDC solicited bids for a new contract to overhaul the system. On September 28, CDC announced a new contract to make VAERS accessible on mobile devices and improve the tools available to researchers and medical professionals investigating potential safety signals. Earlier this year, CDC also added a VAERS QR code to Vaccine Information Statements provided to parents and patients for each vaccine administered. Together, these Department-wide actions will connect patient care, physician reporting, medical records, clinical research, and federal safety monitoring. They will help HHS better identify and investigate potential vaccine injuries, improve care for patients, and use what it learns to strengthen vaccine safety.

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