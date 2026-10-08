Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Melinda Fouche's avatar
Melinda Fouche
Oct 8

Can we trust anything our government and 3-letter agencies say or do anymore or ever? WE the people have been betrayed most of our lives, lip service, deception, corruption, discrimination you name it—they’ve committed it! Trust now must be earned

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
Oct 9

Blessings and……appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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