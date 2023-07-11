House Hearing investigating the proximal origin of a coverup
The select sub committee on the Corona Virus Pandemic hearing Starts today July 11, 2023 10:00am Eastern Time
"His Daszak/Fauci line is “In the light of land-use change, population expansion, and climate change, the risk of devastating pandemics caused by novel and emerging pathogens is real and ever-increasing.”
That is what they globalists want us to believe, and only they can save us. Except it is only the lab-made pandemics that are increasing.
The hearing starts at 10 am eastern time and can be watched here:
https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/investigating-the-proximal-origin-of-a-cover-up/"
Why is the NIH funding a new Wuhan type BAT RESEARCH Lab at CSU Ft Collins, Colorado to “study “ extremely dangerous viruses??????
Theater...as usual.