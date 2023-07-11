"His Daszak/Fauci line is “In the light of land-use change, population expansion, and climate change, the risk of devastating pandemics caused by novel and emerging pathogens is real and ever-increasing.”

That is what they globalists want us to believe, and only they can save us. Except it is only the lab-made pandemics that are increasing.

The hearing starts at 10 am eastern time and can be watched here:

https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/investigating-the-proximal-origin-of-a-cover-up/"

