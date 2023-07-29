From Our Chief Scientist Dr. Mike Yeadon on his Telegram 👉 https://t.me/DrMikeYeadon

The interview I just did with Todd Callender was good, rushed as usual but I got some strong points across, which I hope will resonate with the audience.

On “reach”, this is the message Todd sent right after we closed out my segment.

It’s worth sharing as I hope followers here will recommend to their friends and family that they take a little time to listen to the conversation just held.

Best wishes and thanks!

Mike

Thank you again for coming today Doctor!! I’m so very honored you came and I truly hope you’ll come again. I have zero doubt that we’ll get a huge response to this interview. You may be surprised to know that 14,000+ people showed up live to see you speak. Undoubtedly this interview will get hundreds of thousands of views over the next day or two, so your important messages will get heard; and with some luck, we’ll take our planet back!

God bless brother,

Todd

Here’s the link: https://clouthub.com/v/0f1c62e3-d78e-446f-a257-7bdfa2b11e2e

Support IOJ's legal work

Support IOJ and Dr. Yeadon to sue the WHO and ALL regulators for fraud & breach of function. We must stop the crimes against humanity.

Justice is coming sooner than many people think!