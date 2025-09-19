WHO'S TARGETING OF INTELLECTUALLY DISABLED INDIGENOUS EXPOSED

The Propaganda Machine That Crumbled When a Judge Demanded Evidence

As delegates from 194 nations wrap up their secret PABS negotiations in Geneva tomorrow—meetings deliberately hidden from public scrutiny—a devastating court ruling from Costa Rica exposes the rotten foundation upon which they're building their global health dictatorship. What happened when a judge demanded WHO provide evidence for their targeting of the world's most vulnerable populations should send shockwaves through every government preparing to sign away their sovereignty.

The evidence is damning, undeniable, and sits in WHO's own publications: they openly admit to "targeting intellectually disabled and indigenous populations" for experimental medical interventions. Yet when Costa Rica's Constitutional Chamber—equivalent to their Supreme Court—ordered the government to produce WHO's safety data supporting these targeting strategies, something unprecedented happened. WHO ghosted them. Complete radio silence. Not even the courtesy of a refusal.

For years, WHO has published materials acknowledging their focused campaigns on indigenous communities and intellectually disabled populations. These aren't conspiracy theories—they're WHO's own admissions, published on their platforms, describing systematic targeting of populations who face language barriers, cognitive challenges, and historical medical trauma that makes true informed consent nearly impossible.

But here's where the propaganda machine broke down FAST. When a real court with actual rules of evidence demanded WHO produce the safety studies justifying this targeting, the global health authority had nothing. Not a single study. Not even an attempt at explanation. Just deafening silence that spoke louder than any admission.

The Costa Rican government, confident in their international backing, had assured their Constitutional Chamber they would provide WHO's supporting documentation. Health Minister officials testified that these were experimental interventions under Emergency Use Listings (EUL)—products never intended for mass deployment but somehow pushed onto entire populations through legal loopholes that violate member states' own laws.

When the court order came down demanding evidence, the Minister of Health turned to WHO for help. They needed studies. They needed data. They needed something, anything, to justify policies affecting their most vulnerable citizens. WHO's response was complete abandonment. They left their member state hanging in court, with no defense and no evidence.

THE EUL SCAM - FROM CIRCUMCISION TOOLS TO GLOBAL MANDATES

Emergency Use Listings were originally designed for genuinely rare, experimental tools—circumcision instruments, highly specialized diagnostic equipment—not for mass global deployment of novel gene therapies. The EUL system was never meant to circumvent normal safety requirements for products given to billions of people. It was a narrow exception for genuine emergencies affecting small populations.

But WHO and their pharmaceutical partners discovered something lucrative: EUL products could be deployed globally while maintaining the legal fiction that they were "experimental" and therefore exempt from normal liability standards. They could target vulnerable populations—indigenous communities, intellectually disabled individuals, pregnant women—under the guise of emergency necessity while avoiding the rigorous safety testing required for mass-use products.

Our FOIA requests with the Department of Defense and appeals with DOD/HHS revealed something shocking: they have no Congressional authority over these products. When FDA became a strict regulatory authority in 2007, their functional authority over emergency programs was transferred to WHO. Now that voided authority is being used to justify massive international treaties that would give WHO unprecedented power over member nations' health policies.

This creates an impossible legal paradox that products too experimental for normal approval somehow become safe enough for global mandates affecting the most vulnerable populations. It's a regulatory shell game that collapses the moment a court demands actual evidence. Somehow it keeps being funded and expanding.

As this article publishes, WHO delegates are concluding their September 15-19 PABS negotiations in Geneva—meetings deliberately scheduled to avoid public scrutiny and conducted with minimal transparency. The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system isn't about pandemic preparedness; it's about creating a global funding mechanism that turns vaccine deployment into a profitable international business model for WHO & their Member States.

Under PABS, pharmaceutical manufacturers would be required to provide 20% of their "real time production" to WHO for global distribution. This sounds humanitarian until you understand the mechanism that countries who participate in pathogen sharing—meaning they provide biological samples for vaccine development—become obligated to purchase the resulting products. It's a global pyramid scheme and business prospectus disguised as pandemic preparedness.

Indigenous communities and developing nations become both the source for alleged pathogen collection AND the mandatory market for the resulting products. Their reported pathogens—whether real, computer-simulated, or entirely fabricated—are collected and presented to the world as justification for vaccine development, their populations are targeted for deployment, and their governments are contractually obligated to purchase products supposedly developed from their own biological resources.

The most revealing aspect of this entire system is WHO's standard legal disclaimer, found throughout their publications:

"This information is left to the interpretation of the reader and under no circumstances will WHO be liable for any damages from use of the information." - WHO LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Read that again. WHO provides recommendations while disclaiming all liability, yet simultaneously pushes for these same recommendations to become legally binding on nations through the Pandemic Treaty and IHR amendments—the very agreements we're currently fighting in court.

No one would even buy a toaster with a warrantee so bad, but it is true that they want global authority to make their recommendations mandatory while accepting zero responsibility for the consequences. How can any rational government sign agreements with an organization that explicitly refuses accountability for their own advice while demanding the power to make that advice legally enforceable?

Costa Rica's Constitutional Chamber recognized this contradiction and ruled accordingly. When WHO couldn't provide evidence supporting their targeting strategies, the court declared the entire framework a violation of constitutional rights. Yet despite this victory, despite WHO's abandonment under court order, Costa Rica's government continues racing toward PABS adoption.

WATCH TOMORROW - THE EVIDENCE THEY COULDN'T DEFEND

Tomorrow at 11:11 AM Eastern, Interest of Justice will release their Nuremberg Hearing, presenting the same evidence that was shown to the President's office and Health Ministry before they lost in court. The timing isn't coincidental—as WHO concludes their secret PABS negotiations, the evidence of their constitutional violations and abandonment of member states under legal pressure will be presented to the world.

The case that began in Costa Rica is now making its way to international human rights courts and Nuremberg proceedings. Every government official attending those Geneva meetings should understand: the evidence being compiled doesn't just document policy failures, it documents systematic targeting of vulnerable populations without scientific justification—precisely the type of crimes against humanity that Nuremberg principles were designed to address.

They admitted targeting the most vulnerable. They couldn't provide evidence when challenged. They abandoned their member states under court order.

As delegates in Geneva put the finishing touches on agreements designed to make WHO's authority permanent and legally binding, the Costa Rica precedent offers a different path: demand evidence, challenge authority, hold them accountable in real courts with real rules.

The indigenous peoples of Costa Rica deserve better than being experimental subjects in WHO's global health theater. So do the intellectually disabled populations they admit to targeting. So do the pregnant women and children who were given products that WHO couldn't defend in court.

Tomorrow's hearing will present the evidence. The international courts are waiting. The only question remaining is whether enough people will fund the fight to see justice delivered.

Visit Interest of Justice Substack for the complete timeline and evidence of WHO's targeting admissions.

Because when they target the most vulnerable and can't provide evidence when challenged, that's not healthcare—that's a crime against humanity.

Here's what most people don't realize - we watched a professor on YouTube explain that no court has ever been asked whether an international organization would be legally responsible for damages caused by their binding recommendations. Think about that—they're about to create treaties that bind countries to pandemic measures from an organization with a legal disclaimer literally refusing all liability for recommendations to their Member Countries, and this fundamental question has never been answered by a judge. Our case isn't just about one issue—it's addressing questions that could change the entire landscape for informed consent worldwide. What are the actual limits of WHO's authority? What does it legally take to call a pandemic? How do we enforce the Siracusa Principles that are supposed to limit emergency powers? These principles exist on paper but have no enforcement mechanism, and the standards for declaring pandemics remain dangerously vague. Our criminal lawyer isn't just handling one problem—he's tackling unprecedented legal questions that affect all 8 billion people on this planet. If we can establish judicial precedent on international organization liability, define the legal limits of health authority, and create enforceable standards for pandemic declarations, we could prevent future medical authoritarianism before it starts. These might sound like abstract legal concepts, but they're the foundation of everything. Without clear limits and accountability, any organization can declare any emergency and impose any measures with zero consequences.

From Dr. Mike Yeadon - PRIVATE Nuremberg Hearing Releases Tomorrow - Vice President/Health Minister Requested The Hearing:

IoJ’s fearless Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon has come to quite of few of our court cases and Presidential Hearings since 2021. We are losing count here guys - lol

Tomorrow, September 19, 2025, watch the PRIVATE Nuremberg Hearing and expert evidence against WHO EUL products. This hearing is the worlds ONLY hearing where WHO THEMSELVES referred countries our IoJ dispute to stop covid [non]vaccines globally - it was this Hearing which was against the government and WHO, that is now making it’s way to international tribunals. NurembergHearing.org starts with this case.

Dr. Yeadon, former VP Pfizer testifies the shots can only cause harm

From Dr. Yeadon

Telegram: https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3421 In Costa Rica, last year if I recall correctly, several expert witnesses including toxicologist Dr Jancey Lindsay, Sasha Latypova and me spoke with a senior judge in one of the nations superior court. I don’t remember all the details except it was made clear to us that the President & the Vice President of Costa Rica had specifically requested that the court hear from us. It’s so long ago that I nothing more than vague memories of the events. As you may know, after a long delay, the request for a full hearing was denied. However, a little later, advocates Interest of Justice did secure a real victory over the government. They demanded under their national FOI rights access to the clinical & preclinical safety records for the novel injected product upon which their assurances to their own citizens were based and by which means their national drug regulatory agency gave it the injections it the thumbs up. The court ruled that the FOI request was valid and binding uoon the government. I believe it was a constitutional court or at least the court had constitutional authority over the government. The court-ordered deadline came & went: no response from the Ministry of Health or from the offices of the government itself. The court ruled that the ordered disclosure of the safety package under the FOI request having not been complied with, the government had indirectly confirmed that it simply didn’t have any safety information and had therefore intentionally misled the public, a very serious matter. I don’t what happened next but I know the hearing was recorded. It’s going to be publicised starting tomorrow. Best wishes, Mike Nuremberg Hearing Costa Rica Costa Rica Ministry of Health Testifies WHO "Vaccine" COVID Experiments - USA To Include mRNA Vaccine Research in Spending Bill Interest of Justice · Sep 18 This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Read full story

Watch the Nuremberg Hearing Against WHO Covid Vaccine Tomorrow noon EST!

If you haven’t signed the demand going straight to the WHO International Public Servants, please do and share far and wide for the final day of their meetup!

https://suethewho.org/stoppabs

