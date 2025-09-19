How WHO's Admission of "Targeting Intellectually Disabled and Indigenous Populations" Led to a Constitutional Court Victory That Should Terrify Every Nation Sitting in Geneva Right Now
WHO'S TARGETING OF INTELLECTUALLY DISABLED INDIGENOUS EXPOSED - The Propaganda Machine That Crumbled When a Judge Demanded Evidence
WHO'S TARGETING OF INTELLECTUALLY DISABLED INDIGENOUS EXPOSED
The Propaganda Machine That Crumbled When a Judge Demanded Evidence
As delegates from 194 nations wrap up their secret PABS negotiations in Geneva tomorrow—meetings deliberately hidden from public scrutiny—a devastating court ruling from Costa Rica exposes the rotten foundation upon which they're building their global health dictatorship. What happened when a judge demanded WHO provide evidence for their targeting of the world's most vulnerable populations should send shockwaves through every government preparing to sign away their sovereignty.
The evidence is damning, undeniable, and sits in WHO's own publications: they openly admit to "targeting intellectually disabled and indigenous populations" for experimental medical interventions. Yet when Costa Rica's Constitutional Chamber—equivalent to their Supreme Court—ordered the government to produce WHO's safety data supporting these targeting strategies, something unprecedented happened. WHO ghosted them. Complete radio silence. Not even the courtesy of a refusal.
For years, WHO has published materials acknowledging their focused campaigns on indigenous communities and intellectually disabled populations. These aren't conspiracy theories—they're WHO's own admissions, published on their platforms, describing systematic targeting of populations who face language barriers, cognitive challenges, and historical medical trauma that makes true informed consent nearly impossible.
But here's where the propaganda machine broke down FAST. When a real court with actual rules of evidence demanded WHO produce the safety studies justifying this targeting, the global health authority had nothing. Not a single study. Not even an attempt at explanation. Just deafening silence that spoke louder than any admission.
The Costa Rican government, confident in their international backing, had assured their Constitutional Chamber they would provide WHO's supporting documentation. Health Minister officials testified that these were experimental interventions under Emergency Use Listings (EUL)—products never intended for mass deployment but somehow pushed onto entire populations through legal loopholes that violate member states' own laws.
When the court order came down demanding evidence, the Minister of Health turned to WHO for help. They needed studies. They needed data. They needed something, anything, to justify policies affecting their most vulnerable citizens. WHO's response was complete abandonment. They left their member state hanging in court, with no defense and no evidence.
THE EUL SCAM - FROM CIRCUMCISION TOOLS TO GLOBAL MANDATES
Emergency Use Listings were originally designed for genuinely rare, experimental tools—circumcision instruments, highly specialized diagnostic equipment—not for mass global deployment of novel gene therapies. The EUL system was never meant to circumvent normal safety requirements for products given to billions of people. It was a narrow exception for genuine emergencies affecting small populations.
But WHO and their pharmaceutical partners discovered something lucrative: EUL products could be deployed globally while maintaining the legal fiction that they were "experimental" and therefore exempt from normal liability standards. They could target vulnerable populations—indigenous communities, intellectually disabled individuals, pregnant women—under the guise of emergency necessity while avoiding the rigorous safety testing required for mass-use products.
Our FOIA requests with the Department of Defense and appeals with DOD/HHS revealed something shocking: they have no Congressional authority over these products. When FDA became a strict regulatory authority in 2007, their functional authority over emergency programs was transferred to WHO. Now that voided authority is being used to justify massive international treaties that would give WHO unprecedented power over member nations' health policies.
This creates an impossible legal paradox that products too experimental for normal approval somehow become safe enough for global mandates affecting the most vulnerable populations. It's a regulatory shell game that collapses the moment a court demands actual evidence. Somehow it keeps being funded and expanding.
As this article publishes, WHO delegates are concluding their September 15-19 PABS negotiations in Geneva—meetings deliberately scheduled to avoid public scrutiny and conducted with minimal transparency. The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system isn't about pandemic preparedness; it's about creating a global funding mechanism that turns vaccine deployment into a profitable international business model for WHO & their Member States.
Under PABS, pharmaceutical manufacturers would be required to provide 20% of their "real time production" to WHO for global distribution. This sounds humanitarian until you understand the mechanism that countries who participate in pathogen sharing—meaning they provide biological samples for vaccine development—become obligated to purchase the resulting products. It's a global pyramid scheme and business prospectus disguised as pandemic preparedness.
Indigenous communities and developing nations become both the source for alleged pathogen collection AND the mandatory market for the resulting products. Their reported pathogens—whether real, computer-simulated, or entirely fabricated—are collected and presented to the world as justification for vaccine development, their populations are targeted for deployment, and their governments are contractually obligated to purchase products supposedly developed from their own biological resources.
The most revealing aspect of this entire system is WHO's standard legal disclaimer, found throughout their publications:
"This information is left to the interpretation of the reader and under no circumstances will WHO be liable for any damages from use of the information." - WHO LEGAL DISCLAIMER
Read that again. WHO provides recommendations while disclaiming all liability, yet simultaneously pushes for these same recommendations to become legally binding on nations through the Pandemic Treaty and IHR amendments—the very agreements we're currently fighting in court.
No one would even buy a toaster with a warrantee so bad, but it is true that they want global authority to make their recommendations mandatory while accepting zero responsibility for the consequences. How can any rational government sign agreements with an organization that explicitly refuses accountability for their own advice while demanding the power to make that advice legally enforceable?
Costa Rica's Constitutional Chamber recognized this contradiction and ruled accordingly. When WHO couldn't provide evidence supporting their targeting strategies, the court declared the entire framework a violation of constitutional rights. Yet despite this victory, despite WHO's abandonment under court order, Costa Rica's government continues racing toward PABS adoption.
WATCH TOMORROW - THE EVIDENCE THEY COULDN'T DEFEND
Tomorrow at 11:11 AM Eastern, Interest of Justice will release their Nuremberg Hearing, presenting the same evidence that was shown to the President's office and Health Ministry before they lost in court. The timing isn't coincidental—as WHO concludes their secret PABS negotiations, the evidence of their constitutional violations and abandonment of member states under legal pressure will be presented to the world.
Nuremberg Hearing Trailer - The Global Covid Case That Could End Medical Tyranny Is Ready - But We Can't File It Alone - Full Hearing Drops Tomorrow 9/19/2025
The case that began in Costa Rica is now making its way to international human rights courts and Nuremberg proceedings. Every government official attending those Geneva meetings should understand: the evidence being compiled doesn't just document policy failures, it documents systematic targeting of vulnerable populations without scientific justification—precisely the type of crimes against humanity that Nuremberg principles were designed to address.
They admitted targeting the most vulnerable. They couldn't provide evidence when challenged. They abandoned their member states under court order.
As delegates in Geneva put the finishing touches on agreements designed to make WHO's authority permanent and legally binding, the Costa Rica precedent offers a different path: demand evidence, challenge authority, hold them accountable in real courts with real rules.
The indigenous peoples of Costa Rica deserve better than being experimental subjects in WHO's global health theater. So do the intellectually disabled populations they admit to targeting. So do the pregnant women and children who were given products that WHO couldn't defend in court.
Tomorrow's hearing will present the evidence. The international courts are waiting. The only question remaining is whether enough people will fund the fight to see justice delivered.
Visit Interest of Justice Substack for the complete timeline and evidence of WHO's targeting admissions.
Because when they target the most vulnerable and can't provide evidence when challenged, that's not healthcare—that's a crime against humanity.
HELP US REACH OUR GOAL!!!
We're up to $2,700+ in donations—$2,700+! You might think that's Trump change, but you'd be surprised how quickly it adds up when people keep supporting this fight. We have no shame in this game and we're not stopping until our lawyer gets paid what he deserves.
Here's what most people don't realize - we watched a professor on YouTube explain that no court has ever been asked whether an international organization would be legally responsible for damages caused by their binding recommendations. Think about that—they're about to create treaties that bind countries to pandemic measures from an organization with a legal disclaimer literally refusing all liability for recommendations to their Member Countries, and this fundamental question has never been answered by a judge.
Our case isn't just about one issue—it's addressing questions that could change the entire landscape for informed consent worldwide. What are the actual limits of WHO's authority? What does it legally take to call a pandemic? How do we enforce the Siracusa Principles that are supposed to limit emergency powers? These principles exist on paper but have no enforcement mechanism, and the standards for declaring pandemics remain dangerously vague.
Our criminal lawyer isn't just handling one problem—he's tackling unprecedented legal questions that affect all 8 billion people on this planet. If we can establish judicial precedent on international organization liability, define the legal limits of health authority, and create enforceable standards for pandemic declarations, we could prevent future medical authoritarianism before it starts.
These might sound like abstract legal concepts, but they're the foundation of everything. Without clear limits and accountability, any organization can declare any emergency and impose any measures with zero consequences. We have the opportunity to change that, but only if this case gets the resources it deserves.
Our lawyer should have payment by the first of the month to pursue these groundbreaking questions through to the international court for human rights and to Universal Jurisdiction in all countries. He wants us to decide now, and yes we can make him wait just from inability to commit promptly, but we think it can and should be done quickly. We know it sounds ambitious—maybe even crazy—but someone has to ask these questions in a real court with binding legal authority. Why not us? Why not now?
Interest of Justice has compiled comprehensive evidence of WHO's targeting strategies and their failure to provide supporting data under court order. The Nuremberg Hearing premieres tomorrow September 19, 2025 at 11:11 AM Eastern, presenting this evidence in a format suitable for international criminal proceedings. Support our work at www.nuremberghearing.org/donate to ensure this case reaches its conclusion in international courts and the necessary resources to succeed!
From Dr. Mike Yeadon - PRIVATE Nuremberg Hearing Releases Tomorrow - Vice President/Health Minister Requested The Hearing:
IoJ’s fearless Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon has come to quite of few of our court cases and Presidential Hearings since 2021. We are losing count here guys - lol
Tomorrow, September 19, 2025, watch the PRIVATE Nuremberg Hearing and expert evidence against WHO EUL products. This hearing is the worlds ONLY hearing where WHO THEMSELVES referred countries our IoJ dispute to stop covid [non]vaccines globally - it was this Hearing which was against the government and WHO, that is now making it’s way to international tribunals. NurembergHearing.org starts with this case.
Telegram: https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3421
In Costa Rica, last year if I recall correctly, several expert witnesses including toxicologist Dr Jancey Lindsay, Sasha Latypova and me spoke with a senior judge in one of the nations superior court. I don’t remember all the details except it was made clear to us that the President & the Vice President of Costa Rica had specifically requested that the court hear from us. It’s so long ago that I nothing more than vague memories of the events.
As you may know, after a long delay, the request for a full hearing was denied.
However, a little later, advocates Interest of Justice did secure a real victory over the government. They demanded under their national FOI rights access to the clinical & preclinical safety records for the novel injected product upon which their assurances to their own citizens were based and by which means their national drug regulatory agency gave it the injections it the thumbs up.
The court ruled that the FOI request was valid and binding uoon the government. I believe it was a constitutional court or at least the court had constitutional authority over the government.
The court-ordered deadline came & went: no response from the Ministry of Health or from the offices of the government itself.
The court ruled that the ordered disclosure of the safety package under the FOI request having not been complied with, the government had indirectly confirmed that it simply didn’t have any safety information and had therefore intentionally misled the public, a very serious matter.
I don’t what happened next but I know the hearing was recorded. It’s going to be publicised starting tomorrow.
Best wishes,
Mike
Watch the Nuremberg Hearing Against WHO Covid Vaccine Tomorrow noon EST!
If you haven’t signed the demand going straight to the WHO International Public Servants, please do and share far and wide for the final day of their meetup!
https://suethewho.org/stoppabs
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Glad to be a paying subscriber, frustrated I can't afford to upgrade to 'founding'.
MILLIONS have been slaughtered from these poisons! Have to start the retribution somewhere!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Nuke the next WHO meeting in Davos.