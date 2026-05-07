Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
20h

I truly HOPE this cracks the dam! Still don't understand, why RFK jr. has not ALREADY, killed the PREP ACT! I expected the man who started this ball rolling w/ his " The Real Anthony Fauci...." would've had that " loophole" shut by now!

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Tara Eve's avatar
Tara Eve
21h

Amen you incredibly brave woman! AMEN!

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