First step to multiple avenues of covid “vaccine” justice is filed and sitting in front of the District Court. BAM!

Pro se litigant co-founder of Interest of Justice Lady Xylie has officially filed what can potentially be a landmark and historical case.

READ THE FULL CASE HERE

(Sorry, I forgot to attach when I sent the emails - whoopsie!)

Eshleman V Hegseth Petition For Sharing 284KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Eshleman v Hegseth et al was filed in District Court yesterday and as of today I have officially sent the clerk the Summons forms filled out to serve the defendants Hegseth, Kennedy and Makary - DoD, HHS & FDA.

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If you think I’m doing a good job, your help and support is very appreciated in this critical fight - Lady Xylie - IoJ Yes I want to support!

The lawsuit proves through a previous Interest of Justice FOIA request that DoD did not file a Congress required report mandated by law, to experiment on civilians, making an extraordinary writ of Mandamus the correct and only remedy to correct the violation of law and a merely ministerial duty. Someone had to figure it out and do it, so lets get this party started.

In addition these issues that the shots are ILLEGAL EXPERIMENTS BY DOD & non vaccine GENE THERAPY by law (gene therapy is very dangerous according to FDA so defining it correctly matters - including to strip PREP ACT IMMUNITY FOR BIG PHARMA) were raised in an extensive Citizen Petition to FDA which is so far unanswered past the deadline. FDA claimed to need more time but never gave the exact amount of time that they need. FDA is also in violation of the merely ministerial law which requires a response to a petition to also give a deadline if they need more time.

HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA commissioner are also being sued to give the court the amount of time that they need to respond, which is another merrily ministerial duty, and of course asking the court because the issue is so urgent where health and lives are at stake, if the court will order FDA to answer the Citizen Petition within 30 days.

To be clear the answer to IoJ’s Petition is important for Humanity because if that petition is won on the merits and it SHOULD WIN - ITS DAMN FLAWLESS, it would also result in the Covid shots being declared NULL & VOID ab initio (from day 1) and removed off the market, with PREP Act immunity stripped from Big Pharma allowing victims to finally have the right to sue, precisely because they are not vaccines by Congress definition and FDA simply cant go around legal definitions.

This is admittedly an unusual legal way to get things done, but the situation in itself is unusual where gene therapy was called vaccines and rushed to market without any safety oversight. The law is clear the defendants are in the wrong, deliberately slow walking justice and it's time to move it along.

Mandamus is rarely granted - because it is so precise and narrow, but this is a very precise case that could and should be granted.

This Substack and lawsuit is 100% reader-supported. To receive new posts and support the mission, you can help be a monthly donor or help raise the numbers and become a paid subscriber. Yes I want to support!

Your help and support is very appreciated in this critical fight - Lady Xylie - IoJ

Here is what is being asked for from the court, and the complete lawsuit document is attached for anybody who wants to read it.

SIX SIMPLE ASKS — EACH ONE A JUGGERNAUT

ORDER #1 — SLAP A 30-DAY CLOCK ON THE GOVERNMENT.

Asks the judge to force DOJ to respond in 30 days and to set our hearing date right now in the same order. Means we don’t get stalled out for 14 months while pediatric shots keep happening every single day. Speed wins this case.

ORDER #2 — TRAP HEGSETH IN A YES-OR-NO HE CAN’T ESCAPE.

Asks Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to either FILE the missing Congressional report — which proves the Pentagon broke the law for years — OR sign a sworn statement under perjury that no experiment ever happened. There is no Door C. Door A admits the experiment. Door B contradicts what he already said under oath to Congress on June 12, 2025 when he called the shots “experimental.” Either way the truth gets carved into the federal record and the cover-up unravels.

ORDER #3 — MAKE FDA ANSWER THE PETITION THEY’VE BEEN DUCKING FOR 321 DAYS.

Asks the judge to force FDA to substantively answer our Citizen Petition within 30 days. Means when they finally answer, they have to admit these shots are NOT vaccines — they’re gene therapy by their own definition — and the shots become NULL & VOID from day one, gone from the market, with PREP Act immunity for Big Pharma GONE too. One ruling. The wall of Pharma immunity comes down.

ORDER #4 — GET THE COURT TO OFFICIALLY DECLARE COVID SHOTS ARE ILLEGAL EXPERIMENTS ON CIVILIANS.

Asks the judge to declare on the federal record that COVID mRNA shots ARE “biological agents” under federal law AND that the Pentagon’s procedural excuses don’t excuse them from telling Congress first. First time in American history a federal court would say it. Once that’s on the record, every American who was injured can sue. Big Pharma’s immunity wall comes down — because PREP Act only protects LAWFUL government action. Unlawful = no immunity. The floodgates open.

ORDER #5 — FORCE FDA TO RELEASE THE PEDIATRIC DEATH MEMOS THEIR OWN SCIENTISTS WROTE.

Asks the judge to make FDA publish the November 28, 2025 CBER memo and the December 5, 2025 Office of Biostatistics memo about kids dying after the COVID shot. FDA’s own scientists wrote them. The agency has them. Parents don’t. Every American parent deserves to read what their government’s scientists wrote about kids dying after the shot. The cover-up ends.

ORDER #6 — PERMANENT INJUNCTION SO THE PENTAGON CAN NEVER PULL THIS “EMERGENCY” EXPERIMENTATION SCHEME AGAIN.

Asks the judge for a permanent court order that DoD must follow § 1520a’s procedural protections going forward — forever. Let’s lock the door permanently. The Pentagon can NEVER again experiment on the American civilian population without telling Congress 30 days in advance. Not this administration. Not the next one. Done. Locked. Permanent. The lawsuit is the key to real justice and is unprecidented.

If even ONE of these orders is granted, the legal architecture changes for every American who comes after.

This work is 100% reader-supported. Every paragraph of the Verified Petition was drafted by hand and you awesome grassroot supporters ensured an Attorney looked it over before filing, every FOIA was filed by us at IoJ, every Citizen Petition was written by us — no big donors, no law firm, Just Us and the people who believe this fight matters.

🟢 Donate at interestofjustice.org/donate — one-time or monthly!

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─────────────────────────── STATUS UPDATE — WHERE THINGS STAND RIGHT NOW

Filed. Stamped. Docketed.

The case is officially open: Eshleman v. Hegseth, Civil Action No. 1:26-cv-01543, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Chief Judge James E. Boasberg presiding.

I sent the filled-out Summons forms to the Clerk today. The Clerk now has to issue and sign the summonses before the defendants can be served.

I’ll let everybody know the moment I hear back from the Clerk that the summonses have been issued and the defendants are being served. Stay tuned.

With faith and gratitude,

Lady Xylie - IOJ

Pro Se Petitioner · Co-founder, Interest of Justice

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Pray for this case. For Chief Judge Boasberg. For the Clerk who will issue the summonses. For every parent and patient and grieving family this case is so incredibly important! Pray for justice and the system to be fair and do the right thing!

If you have ever supported IoJ - THANK YOU, THANK YOU FOR LOVE! Pray!

RELATED READING

The lead-up to today’s filing:

• Tomorrow A Federal Judge Gets The Case. Covid “Vaccine” Experiments On Trial!

• Are FDA and DoD Getting Away With Prohibited COVID “Vaccine” Bio-Agent Military Experiments — And Never Held Accountable?

• Justice Plans Delayed & Resuming BIG TIME Now

Why FDA loses on the merits — the gene therapy series:

• Part 2 of 7 — Why FDA Will Lose: mRNA and Adenoviral Vector COVID Products Are Gene Therapy Under FDA’s Own Definition

• BREAKING!! FDA Issues Gene Therapy Guidance While Refusing to Answer if mRNA Is Gene Therapy

• Why Is Sec. Kennedy & FDA Still Hiding the DANGEROUS Undisclosed DNA In Every Covid Vial?

• Illegal Covid Shots & Their Imminent Removal From Market

• Crimes Against Humanity Case Phase 1 + Covid “Vaccine” DNA Integration Into Ovaries Chromosomes 19 & 12

The whistleblowers and the proof:

• Undercover: Pfizer’s Principal Scientist Admitted Skipping 10 Years of Safety Testing

• Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP — Costa Rica’s Admission Is “THE Smoking Gun”

• Pfizer Can’t Find Volunteers — Their Massive COVID Vaccine Trial Just COLLAPSED

• Bill Gates Gets a Lucky Break in Court — Experts Denied Today

The wins so far — proof the legal strategy works:

• What Happens When You Actually Legally Win? We Got Them to Say It Under Judicial Testimony!

• Ninth Circuit Court Rules Correctly: COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Not Legitimate State Interest

• Nuremberg Hearing Costa Rica — Stop Crimes Against Humanity series

The bigger fight:

• The Unscrupulous Global Syndicate Network

• Right Now in Geneva — The WHO Is Locking PABS

• The Covid Dossier — Video Explainer, Website & Critical Documents to Share

• The Covert Killers & Their Secret Plans for You & Your Families

• Sketchy Door-to-Door Covid Vaccine “Sweeps” in Costa Rica with 100% Coverage Coming

• Scientists Tried to Give People COVID — And Failed (Nature Journal)

Read the law and the evidence yourself:

• 50 U.S.C. § 1520a — The 1997 statute the Pentagon ignored

• 18 U.S.C. § 178 — Federal definition of “biological agent”

• 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d — The PREP Act

• FDA Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 — pending 321 days

• U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia — where the case is now docketed