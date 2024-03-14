Be it known! Tell it to the world. Moreover, tell it to the corrupt covid sellouts ramping up Digital ID, experimental vaccines and censorship of hero whistleblowers:

IOJ’s Morality is the Natural Law

IOJ’s THEME SONG & Message to the criminals

You hear that? It’s called Natural Law.

By the MASTERS of magical bad-assery: Granola Funk Express

IF YOU DON’T WANT THE EFFECT, DON’T PRODUCE THE CAUSE. WHAT WE LIVE BY ARE NATURAL LAWS

BE THE LIGHT IN THE WORLD & MAKE HUMANITY SHINE AGAIN!

Pure light!

We hope everyone knows that the Children of light are ascending in vibration to higher planes where we help to rule and are masters. The dark ones and their schemes are beneath us all and will FAIL in our lawsuits, soon to be filed. We are all just WAY TOO HIGH VIBE! RISE UP!

Share this fine message and IOJ theme song, NATURAL LAW, by this fine band, Granola Funk Express, who has been rocking out and speaking up for 20+ years and never made a grammy due to their lyrics. One of these talented fine artists Agent Skidoo 22 finally won a grammy when he made children’s songs which ROCK and are played on loop at Chuck E Cheese, so he thankfully earns royalties : ). Rise up, Rise up everyones vibration! LIVE LONG AND SING SONGS!

Information coming shortly to help you get organized to legally convince your country to exit the WHO!