IHR Amendments Are Doomed According Recent Event, "Pandemic Negotiations: Closing the Deal", With Top WHO Staff Spilling The Beans With Shocking Statements

Well, well, well... seems the WHO Staff is finally agreeing with us all on many topics, only in INFORMAL settings, however. Let’s hear one rather interesting excerpt today…

WHO INB Co-Chair Just Said She "Learned How Not To Do It" (About Amending The IHR) and laughs in humble defeat

Looks like the GPMB held a very important event, April 17, 2024, “Pandemic Negotiations: Closing the Deal” Event.

In this meeting we could not help but take notice that many important statements were made by top officials involved in the WHO negotiations, including the Co-Chair of the WHO INB (Intergovernmental Negotiating Body), that can give us real clues as to the state of things in the WHO international instruments negotiations. - IOJ

Video EXCERPTS of April 17, 2024 INB Co-Chair

"Sometimes we, the bureau think that we need to hold the pen, and sometimes its important that we allow the Member States to hold the pen, write their own stories, let them agree amongst themselves" … “I learned how not to do it” - INB Co-Chair Precious

IOJ reality Alert: WHO’s push for the “iron clad” Pandemic Treaty is a complete debacle!

Shocking statements were made April 17, 2024:

Full Pandemic Negotiations: Closing the Deal”

Watch the entire 1hr:38 minute conference below if you are interested.

The Youtube video information for the full conference is below:

357 views Apr 23, 2024 IHEID - INSTITUT DE HAUTES ÉTUDES INTERNATIONALES ET DU DÉVELOPPEMENT On 17 April 2024, the Global Health Centre’s International Geneva Global Health Platform and the Governing Pandemics Initiative co-organised an event with Global Preparedness and Monitoring Board (GPMB) and Pandemic Action Network (PAN) @pandemicactionnetwork on the theme: “Pandemic Negotiations: Closing the Deal”. About us: The Global Health Centre (GHC) is an interdisciplinary research, education, and convening centre of excellence based in the Geneva Graduate Institute. Founded in 2008, the GHC provides a better understanding of the shifting power balance in global health through academic analysis, contributing to the capacity building of decision-makers, government representatives, international organisations and other stakeholders such as civil society and the private sector. By affirming itself as a leading research centre in global health worldwide, the GHC broadens understanding, contributes to setting agendas and fosters inclusive partnerships. The GHC's Governing Pandemics Initiative (GP), launched in 2021, tracks reform efforts to address major weaknesses in the global system for preparedness and response to outbreaks of infectious diseases. To do so, the Initiative carries out activities in three main areas: information, data collection and open-access data-sharing ; research and analysis; strategic convening to raise awareness and strengthen capacities by providing a space for discussion, learning, and debate for negotiators, policy makers, and other stakeholders through workshops, public events, webinars, and courses. More information: www.governingpandemics.org The International Geneva Global Health Platform seeks to promote exchanges, discussions and collaborations in order to improve health policies at the global level. The Platform aims to facilitate the assimilation and sharing of knowledge in the health field and better equip the future generation of health leaders. Through the Platform, the GHC engages with a wide-range of actors and acts as a laboratory of global health innovation.

When we say Sue the WHO we are NOT kidding! In mere days, by this weekend, there is a national and international lawsuit expected to be filed against the WHO INB process. Help us stop this train-wreck of an intergenerational Pandemic Agreement in the nick of time.

By this weekend the first lawsuit will be filed by IOJ against WHO INB, for refusal to allow us to participate in science as well as lack of meaningful civil society input in the “design, approval and implementation” of the treaty. We think its INEQUITABLE to not let us into the final meetings, AFTER first sending us the same emails as “Non State Actors In Official Relations” and considering IOJ “interested and relevant stakeholders”, equal to Amnesty International, GAVI, WB and Holy See, etc, who spoke at every WHO public hearing since April 2022 on the matter of this horror show of a “treaty”.

We need it on a judicial record that makes it’s way to the International Human Rights domain protesting because the WHO INB refused to answer copious amounts of IOJ letters and denied us right to participate in science with our experts such as Dr. Janci Lindsay, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Yeadon, Norman Fenton, and Dr Ana Mihalcea.

IOJ could REALLY USE YOUR HELP to ensure there is a solid legal dispute in process during the WHA77 May 27, 2024, where they all intend to vote on this debacle of a treaty where INB was trying to “hold the pen” and pressure the Member States to sign in 2+ weeks!

Humanity has a duty to question the WHO’s head Attorney’s “true copy” of an alleged vote for 2022 IHR Amendments that appears to possibly be fraudulent…

Was there a real vote? If not, WHO is in big trouble and the 2022 IHR Amendments are null and void

On May 27, 2022, Committee A of the World Health Assembly “purportedly adopted” the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

The Secret IHR meetings that happened in 2022 need to become transparent. We’re DEMANDING the HHS and World Health Organization answer the questions.

We have also presented a freedom of information request along with other legal processes started.

