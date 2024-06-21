Rumors are circulating the IHR Amendments are no biggie and “could be worse”.

Who gives a crap if the IHR Amendments “could be worse”, they are as bad as it gets insofar as ethics and experimentation with Eugenics goes, so we need to take them down, nullify them and PREVENT them from coming full force. We have approximately 1 year.

A genocide of 1 million “could be worse”…

There is no greater threat than these IHR amendments to our personal autonomy in the future! Wake Up!

The people who say that we “WON” and they are moving on from this as focus #1 are apparently fine with all of the countries in the world getting ready to define cell and gene therapies as a relevant health product which could be mandated! To us this is very unwise because the threat from these already ADOPTED IHR AMENDMENTS is enormous and the final agreement approaching much more quickly than people realize.

We have only about a year to fight the IHR amendments (and the Treaty negotiations resume in weeks as well, which people appear to not realize) which this extra time is a huge asset on our side if we grasp it and USE it, but it appears people want to WASTE IT & moved on thinking the IHR Amendments are harmless?

Chaos agents would want you to stand down. Think! Shouldn’t we ACT! THE THREAT IS REAL!

Adopted IHR Amendments PDF

A77/A/CONF./14 Agenda item 13.3 1 June 2024 - ALL Countries are ON BOARD so far

A77 Aconf14 En 894KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We see many things in the adopted IHR Amendments to be concerned about in the adopted IHR Amendments, but for today let’s focus on TWO, just two issues OK.

Two Serious IHR Amendments Problems We Care About:

First, LACK OF MEANINGFUL PARTICIPATION: We tried to participate as a stakeholder from day 1, and the WHO lied to Member States that civil society had meaningful participation. In reality, we are disgruntled and not satisfied due to us being effectively excluded from the process by WGIHR (working group for IHR), so its a sham in our eyes, void for lack of participation which is directly denying us health rights and denying us our cultural rights to participate in science and health policy.

Below is the top IHR Amendment Interest of Justice cares about and why we are actively working to NULLIFY the IHR Amendments and why we need your support to ensure our work against WHO continues! Second, EXPERIMENTAL “relevant health products”THAT CAN BE MANDATED BY YOUR COUNTRIES (Not by WHO, but by your own country selling you out):

Article 1 Definitions: “relevant health products” means those health products needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, which may include medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, vector control products, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies;

In our opinion cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies are unproven interventions which are still investigational and experimental and this definition is an abomination for including unproven experiments as if they are a “relevant health product”.

THE THREAT IS REAL: Take a LOOK:

Article 13 Public health response, including equitable access to relevant health products: 8. WHO shall facilitate, and work to remove barriers to, timely and equitable access by States Parties to relevant health products after the determination of and during a public health emergency of international concern, including a pandemic emergency, based on public health risks and needs. To that effect, the Director-General shall: (a) conduct, and periodically review and update, assessments of the public health needs, as well as of the availability and accessibility including affordability of relevant health products for the public health response; publish such assessments; and consider the available assessments while issuing, modifying, extending or terminating recommendations pursuant to Articles 15, 16, 17, 18, and 49 of these Regulations; (b) make use of WHO-coordinated mechanisms, or facilitate, in consultation with States Parties, their establishment as needed, and coordinate, as appropriate, with other allocation and distribution mechanisms and networks that facilitate timely and equitable access to relevant health products based on public health needs; (e) support States Parties, upon their request, and, as appropriate, through relevant WHO-coordinated and other networks and mechanisms, pursuant to subparagraph 8(c) of this Article, to promote research and development and strengthen local production of quality, safe and effective relevant health products, and facilitate other measures relevant for the full implementation of this provision. 9. Pursuant to paragraph 5 of this Article and paragraph 1 of Article 44 of these Regulations, and upon request of other States Parties or WHO, States Parties shall undertake, subject to applicable law and available resources, to collaborate with, and assist each other and to support WHO-coordinated response activities, including through: (a) supporting WHO in implementing actions outlined in this Article; (b) engaging with and encouraging relevant stakeholders operating in their respective jurisdictions to facilitate equitable access to relevant health products for responding to a public health emergency of international concern, including a pandemic emergency; and (c) making available, as appropriate, relevant terms of their research and development agreements for relevant health products related to promoting equitable access to such products during a public health emergency of international concern, including a pandemic emergency.

NOW do you see how damn SERIOUS THE IHR AMENDMENTS ARE????

Here’s how you can help:

