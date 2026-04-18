Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
14h

I just need to say that I hope you can monitor Michael Yeardon as he has said some things that most people would not believe. 1. He says there never was a covid virus, okay maybe he means it wasn't a virus as we think of a virus, but there certainly was an odd virus as I got it Xmas day 2020, and I said "I'm coming down with a virus". I was in Waikiki and my hotel was full of mainland Chinese. I was sick for 6 weeks, not bedridden sick, coughing, hacking, shingles, fungus under fingernails, massive hair loss etc! sick.

2. He says Ivermectin causes sterility, baloney! Everyone in Africa takes it - for free - to prevent malaria. All those kids in Africa are living proof it doesn't cause any harm. Maybe the new Ivermectin causes sterility?

I heard on CNN and BBC that if you have blood type O you had autobody's and could not get it, my husband had O and he never got it. CNN and BBC silenced that news right away!!

What a project you have taken up! Thanks a-million.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Never Bend The Knee's avatar
Never Bend The Knee
19h

I have to assume your noted number of " It demands reclassification of products administered to over 670 million Americans " takes into consideration "boosters" as the number is greater than the US population by more than a factor of 2.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture