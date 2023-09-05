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Jeannette Wiley's avatar
Jeannette Wiley
Sep 5, 2023

The UN is corrupt, the WHO is CCP controlled and corrupt and the WEF are elitist, genocidal oligarchs. So they should all be tried for crimes against humanity.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Sep 5, 2023

I don't care what India wants. Let them do in their country what they want and keep their nose out of the US. He may have an excellent plan but the US has an excellent plan too......it is called the Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence and it is time we got back to following our plan.

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