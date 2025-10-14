Share

Today is Indigenous Peoples Day across the United States and many parts of the world. It’s observed every second Monday in October - this year October 13, 2025 - as a day to recognize indigenous histories, cultures, and ongoing contributions.

Today we celebrate the Indigenous Peoples of every land — the guardians of ancestral wisdom, protectors of the natural law, and keepers of humanity’s spiritual compass.

Before borders, before treaties, before global institutions like UN — there were the Sovereign Nations that lived in balance with the Earth. Their songs, languages, and traditions hold the blueprint for sustainability, sovereignty, and peace among peoples.

As we face a world gripped by corruption, censorship, and corporate overreach, may we remember that the first governments were councils under the stars — guided by conscience, not contracts.

May this Indigenous Day remind us that justice begins with truth, and truth begins with remembering who we are. But it’s also a day to acknowledge the struggles indigenous peoples still face, including the most fundamental right of all: the right to informed consent over what goes into their bodies.

What happened in Costa Rica in 2021 should haunt every person who cares about human rights and the protection of vulnerable populations. The World Health Organization, through its Pan American Health Organization arm, launched what they called “Debunking Myths About COVID-19 Vaccines” - a campaign specifically targeting indigenous communities and people with intellectual disabilities. They went into these communities with workshops, told them the COVID vaccines were “like a shield,” and pushed these experimental gene-based products on populations that couldn’t possibly give proper informed consent.

Think about that for a second. The WHO identified indigenous people with intellectual disabilities as targets for a communication campaign about experimental medical products. They didn’t provide complete risk information. They didn’t explain these weren’t traditional vaccines but gene therapy technology authorized under emergency use. They used the word “myths” to dismiss legitimate safety concerns. They ran radio and TV campaigns, held face-to-face events in communities with limited internet access, trained health workers to push these products, and measured their success by “increased vaccine uptake.”

We know this happened because WHO published it themselves in their 2020-2021 results report. They were proud of it. They called it an “inclusive messaging” campaign and said it helped people make “evidence-informed choices” - but where was the evidence about long-term safety? Where was the disclosure of known risks like vaccine-associated enhanced disease that was listed in the Pfizer trials? Where was the informed consent?

When we filed legal challenges in Costa Rica asking basic questions - Who is monitoring these investigational drugs? Where is the safety data for vulnerable populations? Why weren’t known risks disclosed? Where are the fact sheets you gave the Indigenous?- the government couldn’t answer. Or wouldn’t. They pointed us to one agency, that agency pointed to another, and no one could show us the monitoring data for indigenous populations who were told these products were shields against COVID.

And when judges in Costa Rica asked for the data, asked for the definitions, asked for proof that proper informed consent procedures were followed - the WHO and the government couldn’t produce it. They defaulted. The court documents from May 2025 show the Ministry of Health’s Coordinator of Immunizations failed to even submit required reports to the Constitutional Court. That’s not science. That’s not transparency. That’s not protecting vulnerable populations.

Now indigenous communities in Costa Rica are experiencing infant mortality spikes. Two years of data went missing - coincidentally the two years after the COVID shot campaigns targeted their communities. Nobody wants to investigate if there’s a connection. Nobody wants to look at whether vaccine-associated enhanced disease, autoimmune conditions, or other known risks from these products are affecting the very people WHO specifically targeted with their “debunking myths” propaganda.

Indigenous peoples have the right to participate in science that affects them. They have cultural rights. They signed onto international covenants. Costa Rica is an OECD country with open government commitments. These aren’t fringe demands - these are basic human rights principles that every nation claims to honor.

But when we try to participate, when we point out the regulatory gaps, when we ask for the safety monitoring data, when we demand accountability for targeting intellectually disabled indigenous people with experimental products - we get shut out. They don’t want to hear our advice. They don’t want our participation. They want compliance, not informed consent..

This is why we’re launching the world’s most coordinated legal effort ever undertaken for informed consent which will really heat up in November in a couple weeks (heads up - get ready).

We have been underground, working on documentation, gathering evidence, building the legal framework. We have testimony from Costa Rica that these products don’t meet WHO’s own definition of vaccines, which is HUGE and we will explain a lot more over the coming weeks. We have court cases showing government agencies can’t produce the safety monitoring data they were legally required to maintain. We have proof that vulnerable populations were specifically targeted with propaganda campaigns instead of receiving proper informed consent.

The announcement is coming this week. Years of work have led to this moment. Dozens of scientific experts, legal teams across multiple jurisdictions, documentation of systemic failures to protect the most vulnerable.

This isn’t about being anti-vaccine - this is about being pro-informed consent. This is about protecting people who can’t protect themselves. This is about holding institutions accountable when they violate the most basic principles of medical ethics.

Indigenous peoples deserve better than to be experimental subjects for WHO campaigns. People with intellectual disabilities deserve the same informed consent protections as everyone else. Vulnerable populations should not be targeted with propaganda that dismisses their legitimate safety concerns as “myths” to be debunked.

On this Indigenous Peoples Day, we remember that the right to informed consent is a human right. It cannot be waived during emergencies. It cannot be bypassed with propaganda campaigns. It cannot be ignored just because the WHO decided certain populations needed to be persuaded rather than properly informed.

The legal reckoning is coming. The evidence has been gathered. The networks have been built. This is about fixing the mess and protecting the vulnerable from ever being exploited like this again.

We honor the elders, the warriors, the water protectors, and the youth carrying the fire forward.

To our donors and supporters:

Thank you for hanging in there with us. You rock!

We know it’s been a REALLY long road and you’ve seen us working behind the scenes on so much that we couldn’t talk about publicly yet.

Your support has made all of this possible - the court filings, the research, the international coordination, the legal strategy. We can’t let the indigenous down. We just can’t!

The biggest IoJ announcement yet is coming this week.

If you can support our work, please visit interestofjustice.org/donate.

We are a small team taking on global institutions, and every contribution is SO PRECIOUS - YOUR HELP IS CRITICAL - your generous support is the fuel that helps us continue this critical fight for informed consent and human rights. We can still win if we don’t give up!

Happy Indigenous peoples day, we support cultures and ethnic groups worldwide!

IoJ is fighting tooth and nail against WHO and the member states to defend the rights of the vulnerable including the indigenous, pregnant women and children. We need all hands on deck, no one else is coming to save us! We must protect our fellow man! Thank you to everone who supports this important mission no matter how tiring and exhausting its becoming!

