Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JRomero's avatar
JRomero
20h

What a stupid article, there was no peace. There were wars and slavery between these tribes. And in every land. Turning it into political propaganda on abortion rights is while the leftist media is losing attention and viewer support.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Interest of Justice and others
Donna's avatar
Donna
15h

I drove through the Indian reservation in southern Utah in Dec. 2020. They told me Covid was "genocide"... I looked up the word to make sure I was correct in my knowledge of the word. It was rather unbelievable to my husband and I; they continued on "if you get sick then just drink tea and stay home, you'll recover, but if you go to a hospital you will never come out".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture