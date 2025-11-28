Make a substantial Donation

Donate To IoJ

PART I, THE LEGAL FOUNDATION—Why Information Suppression Is Not a Peripheral Concern

Before we trace the architecture of information control through history and into your smartphone, we must establish something that institutions would prefer you never understand, information suppression is not a side effect of power. It is the prerequisite of power.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948, does not equivocate on this point. Article 19 is categorical, “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

This is not aspirational language. This is foundational.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, ratified by 173 nations, echoes this protection with equal clarity. Article 19 establishes that “Everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice.”

The UN Human Rights Committee, functioning as the authoritative treaty body for interpreting ICCPR obligations, clarified through General Comment No. 34 on Freedom of Expression (https://www.ohchr.org/en/documents/general-comments-and-recommendations/general-comment-no34-article-19-freedoms-opinion-and) that Article 19 protections extend explicitly to the “right to access information held by public bodies” and that “States parties should provide effective mechanisms for access to information.” The Committee is unambiguous about restrictions, they are permissible only when “prescribed by law” and “necessary” for legitimate governmental purposes, with the burden of demonstrating necessity resting upon states seeking to impose restrictions.

This inversion of burden is critical. Institutions must prove why they can suppress information. Citizens need not prove why they deserve it.

Now consider what this means in practice. The Oviedo Convention, which protects informed consent in medical intervention, explicitly requires that individuals receive “information concerning the purpose and risks of the intervention” before submitting to medical procedures. Informed consent—a right explicitly protected under international law—is impossible without access to information. Systematic suppression of information regarding product classifications, regulatory pathways, adverse effects, and institutional coordination therefore constitutes a direct, demonstrable violation of informed consent protections.

We have documented these violations. We have won Constitutional Chamber cases in Costa Rica proving that products were imported as “investigational” rather than vaccines. We have filed contempt proceedings against the WHO for refusing to comply with court orders to produce required documentation. And through it all, we have watched as institutional actors coordinated to prevent populations from accessing the very information that would allow them to exercise their rights.

PART II, THE HISTORICAL ARCHITECTURE—From Covert Relationships to Institutional Systems

To understand how we arrived at invisible information control, we must examine how it was built.

Operation Mockingbird, The Documented Foundation

The term “Operation Mockingbird” requires precision. When you encounter claims about a CIA program by that name, you should know, no declassified CIA document contains this codename for a broad media influence program. The name was popularized in Deborah Davis’s 1979 book *Katharine the Great, and while the sourcing has been questioned by historians, the absence of this particular designation obscures rather than refutes what actually happened.

What declassified documents unambiguously confirm is that the CIA maintained systematic, extensive relationships with American journalists and media organizations. The Church Committee investigation (1975-1976), conducted by the United States Senate, produced 2,702 pages of reports documenting exactly what this relationship looked like.

The scope was staggering. According to the Committee’s findings, the CIA maintained covert relationships with over 50 U.S. journalists and operated “a network of several hundred foreign individuals around the world who provide intelligence for the CIA and at times attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda.” These foreign assets provided what the Committee described as “direct access to a large number of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers.”

In 1977, journalist Carl Bernstein published the most comprehensive investigation of these relationships in Rolling Stone magazine. Bernstein, the legendary Washington Post reporter who broke open Watergate, conducted interviews with 35 CIA officials and reviewed Agency documents. His findings: **approximately 400 American journalists had secretly carried out assignments for the CIA over the preceding 25 years.** By 1976, when the Church Committee concluded its work, the CIA still maintained active relationships with 75-90 journalists.

The named media executives who cooperated were not marginal players. William S. Paley of CBS signed secrecy agreements in the 1950s. Henry Luce of Time Inc. coordinated with Agency operatives. Arthur Hays Sulzberger of the New York Times explicitly agreed to provide cover. CBS’s relationship was so extensive that it earned a particular designation in internal CIA documents: “unquestionably the CIA’s most valuable broadcasting asset.” The network granted Agency employees cover as staff correspondents, provided access to news-film libraries, and allowed Agency operatives to use CBS offices as operational bases.

The mechanisms were precise. Journalists were placed as “staff correspondents, stringers, and clerical staff” within foreign bureaus. They functioned as intermediaries for “spotting, paying, passing instructions” to foreign intelligence assets. They placed “subtly concocted pieces of misinformation” into publication streams. Hotels and bureau offices became “drops” for sensitive information transfer.

This was not incidental. It was architecture!

For more on the documented scope and mechanisms of these Cold War-era relationships, see Carl Bernstein’s investigative account from Rolling Stone (1977)(https://www.carlbernstein.com/the-cia-and-the-media-rolling-stone-10-20-1977).

RAND Corporation Strategic Communications Infrastructure

While the CIA operated through personal relationships and editorial capture, another institutional actor was building something more enduring: the intellectual framework for information warfare itself.

The RAND Corporation, incorporated May 14, 1948 with initial capital from the Ford Foundation, has shaped information policy through strategic research. Operating four federally funded research and development centers, RAND produced some of the 20th century’s most influential frameworks for understanding how information could be weaponized.

In 1996, RAND published “Strategic Information Warfare, A New Face of War,” introducing the concept that “There is no ‘front line’” in information warfare. The implications were sobering, if information warfare has no territorial boundaries, no distinction between civilian and combatant, then every media platform, every news outlet, every communication channel becomes a potential battleground.

That framework proved prescient. In 2016, as Russian disinformation operations became undeniable, RAND researchers produced another influential paper, “The Russian ‘Firehose of Falsehood’ Propaganda Model.” The paper coined the term now ubiquitously used to describe high-volume, rapid, multichannel propaganda that “lacks commitment to truth” and “lacks consistency.” The model made Russian tactics comprehensible to Western audiences precisely because RAND had already built the theoretical architecture for understanding them.

RAND’s influence extended to the technological foundations themselves. Researcher Paul Baran’s 1962-1964 work on distributed packet-switching networks provided the theoretical blueprint for what would become the internet. Though ARPANET was built by DARPA rather than RAND, the intellectual lineage is traceable, institutional research designed the frameworks that would eventually become the channels through which modern information control operates.

The broader institutional reality was captured in the 1988 analysis by Herman and Chomsky in Manufacturing Consent, with more contemporary analysis available in the Reuters Institute literature review on filter bubbles and polarization (https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/echo-chambers-filter-bubbles-and-polarisation-literature-review). They identified five institutional “filters” affecting what becomes news: concentrated ownership, advertising dependence, reliance on official and “expert” sources, disciplinary “flak,” and ideological framing. Herman and Chomsky argued in 2009 that the model had become “even more applicable than in 1988” due to increased media consolidation—meaning the gatekeeping power of fewer, larger institutions.

Share

If you think we’re doing a good job, share this article and/or make a kind donation, thanks!

Donate To IoJ

PART III, THE DIGITAL EVOLUTION—How Cold War Methods Became “Invisible”

The transition from personal journalist relationships and media executive coordination to digital-age information control represents not a change in method but a transformation in scale, invisibility, and automation.

Platform Architecture as Control Mechanism

The Facebook Files (leaked in 2021)(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Facebook_leak) revealed internal mechanisms that would have amazed Cold War-era propagandists for their precision. The “XCheck” program exempted 5.8 million verified users from standard content enforcement, creating what amounts to a privileged information ecosystem within the broader platform.

More damning was the leaked internal research showing that Facebook’s 2018 algorithm change—designed to promote “meaningful social interactions”—had a documented effect: it was “pushing polarizing and false content” with measurable consistency. Internal Facebook engineers estimated that AI systems detected only 0.6% of content violating violence and incitement policies before human review, meaning the majority of harmful content reached audiences before any human oversight occurred.

The Twitter Files (comprehensively documented online)(https://grokipedia.com/page/Twitter_Files) exposed regular FBI communications with platform executives. Agent Elvis Chan coordinated with “OGAs” (other government agencies), and between 2019 and 2022, the FBI reimbursed Twitter approximately $3.4 million for processing legal requests. This represents not occasional government inquiries but systematic coordination.

Yet here the story becomes more complex. Academic research published in *Science(https://www.science.org/content/article/does-social-media-polarize-voters-unprecedented-experiments-facebook-users-reveal) reveals that when Facebook replaced algorithmic feeds with chronological ones—allowing users to see content in temporal order rather than platform-selected order—untrustworthy content actually increased by 68.8%. The algorithm, designed for engagement, was simultaneously downranking misinformation sources. The control mechanism was not serving ideological purposes; it was serving engagement metrics.

Oxford’s Reuters Institute literature review (https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/echo-chambers-filter-bubbles-and-polarisation-literature-review) found that “only 6-8% of UK public” inhabit politically partisan echo chambers, and that “algorithmic selection offered by search engines, social media…generally lead to slightly more diverse news use—the opposite of what the filter bubble hypothesis posits.” This does not absolve platforms of responsibility, but it complicates narratives of unified ideological control.

The Coordination Layer, Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism

In 2017, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube established the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT). The stated purpose was coordination against violent extremist content. What emerged was something more consequential: a coordinated mechanism for content removal across platforms with effects far beyond anti-terrorism objectives.

GIFCT now includes 120+ tech companies and maintains a shared hash database of “violent terrorist imagery and propaganda.” The Electronic Frontier Foundation describes it, (https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/08/one-database-rule-them-all-invisible-content-cartel-undermines-freedom-1) as a “content cartel” with serious censorship potential. The Syrian Archive reports that approximately 13% of takedowns flagged as “terrorism-related” are actually human rights documentation videos—meaning content that should be preserved as evidence of institutional violence is being systematically removed.

This is the modernized architecture, not personal relationships between journalists and intelligence operatives, but institutional coordination mechanisms operating below the threshold of public awareness, using technical infrastructure (hash matching, shared databases) to execute what amounts to transnational content policy.

Government-Platform Coordination The Stanford Election Integrity Partnership

In July 2020, the Stanford Internet Observatory, the University of Washington, Graphika, and the Atlantic Council formed the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP). The stated purpose was to track and counter disinformation during the 2020 election. The actual scope of activities became controversial when, the House Judiciary Republicans investigated, (https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/EIP_Jira-Ticket-Staff-Report-11-7-23-Clean.pdf) and documented that EIP was “created at the request” of CISA and functioned as a de facto government censorship program outsourced to academic researchers.

Stanford’s formal position is unequivocal, “EIP did not censor any tweets or label any tweets as ‘misinformation.’ EIP has no ability to remove or label tweets…content moderation decisions are independently made by social media platforms.” The organization flagged content for platform review but made no moderation decisions itself.

But the House investigation documented flagged content that was then removed. The question became, at what point does flagging become functional coercion? When government agencies request platforms flag content, and platforms subsequently remove that content, who bears responsibility for the removal?

The Supreme Court’s Dodge Murthy v. Missouri (2024)

In June 2024, the United States Supreme Court had an opportunity to definitively answer whether government communications with social media platforms constitute unconstitutional coercion. The case was Murthy v. Missouri, and the Court’s decision was analyzed extensively (https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/murthy-v-missouri-2024/) by constitutional scholars.

The Court did not answer. Instead, in a 6-3 decision, the majority dismissed the case on standing grounds. Writing for the majority, Justice Barrett held that plaintiffs failed to establish a “concrete link” between government actions and specific content restrictions affecting them. The First Amendment question—whether and when government pressure on platforms becomes coercive—went unresolved.

Justice Alito’s dissent, (https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/23-411_3dq3.pdf), called it “one of the most important free speech cases to reach this Court in years.” Alito argued the majority had allowed “the successful campaign of coercion in this case to stand as an attractive model for future officials.” In other words, the Court’s silence was permission. Institutions could coordinate with platforms, flag content, request removals—and operate in a constitutional gray zone because plaintiffs had difficulty proving the causal chain between government request and platform action.

The legal doctrines that should have constrained this were clear. Bantam Books v. Sullivan (1963) established that “informal censorship” through government threats to private intermediaries violates the First Amendment. The Supreme Court reaffirmed this unanimously in NRA v. Vullo (2024), holding that officials cross into impermissible coercion when conduct “could be reasonably understood to convey a threat of adverse government action in order to punish or suppress speech.” This landmark decision (https://www.afslaw.com/perspectives/alerts/supreme-court-rules-nra-v-vullo-landmark-decision-upholds-first-amendment) established critical precedent for digital-age litigation.

But the application of these doctrines to government-platform communications remained unclear after *Murthy*. And that ambiguity is itself the control mechanism.

PART IV, PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING—Separating Documented Strategy from Conspiratorial Framework

The query included “predictive programming”—the claim that media deliberately embed messages to psychologically prepare populations for planned events. This concept lacks foundation in peer-reviewed communications research. It originates in conspiracy discourse, not academic study.

However, what academic research does document under the term “strategic communications” is entirely real and entirely worth understanding.

Brookings researchers studying Russian disinformation operations(https://www.brookings.edu/articles/how-russian-trolls-are-adapting-cold-war-propaganda-techniques/) documented exactly this pattern, the Internet Research Agency would share diverse, apparently authentic news content to build audience credibility and engagement. Only after establishing trust and audience behavior patterns would the organization introduce coordinated partisan messaging designed to polarize and influence election outcomes.

This is not hidden programming of future events. This is documented psychological architecture: build audience relationship, establish credibility, then deploy messaging. RAND’s research on psychological operations confirms governments engage deliberately in such strategic messaging. The 2012 Afghanistan study found “face-to-face communication most successful” while “counter-Taliban propaganda on civilian casualties” was least effective—meaning even propaganda designed to communicate truth was less effective than direct relationship building.

The distinction matters, documented strategic communications versus conspiratorial theories about embedded predictive messaging. Understanding the former helps you recognize institutional manipulation. Adopting the latter prevents you from recognizing actual mechanisms that operate in plain sight.

PART V, THE CONTEMPORARY SYNTHESIS—How Historical and Modern Methods Converge

Cold War Radio Free Europe used jazz and folk music to build audiences before introducing political messaging. Russian IRA operations used the identical “pre-propaganda” technique to build credibility before partisan content. The method is continuous.

But the infrastructure has transformed. Where Cold War-era information control required paying individual journalists and cultivating media executives, contemporary systems operate through:

- Algorithmic curation that determines what billions of people see, operating through mathematical models rather than editorial decisions

- Platform coordination mechanisms (GIFCT, partnership networks) that align content policy across corporations

- Government-platform communication channels that exist in a constitutional gray zone after *Murthy*

- Data extraction and behavioral profiling that allows precision targeting of messaging

- Digital-native native distribution where content that traditionally required media gatekeeping now spreads through networks at machine speed

The effect is amplification. Where Cold War CIA relationships affected newsrooms, contemporary mechanisms affect the information environment itself.

PART VI, WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOUR RIGHTS

Return to the foundational legal principle, information access is not a peripheral right. It is the foundational right without which all other rights become impossible to exercise.

When institutions suppress access to government import records, when they coordinate to remove documentation, when they create ambiguity about whether government pressure on platforms is legally permissible—they are violating Article 19 of the ICCPR. They are preventing informed consent. They are practicing what amounts to information warfare against populations.

We have documented these violations. We have won Constitutional Chamber cases. We have filed contempt proceedings. And we have learned that winning in court changes nothing if the institutional architecture that enabled the violation remains in place.

That is why we are building something different. We are not just litigating past violations. We are constructing the legal and social infrastructure for information resistance.

This is where you come in

Support Accountability

Interest of Justice operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on legal accountability for institutional violations of fundamental rights. We have achieved what no other organization has, we have forced government admissions about product classifications. We have filed unprecedented contempt proceedings against international institutions. And we have built relationships with constitutional courts, diplomatic networks, and expert witnesses positioned to challenge global governance structures.

But this work requires resources that institutional funding will not provide. Foundations do not fund organizations that litigate against international institutions. Governments do not subsidize their own accountability.

We are facing a critical funding deadline for the last Quarter of 2025.

We need sustainable resources for over five years to complete our constitutional court cases and transition from COVID-related legal work to launching the Stop Agenda 2030 resistance movement. We are simultaneously developing and creating technological infrastructure for information resistance.

We execute a comprehensive content strategy—the “December to Remember” campaign featuring daily Substack articles, Truth Bomb videos, and community meetups. We maintain websites including interestofjustice.substack.com, stopagenda2030.org, and We operate as diplomatic advocates, combining legal expertise with sophisticated content creation.

Every dollar supports:

- Constitutional court litigation challenging institutional authority

- Documentation and preservation of evidence that institutions want suppressed

- Creation of technological platforms for decentralized legal advocacy

- Development of educational content explaining how information control operates

- Building international networks of legal accountability advocates

Information control depends on your silence. Information resistance depends on your participation.

The choice is not abstract. The choice is whether populations retain the right to access information necessary to exercise their rights, or whether that right becomes a privilege granted by institutions.

We have built the legal framework. We have won the initial cases. We have created the content and the technology. What we need now is the community—the people who understand that information freedom is foundational, and who are willing to support the infrastructure that makes accountability possible.

Donate to Interest of Justice’s Litigation Fund (https://www.interestofjustice.org/donate)

Your contribution funds the legal work that forces institutions to produce evidence. Your contribution supports the content that explains how these systems operate. Your contribution builds the international network that will coordinate legal accountability across borders.

The architecture of information control took seventy years to build. Resistance will not be faster. But it will be more transparent, more accountable, and more grounded in actual evidence.

That starts with you.

Interest of Justice, Challenging Authority Through Strategic Litigation

This 2025 The Deadline That Changes Everything

Share

Donate To IoJ

Leave a comment