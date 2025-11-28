Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill's avatar
Jill
4hEdited

Do you know if we had an equivalant operation to UK Operation Talla? If so, I would suspect that the speech restrictions we saw and still see in the US are under this same type of operation. Here is a link to the UK operation: https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/redacted_constitutional_correspondence_sent_18112025.pdf

I will read through this post by you much more carefully but wanted to share this info, originally found at WCH substack with you. Keep up your great work!

P.S. I think this info is getting us into the global operations "leadership".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcos Reverberi's avatar
Marcos Reverberi
1h

Your work is priceless!, even here in the 'far-south' we can recognise it if only we could manage to learn to read English.. Thank you so much!

Marcos Reverberi

Montevideo, Uruguay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture