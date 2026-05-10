Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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julie's avatar
julie
3d

Thanking God in advance for all His goodness and mercy as this case proceeds successfully in a timely manner.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
4d

More about Makary while we wait to see if Trump actually fires him

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/makary-hiding-deaths-in-new-fda-adverse

and

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/will-kennedy-direct-makary-to-ban

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