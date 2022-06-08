The overly compliant, pharmaceutically funded FDA wants to approve COVID-19 vaccines for infants on June 15, 2022.

Yes little BABIES. Like Mr. Gates they want to shoot these GMO products right into the veins of babies as young as 6 months old up to 5 years old.

Pfizer would be authorized for 6 months to 4 years, while Moderna would be authorized for 6 months to 5 years.

The FDA Advisory Committee established a public docket to request comments in regards to the highly contentious topic of authorizing the covid-19 [non]vaccine products in babies as young as 6 months old.

REMEMBER: You can leave your comments here until June 13, 2022:

ENTER FDA COMMENTS HERE

If you also want to send the comments to us and other bigwigs in HHS, and the WHO feel free to sign our online comment form which is prefilled out and also lets you leave your own custom additional comment:

Read Interest of Justice’s comment to the FDA Advisory Committee on Tuesday June 7, 2022 through the national archives on the United States Federal Register:

Greetings friends FDA Advisory Commission,

I am Dustin Bryce representing Interest of Justice, a law and civics institute which was one of 123 organizations that spoke at the WHO public hearing on April 12, 2022 in regards to substantive elements in a new pandemic treaty. The INB recognizes us a “relevant” and “Interested” stakeholders in pandemic preparedness and response.

Again on May 13, 2022 we spoke in front of HHS OGA to beg not to use the deadly vaccines and other issues of corruption and conflicts of interest within the WHO. We have mountains of expert data to share and request you contact us if you dispute anything we say.

Our organization represents members from many other CSO’s, scientific organizations and medical experts.

This is a formal notice and demand to not approve the Pfizer and Moderna gene based vaccines in children and to cease and desist all exceptions to sanitary registration for safety reasons and fraud in the registration.

We’re very concerned because in Costa Rica this product is being mandated as soon as FDA approves for EUA in U.S.A. which is an illegal after effect of your actions.

1. In particular we are in receipt of affidavits by Dr. McCullough (most peer reviewed in his field) and Dr. Yeadon (ex VP of Pfizer, chief scientific officer). They have provided ample proof the covid gene “vaccines” are deadly to children, 20-100x increase in death. Other studies show 50x higher death risk. Doing this experiment to perform biomedical research on babies with no valid reason is outrageous. Covid is NOT a valid reason as it poses NO risk to babies and this product is very risky.

2. They are misclassified as vaccine due to reliance on the WHO’s definition of vaccine, which is a “broader” definition than the legislation of U.S., Costa Rica and all other nation states, creating a very problematic situation legally where the use of the product is actually in violation of IHR Article 3 section 1 by usurping sovereign legislation.

3. The product is a gene therapy (which Pfizer ethics committee says should not be used in trials and should only be given one time - contact us for the document) which is evident it is gene therapy by Pfizers confession in their SEC filing that the FDA defines it as a gene therapy see pg 13 “Some of our product candidates are classified as gene therapies by the FDA and the EMA, and the FDA has indicated that our product candidates will be reviewed within its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, or CBER. Even though our mRNA product candidates are designed to have a different mechanism of action from gene therapies, the association of our product candidates with gene therapies could result in increased regulatory burdens, impair the reputation of our product candidates, or negatively impact our platform or our business”: and also see the extra judicial confession by Bayer CEO in the World Health Summit last year see: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world- news/corruption/bayer-head-admits-covid-19-vaccine-is-gene-therapy/

4. The FDA and CDC wont write any of our experts or Senator Ron Johnson back when confronted about the risks to children and higher mortality. The FDA is covering up for Pfizer and asked to hide confidential documents evidencing a huge rate of mortality from these products.

5. The phase 4 study for Pfizer shows DEATH is the #7 outcome after 30 days. DO NOT GIVE THIS TO BABIES! see" https://www.ehealthme.com/vs/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/death/. and see https://www.ehealthme.com/vaccine/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/side-effects/

6. There are plenty of therapeutics available off shelf and no need for the vaccines or emergency declaration!!!

7. The unequivocal rules of science are incorporated in the legal system which requires certain studies, and approving these products for children with no benefit and all risk would be in violation of the international and U.S. legal system. This is because required scientific studies are missing, which is also in violation of international ethics norms such as Nuremberg Code and Rome Statute Article 7 crimes against humanity if you were to approve this investigational product for babies and toddlers 6 months to 5 years:

Thank you,

Dustin Bryce, (signed, sealed, delivered)

Interest of Justice

www.interestofjustice.org

Tuesday June 7, 2022

Fda Comment By Interest Of Justice 258KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Will The FDA Advisory Committee Actually Listen?

Interest of Justice submitted on time for our comment to be reviewed directly by the committee themselves before the vote, as well as by FDA.

In an attempt to bring transparency we posted for the public to see our comment once “approved”.

Its very nice the FDA actually provides a tracking number and login and updates once your comment has been submitted for full transparency….as long as they “approve” it of course!

If The Advisory Committee does The Right Thing And Votes NO, Will FDA Ignore Them As Usual?

Probably. But you never know, the FDA could get their act together if we the people of sanity and reason continue to build a public record of our attempts to educate them of their issues of exceeding jurisdiction with evidence…

and more importantly, as a Law and Civics institute we want you to remember, all this paper trail can and should lead to more lawsuits to eventually obtain justice and a proper resolution.

The Countdown Has Begun!

Since it was before midnight their time…..The countdown has BEGUN!!! Yes this was a legal notice and demand for response, transparency, substantiation and equity all wrapped up into one little comment!

We the people demand DUE PROCESS!

The babies need us to RISE UP our collective vibration! Stand our square. Stand in truth, rule of law and morality against the FDA’s biomedical research agenda.

InterestofJustice.org

https://t.me/InterestOfJustice

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IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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