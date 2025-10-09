Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path
1h

Hi guys,

Those conference videos are very long.

I'm a bit wary of government think tanks stating they seek to get closer to us all the while continuing to market death-defying mRNA products worldwide. Makes me wonder if such an organisation ends up being just another form of controlled opposition. Just a litmus test monitor of public perception as more and more ppl lose trust in the digital world as well as institutions.

Be interested in hearing more about how to make governments more accountable, rather than rely on them changing their tune overnight. Or have this swivel mean avoiding accountability altogether. (Not on our watch)

Sorry guys not holding my breath on that one.

Cheers

K

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture