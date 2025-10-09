Hey everyone, we know a lot of you are concerned about digital ID and AI governance by the globalists, and today is the Internet governance form, which is a favorite of the world, economic forum. We thought you might want to have a heads up. It also happens to be the same timing as the open government forms so we're going to leave a few links below just for the people who want to get involved because believe it or not your voice actually does matter, and if you enough of us speak up at these kind of events, we will be able to curtail or even possibly stop a lot of what's coming that we don't want, which is a totalitarian, digital nightmare!

Internet Governance

The Swiss IGF is starting at 2:45am Eastern October 9, 2025! Thats Today!

Interest of Justice will be attending “The Swiss IGF” October 9, 2025, which is a meeting on Global Internet Governance. We’re trying to make a difference, attending these meetings makes a big difference because they’re trying to silence the global population and have control of what information is mis, dis or mal information!. If we don’t show up, its all their own cheerleaders and no one there to defend Civil Society. So we signed up on time and were invited to the forum to chime in our 2 cents! We believe Government being in complete control of what information is correct or not correct and censoring information given to the public is a major issue humanity is facing…It’s information control! It’s a major problem and is something that is currently happening as we speak! Internet Governance!

Stream it live here: https://igf.swiss/en/swiss-igf-2025/programme-2025/

About the program:

The Swiss IGF is the national spin-off from the global process of the UN Internet Governance Forum, in which all stakeholders agree on the definition of rules of the Internet. (“Internet Governance”). The Global Internet Governance Forum was created in 2005 at the UN World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS). Since then, numerous regional and national forums have been set up spontaneously. At the regional – i.e. pan-European – level, the IGF process is managed under the framework of the EuroDIG. The Swiss IGF has been in existence since 2015, is organised independently of the other levels and generally comes together on an annual basis.

Support

The Swiss IGF is led and supported by the association “Swiss Internet & Digital Governance”. Its patron is the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM).

Multi-stakeholder character

The Swiss IGF is distinguished by an approach in which all stakeholder groups discuss the future challenges and opportunities of digitisation on equal terms and jointly seek solutions to social or regulatory issues.

Inclusively defined agenda

The agenda is defined by means of an inclusive process that allows all stakeholders to put forward topics for discussion (call for issues). This makes it possible for every aspect of the digital transformation to be addressed (rather than being restricted to topics strictly related to the technical organisation of the Internet), such as cyber security, data management, social media, artificial intelligence, human rights online and net neutrality.

Multilingualism

The Swiss IGF covers Switzerland as a whole and is conducted in several languages – German, French and English.

Open Government Forum (Spain):

pretty good stuff for the eternal optimist!….

The Open Government Partnership is an innovative international initiative built to foster greater transparency and accountability, improve governance, and increase civic engagement.

Day 3 is about to be live!

Scheduled for Oct 9, 2025

Already Streamed:

Links:

P.S. IoJ thanks everyone who has supported The Nuremberg Hearing Project, we haven’t forgot about you! We will be right back with some BIG moves PRONTO!

