Discussion about how Costa Rica’s Judiciary has FINALLY Confirmed IOJ trapped the Health Minister in 7 lies UNDER OATH to the Top Supreme Court… It only took 3 years.

The system is slow but we will win because we are correct… and because the Health Minister is soooo busted…. Pats on back - yes our hard work is paying off BIG TIME with the first Health Minister about to fall because of our work.

Yes, the prosecutor has officially confirmed 7 key covid Health Ministers lies about the covid vaccine, including safety and that it was in compliance with international regulations for research in humans (including Nuremberg Code) under oath.

He was literally violating Nuremberg Code by experimenting with no informed consent, so he LIED to the top 7 judges in 7 cases that it was approved to keep the crime going…

Now there is false testimony and a lot of lies on the record to fix.

AND…

Costa Rica was the first to mandate an adult

then the first to mandate a kid

then the first to mandate a BABY

THEN… while the Ministry of Health was processing our cease & desist in 2021 as URGENT AND SERIOUS because death was common…

He WAS THE ONLY TYRANT ON EARTH TO FORCE INJECT A 6 YEAR OLD AGAINST HIS CRYING PREGNANT MOTHERS WILL !!!

The Health Minister finally confessed its INVESTIGATIONAL (a word meaning experimental) the same week he force injected the child.

He’s been giving us and the courts the runaround for years but now the Prosecutor agrees he is a LIAR UNDER OATH. BOOM

On November 9, 2023 we went to a hearing for Nuremberg Code violations to stop the shots. The Appellate Judges ruled the lower court erred and MUST HEAR OUR WITNESSES EXPERT EVIDENCE before dismissal.

You can help IOJ’s mission of stopping the shots & suing by donating to the legal fund so we can quickly wrap this up and get Dr. Yeadon’s censored message of “toxic by design” in front of a judge, along with Dr. Janci Lindsay’s SV40 risk to genome, Dr. Ana Mihalcea on nano lipid particle DNA danger and shedding, Norman Fenton who is proving false deaths and statistics as well as excess death, and Sasha Latypova who is proving the OTA waives all normal human rights and safety protections, which violates superior law. Let’s back up Dr. Ladapo and prove the DNA is affected so we can force it off the market!

UNBELIEVABLE CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY ON GLOBAL MARKET?

We will NOT stop until there is justice. First the shots must be taken off UN & WHO’s global market through WHO emergency use listing (EUL). Then we need to pour through Big Pharmas lies and third, prosecutions are coming up as crimes are being exposed like what happened here in Costa Rica after all this time of inactivity…

The following interview with IOJ & Dr. Joe Sansone goes into detail on the legal pathways to justice and the detailed work it will take to carry this through to the final sentences humanity needs.

We are so upset about the illegal and unethical human experiments - psy-ops, terrorize us and nudge us into unproven biomedical nanolipidparticle experiments through fear, that we feel compelled to be on their asses until we wear them down and beat then with law and ethics dammit. Really, we believe humanity will win this dark battle in history where we fight for our for our very souls and genome, with persistence and a team of conscious children of light working very, very hard and making many sacrifices. We are so proud to be of service and so proud of everyone who ever sent us a donation or a tip or support and encouragement to keep going!

Lets do this! We need your help to send financial blessings to the law firm so we can liteally expose crimes against humanity and the genome which will result in the light workers toppling the moral pillar of WHO, Big Pharma & STATES LIES

There are a series of over 10 serious legal actions which we talk about with Dr. Joe Sansone that humanity and IOJ must take in Costa Rica, United States and international human rights court in order to be able to honestly say to our future generations that we tried everything possible to make things just and right.

It’s not cheap to pay so many attorneys to beat the clock on a genocide, and we are a very small non profit, so we are asking for everyones help to get the down payment for the cases needed, including a literal case for crimes against humanity and waiving immunity which the attorneys are helping with against WHO DG Tedros and other top officials.

See the latest interview about the court saga and big plans with Interest of Justice Team co founders Lady Xylie and Dustin Bryce on Dr. Sansones Substack below.

Make sure to stop by our websites to learn more about the Donation Drive we are launching so we can prosecute the crimes against humanity and afford the legal team to work full time until we stop the non vaccine globally off the WHO global emergency use listing (EUL)!

