INVITE: IOJ's Private Community Webinar October 26, 2024, 12:00pm Eastern (NY) To Stop The W.H.O. 12th Special Session For The Pandemic Treaty Negotiations!
Are You Aware Of What Is Really Happening with the W.H.O.'s Pandemic Treaty? Join IOJ's Private webinar to find out how NOW!
Welcome to WHO Country Community To Stop The Pandemic Treaty
In the new conscious community platform you will find your very warm welcome, and easy guidance for helping you to help your country form a collective to stop the pandemic treaty.
Welcome dear light-worker for humanity! We built this community for you all to talk and build your evidence bases in one spot for more privacy and functionality!
Also, for people signing up, it's much better to use the browser in your telephone signing up rather than the App. Once you have signed up using your phones browser, you will have full access through the app. download and sign into the App or continue through your browser.
Once you join the community, if you are on a telephone, please notice that on the left of your screen there is a toggle button which will open to links where you can navigate around.
Preliminary step: Introduce yourself. Head to the Feed page in the overview section and introduce yourself! Maybe ask if there is anyone already in your country working on the same mission. This is your space to be active in.
There is POWER in the word community! You will be happy to find there are 5 easy steps to help stop the Pandemic Treaty!
Let's get into it!
We need to act now as they are wanting to vote in the treaty via special session. Lets stick together!
The next INB meeting will be critical in determining whether a streamlined "Pandemic Agreement Lite" will emerge, or if deeper divisions among the negotiators will persist.
YOU CANNOT COMPROMISE WITH EVIL -- THE CURE,END EM ALL COMMING SOONLY --- UNITE WITH GOD AND HIS LIKE MINDED OF JESUS CHRIST
It is rather disgusting, here in Europe;
The news in Netherlands is that The WHO pandemic treaty (pandemic preparedness) was rejected by member states. Now (suddenly) (according to Fleur Agema, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sports in NL, there appears to be agreements on pandemic preparedness that member states must abide by via the NATO and the The National Coördinator for Counterterrorisme and Security. pic.twitter.com/rr0NQODvgY
Of course one can not find anything about this move in the MSM. If this is true, it is very worrying.
https://www.ninefornews.nl/openhartige-minister-fleur-agema-doet-opmerkelijke-bekentenis/