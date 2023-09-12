JUSTICE INCOMING - STAY TUNED!

Official report from IOJ’s 2+ year prosecutors investigation: LEGAL QUALIFICATION: In the opinion of the Public Prosecutor's Office, the above facts 1-6 could constitute the crime of PERJURY, which is contemplated in article 311 of the Penal Code.

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The corrupted Health Minister blamed the WHO for all his acts. Lets see how it works out for the WHO in the end of all our cases…

THE BEST NEWS WE HAVE HAD IN 2+ YEARS!

IOJ ACHIEVES WORLDS FIRST REAL COVID-19 CRIMINAL INDICTMENT

Let the first prosecutions begin of a corrupted WEF sellout Health Minister ( acting in Lockstep )… lying bastards!

notice: CR has Universal Jurisdiction to charge ALL wrongdoers globally. Let’s keep going!

You readers are the first to hear the saga:

Interest of Justice (IOJ) is proud to say we worked day and night and filed 45+ cases (we won 4 in Supreme Court) to be able to get to this point where we are the only ones in the world that we know of who has got the proof the measures were based on lies.

Dr. Yeadon is IOJ’s Chief Scientist and we are proud he told it to the courts and prosecutors like it is. They are LYING about EVERYTHING!!!

Dr. Mike Yeadon former VP of Pfizer graciously came to Costa Rica in 2021 and counter testified against the Health Minister in two affidavits, testifying his testimony is false point by point explaining why, (and he called him unqualified haha) which is all now coming in handy.

IOJ did not give up each time we lost, we poured through the disheartening responses and found the false testimony. Nor did we put up with the lies stopping our cases - each time which was very, very frustrating!

Instead of ratify a LIE from our opponent who only beat us in court by LYING we went full stalker mode and kept filing cases and complaints and tried to get remedy for the people of CR and Earth.

Yes, we did the rational thing and after the Health Minister testified the covid-19 vaccines are NOT experimental we went to the court, who then referred us to the prosecutor.

HUGE VICTORY SO FAR: After 2+ years IOJ just got the Attorney Generals prosecutors to FINALLY determine the former CR Health Minister did indeed flat out lie under oath in our cases about many topics regarding their covid measures & the experimental injections (which by the way he testified were recommended and implemented entirely under WHO guidance)

Justice is getting closer folks.

We would give more detailed information now, but this is the first real covid-19 criminal case and our ongoing investigations into the corrupt former President and Health Minister are on their way to court and are confidential at this time.

What we can say is the final official investigation report came back from the prosecutors after 2 years of “investigating” (lagging) and the key part that jumps out is:

LEGAL QUALIFICATION In the opinion of the Public Prosecutor's Office, the above facts 1-6 could constitute the crime of PERJURY, which is contemplated in article 311 of the Penal Code . The UN-WHO corrupted Costa Rican Health Minister is OFFICIALLY BUSTED LYING in multiple IOJ cases…. NOT smart to mess with JUSTICE!

This lying criminal health ministers of the world are NOT going to get away with their tyranny. We know other countries are also investigating and building cases and doing the HARD WORK to take down all the corrupted bad actors hired by UN, WHO and WEF to act in lockstep against our freedom and health rights. Enough is enough. The wheels of justice move slowly, but they are in motion.

Health Minister Daniel Peraza Salas ‘Mengele ‘& President Carlos Alvarado (YOUNGEST global leader ever) These men are corrupted WEF globalist sellouts who have caused harm to the public interest and public morality. The Health Minister fled the country and quit a week before his post ended. Extradite him back!

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Also, if you have not already done so, please sign and share the demand ASAP to reject the UN Political Declaration slated to be adopted September 20, 2023!

Please sign and share HERE !

In 8 days from today, on September 20, 2023 the UN and States are signing the UN Political Declaration. IT IS NOT GOOD. Hate speech laws to censor us all, sharing of “pathogens with pandemic potential”, turning covid temporary measures permanent, $500B Yearly SDG Stimulus to “rescue” the failing SDG’s that are totally unscientific

Link to demand to sign: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration/

Awesome readers let us know we has some issues on phones yesterday where the sign in on the right of the petition form was not showing. Let us know if it’s fixed or not. It should be fixed.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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