Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Ellen Leyrer's avatar
Ellen Leyrer
Sep 12, 2023

Looks like the donation would go through Paypal. Can you tell me how to use Revere Payments, GiveSendGo or another non-leftist payment option?

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Piki
Sep 12, 2023

Are you serious? Wow, that is SUCH a good news! Congrats IoJ!!

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