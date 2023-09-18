PS: WE HAVE A NOTICE AND DEMAND CAMPAIGN UP UNTIL SEPTEMBER 20 AND WILL POST IT DAILY ON TOP - SKIP AHEAD IF YOU SIGNED ALREADY!

Sign unless you WANT permanent covid lockdowns, forced vaccines and masks 24/7.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

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This morning at the SDG Summit:

We did manage to get the email of the body that can deliver our message to the entire body of decision makers in UN tomorrow while they are together at the SDG Summit & before they adopt the UN Political Declaration Wednesday September 20, 2023.

While UN Secretary General Guterres was giving his speech below, to beg States to sign up for a ton of bad policies, IOJ was working hard calling around to stop this agenda 2030 UN program and the demand of States to promise to pay for it to the tune of $500 billion dollars a year.

UN SG Guterres is a shameless beggar with no real plan. SDG’s is Slavery!

We reject UN SDG Slavery!

This morning at IOJ headquarters - audio of calling UN to complain about why we should LEAVE THE SDG’S BEHIND!

0:00 -5:12

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IoJ is on the job!

We have been non stop over here all day making calls similar to this one above to UN this morning to try to impede the SDG Summit agendas & stop the adoption of the SDG Stimulus, permanent measures and hate speech laws, among other issues in the UN Political Declaration.

It’s been all day to even find who to talk to urgently to stop the SDG Summit agendas being adopted September 20, 2023. We did manage to get the email of the body that can deliver our message to the entire body of decision makers in UN while they are together at the SDG Summit. AWESOME!

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We also got the Costa Rica Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get us in touch with the CR delegate at the UN SDG Summit in NY right now to write them tonight and hope they get IOJ’s message to reject the UN Political Declaration/SDG Stimulus in time.

We went to the Office of the Public Exterior to file a complaint and got those emails and they are the oversight of Foreign Affairs to write them tonight.

Then we called the Legislative Assembly to ask them to help us prohibit WHO-UN agendas pending Knowledge process in ordinary court or hearings for science, legality, ethics.

HHS OGA is expecting our message and they are the ones we convinced to not adopt the first IHR amendments in 2022, so there is still hope everyone IF we are the PERSISTENCE!

Now we need to take a quick break - its been all day - all while also redoing our websites to launch and explain the importance of our Stop The Shots public hearing November 9, 2023.

We will go eat now, fire up the typewriter and get a final notice of claim to the bosses in the UN and US, Costa Rica systems by the am - a day before they sign these horrible UN agreements and agendas that will destabilize and bankrupts nations.

WE WILL BE ATTACHING THE NOTICE AND DEMAND AND CLAIMING OVER 1000 PEOPLE SIGNED IT SO FAR TO REJECT THE AGENDAS, SO MAKE SURE TO SIGN IT!!!

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

This is only a snippet of a fraction of what we have really done the past few years and today in particular.

IoJ is great at building the record parallel to the globalist agenda and their record. They are tricking our governments so our job is to expose that and be the thorn in the side of darkness by requesting truth and light and hearings over and over until we wear them down and win!

If IoJ doesn’t build this extensive record like we have been doing, humanity may be lost to the illusion of consensus of their agenda.

IOJ has been building the peoples record simultaneously to UN and WHO since they announced they wanted to make a CA+ treaty accord framework for pandemics.

We do all this instead of go to the beach or party so that the world has some standing to fall back on. We cannot let the UN WHO Health Monopoly succeed at their lofty goals that are wholly fraudulent and unscientific. The people must take back their world from the technocratic globalist plutocracy which has spiraled out of control!

Tonight we are assembling a list of IOJ’s unanswered criminal complaints to WHO DG Tedros and sending them to UN Secretary General to deal with, as well as write everyone on this list to tell them you all signed and REJECT the UN Political Declaration.

Once again, SIGN HERE TO REJECT THE WED SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 UN POLITICAL DECLARATION: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

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We rely on readers support like yourself to fund our critical work for humanity. If IOJ does not do this work who will? We really need your support to continue to impede the establishment of the NWO. Are you a child of light like us? Please join in support of IOJ’s key missions right now to help us stop the UN Agendas and stop the experimental covid-19 shots in the Nuremberg Public Hearing ordered by the Costa Rican judge November 9, 2023 where IOJ, Dr. Yeadon and other experts will testify to finally prove the experiments violate biomedical research laws that prohibits serious undue experimentation, including the Nuremberg Code and must be taken off the market entirely.

Stop Agenda 2030 decodes all 17 UN goals, with sources, and tracks 195 nations on one map. It's free, independent and reader-funded, hosted by Interest of Justice.

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