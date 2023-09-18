Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Janice's avatar
Janice
Sep 19, 2023

Thank you for all of the work you are doing. May you have much success in intervening and stopping the UN and WHO from carrying out their corrupt agendas on Wed. Sept 20th (and forever). May God have your back. I hope the outcome is a big win for the peoples of the world.

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lillian McKelvey's avatar
lillian McKelvey
Sep 20, 2023

Thank you for your fortitude, and keep up the fight for our autonomy!! Freedom is priceless, but needs to be fought for!!

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