How To Stop Covid Vaccines NOW

Share

Support our team now - we are READY TO POUNCE and really need support!

We have to make FDA SLIDE SHOW by TOMORROW - We need COFFEE & SUPPORT!!!

We are on a mission to help humanity & FDA to Stop the Covid NON Vaccines - YOUR GENEROUS SUPPORT IS VERY NEEDED AND SUPER DUPER APPRECIATED!

VICTORY IS OURS & NOT Big Pharma’s! Cheers - lets stop the shots NOW! - love IoJ

Donate To Stop COVID Vaccines Now!

Here’s the information about the event:

Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments-2025-2026 Formula for COVID-19 Vaccines for Use in the United States

The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (CBER VRBPAC) is hosting a products advisory committee meeting on May 22, 2025, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET, FDA is established a docket for public comment on this meeting. The docket number is FDA-2025-N-1146. The docket will close on May 23, 2025. Everyone is able to submit a comment regarding the new COVID-19 vaccine Formula for 2025-2026

Go here to read the rules and also submit your comment By May 23, 2025!

The docket will close on May 23, 2025. Everyone is able to submit a comment regarding the new COVID-19 vaccine Formula for 2025-2026.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/05/08/2025-08083/vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee-notice-of-meeting-establishment-of-a

IOJ’s May 14 public comment can be found on the FDA’s website here:

https://www.regulations.gov/comment/FDA-2025-N-1146-4811

May 14 2025 Comment To Fda Vrbpac Covid Vax 2025 2026 216KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

IoJ co-founder Xylie is chosen to speak!

This email is to let you know that you have been selected via lottery to speak at the OPH session taking place between 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 22, 2025

IOJ’s representative and Co-Founder Lady Xylie was chosen to give a 4 minute presentation regarding the legalities of the COVID-19 NON Vaccines.

WE GET 4 MINUTES OF PURE GOLD TO STOP COVID “VACCINES” & WE INTEND TO ROCK THEIR WORLD & SAVE THE HUMANS & BABIES!

We made it easy if you would like to download our comment directly or just simply read it below:

Here’s IOJ’s PRELIMINARY Comment:

Why FDA better shut this insanity down now!

(Our 4 minute speech will be MUCH more in depth to prove it’s illegal experimentation, the FDA has no choice but to STOP. IOJ IS READY TO SUE!)

PUBLIC COMMENT SUBMISSION

RE: Docket (FDA-2025-N-1146): 2025–2026 Formula for COVID–19 Vaccines

Formal Legal Objection to 2025-2026 COVID-19 Vaccine Formula Authorization on Grounds of Regulatory Misclassification and Statutory Non-Compliance

I. JURIDICAL NOTICE AND BASIS FOR INTERVENTION

The Committee is hereby notified that the undersigned has initiated proceedings via Citizen Petition (21 C.F.R. § 10.30) and judicial review concerning the misclassification of COVID-19 mRNA products under binding federal regulations. This misclassification violates the regulatory scheme established under the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. § 262) and implementing regulations at 21 C.F.R. § 600.3(h)(5).

II. COMMITTEE'S NON-DISCRETIONARY STATUTORY OBLIGATIONS

The Committee's mandate under 21 U.S.C. § 355(n)(1) imposes an obligation to "provide expert scientific advice and recommendations to the Secretary regarding... the safety and effectiveness of a biological product under review." This requires adherence to mechanism-based classification rather than therapeutic designation, pursuant to FDA v. Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., 529 U.S. 120, 133 (2000), whereby regulations must be interpreted as a "coherent regulatory scheme."

The definition at 21 C.F.R. § 600.3(h)(5) encompasses products that "mediate their effects by transcription and/or translation of transferred genetic material," with the disjunctive "and/or" establishing that transcription/translation alone suffices for gene therapy classification. Pfizer's EMA Assessment Report confirms this mechanism for BNT162b2, describing how "mRNA that codes for the viral spike protein" is "delivered into host cells" where "the viral spike protein is expressed."

III. EVIDENTIARY BASIS FOR GENE THERAPY CLASSIFICATION

The following evidence establishes gene therapy status:

1. Manufacturer Admissions: Moderna's 2019 Form 10-K stated: "Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA." BioNTech's 2019 Form F-1 confirmed their candidates were "classified as gene therapies by the FDA." These pre-pandemic filings constitute admissions against interest that cannot be disavowed absent formal rulemaking. 2. Extended Expression: Research demonstrates spike protein production persisting for up to 15 months in lymph nodes (Robertson et al., Frontiers in Immunology, 14:1152387, 2023), establishing the "prolonged biological activity" that FDA's gene therapy guidance identifies as requiring enhanced monitoring. 3. Reverse Transcription: Laboratory evidence confirms BNT162b2 mRNA reverse transcription into DNA in human liver cells (Aldén et al., Current Issues in Molecular Biology, 44:1115-1126, 2022), contradicting the presumption of integration impossibility used to justify exemption from genotoxicity testing.

IV. UNREASONABLE RISK DETERMINATION CREATES MANDATORY DUTY

FDA's 2020 Guidance for Gene Therapy Products explicitly acknowledges that administration to large populations constitutes an "unreasonable risk" requiring enhanced monitoring: "When gene therapy products are administered to a large number of subjects... we recommend that you monitor subjects for delayed adverse events for a 5-year minimum."

This creates a non-discretionary duty to implement clinical hold under 21 CFR § 312.42(b)(1)(i), which mandates such action when "[h]uman subjects are or would be exposed to an unreasonable and significant risk of illness or injury." As established in Industrial Union Dept. v. American Petroleum Institute, 448 U.S. 607, 655 (1980), "unreasonable risk" exists when the risk is "significant" and cannot be justified by administrative convenience.

V. POST-CHEVRON REVIEW STANDARD

Following Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 601 U.S. ___ (2024), which overruled Chevron deference, courts must exercise "independent judgment" regarding regulatory compliance. Environmental Defense v. Duke Energy Corp., 549 U.S. 561, 574 (2007) establishes that regulatory definitions must focus on "functional characteristics rather than nominal designations."

VI. EXECUTIVE BRANCH ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Defense Secretary Hegseth's April 2025 memorandum explicitly characterized COVID-19 vaccines as "experimental." HHS Secretary Kennedy questioned their risk-benefit profile. These determinations by principal officers constitute administrative recognition necessitating regulatory correction.

VII. COMMITTEE'S MANDATORY RECOMMENDATIONS

The Committee must:

1. Recommend against approval of the 2025-2026 formula absent proper gene therapy classification; 2. Recommend clinical hold pursuant to 21 CFR § 312.42(b)(1)(i); 3. Advise implementation of the 5-15 year monitoring required by FDA guidance.

Committee members face potential liability under Motor Vehicle Manufacturers v. State Farm, 463 U.S. 29, 43 (1983), wherein agency action is arbitrary if it "failed to consider an important aspect" or offered an explanation "counter to the evidence."

Respectfully

Interest Of Justice,

contact@interestofjustice.org

Xylie Desiree Eshleman and Dustin Bryce Rosondich

All Rights Reserved, Dei Gratia

May 14, 2025

[end]

________________________ ___________________________

More information regarding as to what is happening in this HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY TO STOP THE SHOTS:

What is an advisory committee?

Advisory committees provide independent expert advice to the FDA on broad scientific topics or on certain products to help the agency make sound decisions based on the available science. Advisory committees make non-binding recommendations to the FDA, which generally follows the recommendations but is not legally bound to do so. Please see, "Advisory Committees Give FDA Critical Advice and the Public a Voice," for more information. Please note that all meeting participants will be joining this advisory committee meeting through an online teleconferencing and/or video conferencing platform.

Agenda On May 22, 2025, the committee will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of the 2025-2026 Formula for COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States. The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned, and recorded through an online teleconferencing and/or video conferencing platform.

Meeting Materials FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than 2 business days before the meeting. If FDA is unable to post the background material on its website prior to the meeting, the background material will be made publicly available on FDA’s website at the time of the advisory committee meeting. Background material and the link to the online teleconference and/or video conference meeting will be available at the Advisory Committee calendar. Scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link. The meeting will include slide presentations with audio and video components to allow the presentation of materials in a manner that most closely resembles an in-person advisory committee meeting.

Public Participation Information FDA issued a Federal Register Notice with details of this meeting. https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2025-08083/hearings-meetings-proceedings-etc-vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee A notice in the Federal Register about last minute modifications that impact a previously announced advisory committee meeting cannot always be published quickly enough to provide timely notice. Therefore, you should always check FDA’s website at the Advisory Committee calendar and scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link, or call the advisory committee information line to learn about possible modifications before coming to the meeting. FDA is committed to the orderly conduct of its advisory committee meetings. Please visit our website for procedures on public conduct during advisory committee meetings. Notice of this meeting is given under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (5 U.S.C. app. 2). FDA established a docket for public comment on this meeting. The docket number is FDA-2025-N-1146 and instruction on submitting written comments by the public was provided in the Federal Register Notice. Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee. Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should register using the following link: https://qualtricsxmjqffz4ktl.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dnXIVPWod1OPwdUExternal Link Disclaimer and submit their names, email addresses, and direct contact phone numbers of proposed participants, along with a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2025. Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by May 16, 2025.

Contact Information

CDR Valerie Marshall, MPH, PMP, USPHS, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Bldg. 71, Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002, CBERVRBPAC@fda.hhs.gov

FDA Advisory Committee Information Line, 1-800-741-8138 (301-443-0572) in the Washington, DC area).

For press inquiries, please contact HHS, Office of the Assistant Secretary Public AffairsExternal Link Disclaimer or 202-690-6343.

A notice in the Federal Register about last minute modifications that impact a previously announced advisory committee meeting cannot always be published quickly enough to provide timely notice. Therefore, you should always check the agency’s website or call the committee’s Designated Federal Officer (see Contact Information) to learn about possible modifications before coming to the meeting. Persons attending FDA’s advisory committee meetings are advised that the agency is not responsible for providing access to electrical outlets. FDA welcomes the attendance of the public at its advisory committee meetings and will make every effort to accommodate persons with disabilities. If you require accommodations due to a disability, please contact the committee’s Designated Federal Officer (see Contact Information) at least 7 days in advance of the meeting. Answers to commonly asked questions including information regarding special accommodations due to a disability may be accessed at: Common Questions and Answers about FDA Advisory Committee Meetings. FDA is committed to the orderly conduct of its advisory committee meetings. Please visit our Web site at Public Conduct During FDA Advisory Committee Meetings for procedures on public conduct during advisory committee meetings. Notice of this meeting is given under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (5 U.S.C. app.2).

Share

Folks - we worked for MANY MANY MONTHS on AN ENORMOUS legal document being filed pronto to RFK Jr to Stop Covid Vaccines Now.

And we are about to present to FDA which is an enormous workload to do this right with slides and all the proper facts on the record.

Not only that we intend to FOLLOW UP!!!!

FDA is waiting for our master petition to HHS Secretary Kennedy and told us to put in EVERYTHING - so we DID to stop the shots and we painstakingly laid out the laws which must be changed to restore informed consent and stop experiments. It was such hard work.

We will be filing this week and have a very, very different case than everyone else - that WILL WORK if law remains. Its a crime against humanity. It’s not a damn vaccine!

We work literally 16 hour days since 2020 with NO PAY. We are in multiple court cases RIGHT NOW with WHO and the CR government in contempt not being able to prove any data on safety. We can win this for humanity! Please help pay the bills and legal fees. Its very, VERY hard on us to take this on. All support is so appreciated and needed.

PLEASE SUPPORT THE MISSION RIGHT NOW IF YOU WANT TO HELP US STOP THESE POISON DoD-HHS EXPERIMENTAL SHOTS ON MILITARY AND CIVILIANS!

Donate To Stop COVID Vaccines Now!

Leave a comment

We have been in this fight for a long time and like you, we are so ready to WIN to Stop Covid Vaccines NOW!

See the saga…