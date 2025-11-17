Interest of Justice

Dr Mike Yeadon
5d

Well done for thoughtfulness and endurance, IoJ team.

Across the Atlantic, in a court in Leuwaarden, The Netherlands a tort case is grinding slowly through the artificially extended, heel-dragging courts. A lawyer, Peter Stassen, is suing prominent Dutch figures as well as Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, a NATO senior. His clients allege they were corruptly misled to receive injections which has injured each of them. The court has painted itself into a corner in that it has had to agree to accept, for the first time in a European court, sworn testimony, both oral / video and written, from five independent expert witnesses, which will be lodged in the public domain, associated inextricably from an official case, with names defendants.

While a win would be terrific, the case was designed to enable a series of important and official accomplishments, notably the public domain lodging of key statements and documentary evidence supporting the plaintiffs allegations.

I believe all of the defendants knew perfectly well that their actions helped to create “their preferred reality” and it was this fear-provoking, mendacious information that was responsible for the plaintiffs consenting to be injected with materials which I’m certain were designed intentionally to injure a proportion of recipients, for no good reason.

Bruce in NY.
5d

Hope and prayers for the team.

Admiration for all the work you have done.

Meanwhile, back in NY...

Another radio ad with 2 guys talking about the upcoming holiday and one chastising the other for not getting his flu/ COVID shots and putting Grandma at risk...

" Don't be that guy " he says.

Never ending BS....

