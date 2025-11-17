For four and a half years, the proverbial “They” told you these products were “safe and effective vaccines.” “They” mandated them for your job, your travel, your children’s education. They called you a conspiracy theorist for questioning the science.

Now we have them on the record, under oath, admitting it was all a lie.

Not speculation. Not theory. JUDICIAL CONFESSION from Costa Rica’s own Health Ministry officials, documented in court records that can’t be scrubbed from the internet or fact-checked into oblivion.

And we’re just getting started with what comes next!!!!

Here’s what Interest of Justice accomplished while most “freedom fighters” were still tweeting about tyranny

We forced Costa Rica’s government to admit under oath that COVID products were imported under Article 117—a law specifically designed for investigational biomedical research, NOT for mass public health campaigns. They experimented on an entire population using research laws meant for controlled human trials.

When we asked for proof these products followed “all quality standards,” the Vice President and Health Minister testified that all safety oversight was delegated to the WHO Pre-qualification unit—which is just WHO, FDA, and EMA rubber-stamping each other’s work. Costa Rica did ZERO independent verification. They just trusted the same agencies that told everyone these shots were vaccines when they legally weren’t.

The government’s own testimony admits “COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the FDA, EMA...have been authorized based on the quality, safety and efficacy results available AT THE TIME of the authorization decision” but that “Phase III studies continue to be conducted.” Translation: they authorized it before the studies were done. That’s called human experimentation, and it violates every principle established at Nuremberg in 1947.

We caught WHO in the most infuriating circular responsibility shuffle you’ve ever seen. Costa Rica defended their policies by saying they relied completely on WHO guidance. When we challenged WHO to produce evidence, they literally ghosted the Costa Rican court. Just straight-up ignored a judicial order. So we sued them for contempt—the first time in history an international organization has been held in contempt of court by a national tribunal for refusing to comply with court orders.

We documented systematic targeting of vulnerable populations without proper safety data—including indigenous peoples who experienced a 23.6% spike in infant mortality during their convenient “data blackout” period. The Constitutional Chamber ruled this was a constitutional violation. That ruling doesn’t just protect Costa Ricans—it establishes precedent under international human rights law that applies globally.

We forced testimony that there were ZERO animal studies before these products were injected into millions of humans. Zero. The National Vaccination Commission Secretary Roberto Tijerino—who simultaneously works for WHO/PAHO, by the way, talk about conflict of interest—testified in writing on January 24, 2022 that these are “investigational biomedical research products.” But he kept telling the court, the public, and the President they weren’t experimental. Classic fraud.

The Constitutional Chamber ruled explicitly that the Ministry of Health violated constitutional rights by refusing to answer our twenty critical questions about safety, efficacy, and targeting of vulnerable populations. This isn’t a procedural technicality—it’s Supreme Court confirmation that the entire program was implemented without the transparency required by constitutional law.

Five victories. Multiple judicial confessions. Government caught in documented lies under oath.

This is what REAL accountability work looks like friends!!

Why This Evidence Matters Everywhere!!!

Costa Rica isn’t unique. Every country used the same products, followed the same WHO protocols, parroted the same “safe and effective” lies, and violated the same ethical principles.

The difference? We built a legal record that PROVES it between a “Member State” of the WHO and the WHO themselves!!

When Costa Rican officials testified there were zero animal studies, they didn’t just confess for Costa Rica. They confessed for every country that relied on the same authorization process—which is basically all of them. And zero animal studies is a direct violation of Nuremberg Article III

When they admitted importing under Article 117 biomedical research laws, they exposed the global regulatory fraud that allowed experimental gene therapies to be reclassified as “vaccines.”

When WHO refused to show up to court and got sued for contempt, they proved these international organizations think they’re above national laws. They’re not. We’re establishing that precedent right now.

This evidence is portable. The legal arguments are replicable. What we’re building in Costa Rica creates pathways for accountability everywhere!!!

What Happens Next???

We’re not stopping at forcing admissions. We’re FINALIZING the next phase of legal strategy to ensure these confessions lead to REAL accountability.

Here’s what’s in development…..

We’re leveraging Costa Rica’s victories to challenge similar regulatory frameworks in other jurisdictions. The evidence works anywhere the same fraud occurred, which is basically everywhere. We cannot say every detail of lega strategy at this moment because we cannot tip off our opponents…

We’re building comprehensive documentation packages for venues where crimes against humanity and systematic violations of medical ethics can be properly addressed. International legal pathways that actually have teeth.

We’re supporting parallel efforts to repeal liability shields like the PREP Act that protect pharmaceutical companies from consequences. You can’t have accountability when manufacturers have blanket immunity. We want to build legal teams to dismantle those protections.

We’re going to be coordinating with legal advocates globally to file strategic cases that target the weakest links in the regulatory approval chain—like Costa Rica’s complete reliance on WHO/PAHO without any independent verification or due diligence. That’s the vulnerability that opens the door to challenge the entire authorization framework.

We’re preparing expert testimony packages from witnesses who actually know what they’re talking about—like Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President who testified at our Nuremberg Hearing on November 9, 2023, and Sasha Latypova, pharmaceutical regulatory expert who documented the DOD countermeasure contracts proving this was a military operation disguised as public health.

This is sophisticated legal warfare, not social media activism. Every filing is strategic. Every confession we extract makes the next case stronger. Every jurisdiction that rules in our favor creates precedent that can’t be ignored.

The Nuremberg Hearing That Assisted It All

Two years ago—November 9, 2023—we conducted a formal Nuremberg Hearing with expert witnesses, legal testimony, and documented evidence of crimes against humanity.

People asked… “What’s the point of a hearing if it’s not an official court?”

Here’s the point: That hearing created an evidentiary record we’ve been using in actual court cases ever since. Dr. Yeadon’s testimony. Sasha Latypova’s evidence. The expert analysis we documented—it all became ammunition for real legal battles.

And we’ve been WINNING those battles.

The judge who heard our appeal on November 9, 2023 told us we had a solid case but needed to file it as a main case in administrative contentious court, which has full jurisdiction to annul these experimental programs entirely. So that’s exactly what we did. We regrouped, refined the strategy, and kept pushing.

The Nuremberg Hearing wasn’t performative theater. It was strategic preparation for the legal siege that followed. This is how you build cases that can’t be dismissed—you document everything, force confessions, extract admissions, and build an unassailable record of criminal conduct.

Why Justice Takes Time (But We’re Accelerating)

Everyone wants instant gratification. Arrest Bill Gates tomorrow. Prosecute Fauci next week. Have Pfizer executives in handcuffs by Christmas.

That’s not how real accountability works.

Real legal victories require building evidentiary records. We did that!!!! Forcing official admissions. We did that. Establishing legal precedents. We did that. Creating foundations for broader accountability actions. We’re doing that. Strategic coordination across multiple jurisdictions. In progress.

The reason most “legal challenges” fail isn’t because all courts are corrupt. It’s because activists file emotionally satisfying but legally weak cases that get dismissed on technicalities because they weren’t built properly from the start.

We don’t file weak cases.

We build airtight legal strategies. We extract confessions under oath. We force governments into corners where they can’t defend the indefensible. We document every single violation in ways that create permanent legal records.

That takes time. That takes expertise. That takes money.

But it WORKS.

Five Supreme Court victories. Multiple judicial confessions. WHO sued for contempt. Government officials caught lying under oath. Indigenous rights violations documented. Article 117 abuse exposed.

We proved courts CAN work when you know what you’re doing and refuse to give up.

The Multi-Jurisdictional Strategy

You can’t fight a global crime with a single local lawsuit.

Costa Rica exposes the fraud and forces confessions. U.S. courts challenge the PREP Act liability shields and FDA classification fraud. International venues address crimes against humanity and systematic targeting of vulnerable populations.

Each jurisdiction serves a strategic purpose:

Costa Rica establishes that these products were imported as investigational research, documents Nuremberg Code violations, forces official admissions, and became the first country to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty because we built the legal record that made rejection possible. We’ve even gotten judges to order Pfizer and AstraZeneca to defend their vaccine contracts in court.

U.S. courts challenge the liability protections, demand reclassification from “vaccine” to gene therapy, and expose the DOD countermeasure contracts that prove this was a military operation.

International legal venues address systematic human rights violations, crimes against humanity, and indigenous population targeting that crosses borders and can’t be properly adjudicated in single national courts.

They work together like a vise. Each victory strengthens the others. Each confession extracted in one jurisdiction becomes evidence in another. Each precedent set creates pathways for broader accountability.

This is how you dismantle a global conspiracy—with a global legal strategy executed by people who actually understand international law, not just people who are mad on the internet.

What We Need NOW!!

Resources to continue this work!

Attorney fees for complex international cases aren’t cheap. Court filing fees add up. Expert witness preparation requires funding. Translation services for international proceedings cost money. Document procurement and legal research takes resources.

But here’s what we’ve proven!! Your donations fund REAL victories, not just newsletters and podcasts talking about someday fighting back.

Every dollar you’ve given us has produced documented legal wins. Judicial confessions. Government officials caught lying under oath. Precedents that can be used globally.

We’re preparing comprehensive legal strategies that will be revealed throughout the coming weeks and months. Strategic filings. Coordinated actions across jurisdictions. Evidence packages built from judicial confessions that can’t be ignored or dismissed.

But only if we’re properly funded to see it through!!!

The Choice

You can donate to organizations that promise to “fight tyranny” someday while producing nothing but content and merch.

Or you can fund actual legal victories with documented proof of success.

Interest of Justice has a track record of Five Supreme Court victories. Multiple judicial confessions extracted. Expert testimony from former Pfizer VP documented. Government officials forced to admit crimes under oath. WHO sued for contempt for the first time in history. We even forced Costa Rica to drop vaccine mandates entirely after exposing the illegality of the entire program.

This is what real accountability looks like when you actually do the legal work instead of just talking about it.

And we’re preparing the next phases—if we have the resources to execute them properly.

Take Action Now!! We need your help NOW!

SUPPORT IoJ’s WORK: Every donation funds legal strategy that’s actually winning. Not someday. Not promises. Documented victories in real courts with real judges issuing real rulings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Forward it to everyone who told you “courts won’t help” or “justice is impossible.” Show them what’s actually possible when you build proper legal cases instead of filing emotional rants.

STAY CONNECTED: Subscribe to follow the legal strategies as they unfold. We’ll be revealing more throughout November—the month we’re calling “November to Remember” because of what we’re preparing to deploy.

GET INVOLVED: Join the movement of people who understand that real change requires real legal work, not just social media activism.

The evidence is documented. The confessions are extracted. The legal foundation is built.

Now we execute the strategy that turns victories into permanent accountability.

Are you funding this legal war, or just watching from the sidelines while others do the work?

Constitutional law can conquer tyranny. We proved it five times in Costa Rica. Now we’re taking the blueprint global—with your support.

