Below is a copy of the letter demanding an audience and demanded the President Chaves finally make a ruling on our delayed pending matters.

Thursday November 3, 2022

Presidencia de la República de Costa Rica Gobierno Chaves Robles, 2022-2026

Dear Friends,

We have written you numerous times, regarding an action for review in which is being refused. Also we have sent you two complaints in which Ministerio de Salud is non responsive and in breach of duty. We gave to you sir, the President, the exact laws which say once the Ministerio de Salud has failed to meet the requirements of the legal timelines, we are able to take our complaint to the hierarchy. In this case the Hierarchy is the president of the republic and that is yourself.

We have no idea why you keep evading our complaints/request to review the resolutions in which were made in error by the Ministerio De Salud, but your delays are causing us irreparable injury and also injury to the public interest by not recognizing the absolute nullities and reckless endangerment of the public health and safety from the COVID-19 “Vaccines” which do not meet the requirements of the Vaccine regulation law 32722 article 1 Sect.(p).

We require your assistance and your duty to deal with the complaints and also request to review that we sent you. It is against the law of corruption and violates the duty of probity for you the hierarchy, to send our complaints back to the wrongdoers for them to review themselves again.

The State has a 3 day order from the Administrative Contentious court to answer a precautionary measure and process to stop the non vaccines and is due by the end of November 3, 2022

We ask you to do the right thing and declare the absolute nullities of the use of the experimental product called COVID-19 vaccine which is being administered without informed consent, in which the evidence shows death is common and is still experimental. Because the law is very clear that you have a duty that you are in breach of, we kindly ask to rule correctly on our complaint, and not evade the duties in which the law gives you. You in fact, really do have the power! Your administration is very competent to carry out these duties.

Below are the emails and information which are needing to be addressed:

Email from , August 10, 2022 titled subject as: “Acción en virtud del derecho general de la administración pública Artículo 353 y 354” - President breached probity by sending it back to the aggressors

Email from , August 19, 2022 titled subject as: “Aviso de reclamación según el artículo 358.- de la Ley General de la Administración Pública- Notice of complaint according to Article 358.- of the Generall Law of The Public Administration” - President breached probity by sending it back to the aggressors

Email from September 11, 2022 titled subject as: “Aviso de reclamación según el artículo 358.- de la Ley General de la Administración Pública- Notice of complaint according to Article 358.- of the Generall Law of The Public Administration” - President breached probity by sending it back to the aggressors

Declaration on the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups and Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms

Everyone has the right, individually and in association with others:

(a) To know, seek, obtain, receive and hold information about all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including having access to information as to how those rights and freedoms are given effect in domestic legislative, judicial or administrative systems;

Question: If the President wont abide by the simple administrative law we provided in our paperwork to guide him, showing the President he has a clear administrative duty to review the ministries after they rule wrongly in a way that affects human rights and fundamental freedoms how do we give effect to the law?

Question: How do we give IMMEDIATE effect to Siracusa Principles Article 69b that says it is a non derogable right to be free of scientific and medical experimentation when the sala 4 and prosecutor are inactive and the contentious court is slow as a mule and the hierarchy wont review resolutions or deal with our complaints???

Question: How do we get access to information as to how those rights and freedoms are given effect in domestic legislative, judicial or administrative systems when the system sends us in circles and ignores prima facie facts that prove absolute nullity and you all keep barreling forward with forced experiments?

We invoke the right to prompt remedy and are complaining AGAIN that we are injured by the hierarchies failure to act in the face of obvious absolute nullities of the non vaccine experiments, crimes against humanity and fraud of law we proved to you all so long ago in our administrative and judicial records:

We invoke Article 9

1. In the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the promotion and protection of human rights as referred to in the present Declaration, everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to benefit from an effective remedy and to be protected in the event of the violation of those rights.

2. To this end, everyone whose rights or freedoms are allegedly violated has the right, either in person or through legally authorized representation, to complain to and have that complaint promptly reviewed in a public hearing before an independent, impartial and competent judicial or other authority established by law and to obtain from such an authority a decision, in accordance with law, providing redress, including any compensation due, where there has been a violation of that person’s rights or freedoms, as well as enforcement of the eventual decision and award, all without undue delay.

3. To the same end, everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, inter alia:

(a) To complain about the policies and actions of individual officials and governmental bodies with regard to violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, by petition or other appropriate means, to competent domestic judicial, administrative or legislative authorities or any other competent authority provided for by the legal system of the State, which should render their decision on the complaint without undue delay;

(b) To attend public hearings, proceedings and trials so as to form an opinion on their compliance with national law and applicable international obligations and commitments;

(c) To offer and provide professionally qualified legal assistance or other relevant advice and assistance in defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

4. To the same end, and in accordance with applicable international instruments and procedures, everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to unhindered access to and communication with international bodies with general or special competence to receive and consider communications on matters of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

5. The State shall conduct a prompt and impartial investigation or ensure that an inquiry takes place whenever there is reasonable ground to believe that a violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms has occurred in any territory under its jurisdiction.

The President is participating, by act or by failure to act where required, in violating human rights and fundamental freedoms by refusing his duty to rule on our actions for review and 2 complaints!

Article 10

No one shall participate, by act or by failure to act where required, in violating human rights and fundamental freedoms and no one shall be subjected to punishment or adverse action of any kind for refusing to do so.

Everyone has the right, individually and in association with others:

(a) To know, seek, obtain, receive and hold information about all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including having access to information as to how those rights and freedoms are given effect in domestic legislative, judicial or administrative systems;

We ask once again Mr. President, that our action for review of the rulings we complained of and the two subsequent complaints are finally promptly reviewed in a public hearing before yourself acting as an independent, impartial and competent other authority established by law and to obtain from such an authority as you, the hierarch of the Minesterio de Salud, a decision, in accordance with law, providing redress, including any compensation due, where there has been a violation of that person’s rights or freedoms, as well as enforcement of the eventual decision and award, all without undue delay. (ZOOM or online is the quickest and most convenient method to hold a hearing)

It is our right and your duty to have you promptly rule on the 3 actions we sent you. None of them were the jurisdiction of the wrongdoer to review themselves. Only the hierarchy can rule, the Ministry is non responsive, still won’t rule and should abstain because it’s illegal to rule on their own rulings. It is long overdue to pay attention to the facts we showed you because its immoral to allow the experiments and refuse to rule on our many lingering issues because you are the only man on earth tasked by strict accordance with the law to have the duty owed to us that is still unfulfilled and causing us irreparable injury to our right to prompt justice.

Thank you for your prompt assistance in this serious matter and appreciate all of your help working with us.

Signed - sealed - delivered!!!!

All Rights Reserved

Mailing address- contact@interestofjustice.org

Telephone# XXXX-XXXX

Copy of the letter on IOJ Letterhead: Dear Cr Prez Nov 2, 2022 750KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The auto responder quickly replied with “we have your document for review and will be processing!”

12 hours later - At 1:00 pm we received this message:

Acknowledgement of receipt of your email. To follow up on your request we provide you with the telephone number of the Presidential Office: XXXX-XXXX

Thank you

Please do not answer this e-mail

Interest of Justice called the Presidents office. They said what they always say: “We got the message and working on it”. We will see if the President ever does his duty.

If not we are very happy the Administrative Contentious Court GRANTED an injunction hearing and the State was served on Halloween with 3 days to respond, meaning the State has to answer us TODAY, NOV 3 under court order!

State Served Halloween 104KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We posted this to let the world know Costa Rica is NOT going to continue putting up with the madness.

Also posted to give you legal beagles some ideas about putting on the PRESSURE in a diplomatic but firm way. Please tribe - the children of the light… we ALL need to step up and ACT!

This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Our Substack and legal work is free for all to access. All support is necessary in this fight for justice and very appreciated. IOJ exists due ONLY to the awesome support of donors.

Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:

Preplanning crimes against humanity never pays in the end. Join us in a legal and moral crusade for justice to help your country legally end this madness.

StopCrimesAgainstHumanity.org. (being built now to help every country file proper legal actions and document the progress on the way to justice for humanity!) ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

In Costa Rica, the Nuremberg Code is law. The appeals court has ruled that our expert witnesses must be heard. The case is ready for court and needs licensed counsel to argue it to judgment. Your gift helps fund that attorney.

Fund the Costa Rica case

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

Leave a comment