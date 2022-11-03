Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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erin's avatar
erin
Nov 3, 2022

Save the babies. 🙏

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Laurie Miller's avatar
Laurie Miller
Nov 3, 2022

It never ceases to amaze me how stupid most politicians are. They don't look at the data. The vaccines do more harm than good and always have.

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