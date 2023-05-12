IOJ spoke truth to power at HHS OGA May 3, 2023 Just Two Days Later The WHO Drops PHEIC Emergency.

The following is our final written comment. If you were one of the 302 people that filled out the form to write HHS OGA (Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs) last week on such short notice - THANK YOU FOR BACKING US UP!!!

Here’s the comment IOJ sent to the HHS OGA by the deadline May 10, 2023.

The first part is the speech was made by IOJ on May 3, 2023. We then added more to it and asked people to sign from May 4th to the 10th. At the last minute we expanded that comment and below is the final version IOJ sent to the US government HHS OGA last night (as usual 5 minutes before the deadline).

To: HHS OGA

Dear Friends,

HHS OGA,

The topics itemized on the agenda named below require strict scrutiny

First Item, 17.10 WHO reform. It is very obvious World Health Organization is not functional and needs reforming, however, it is also very obvious that there are structural defects, which are inherent within the make up of the WHO, which make it nearly impossible to reform the WHO because they claim sovereignty and even made rules that will allow for the confidentialities of crimes.

Second, item 23. Audit and oversight matters. The WHO is failing to respond to serious charges against the DG and chief scientist as well as against the Organisation regarding breach of duty under all of the ethics and research guidance, including the UN procurement standards of conduct. These issues affect the invalidity of the relationship with the WHO at this point where independent oversight and accountability is wholly illusory and a false promise which injures US Citizens and the entire International Community. Due to the lack of accountability because there is no functional audit and oversight of the WHO. I believe it is in the best interest for the United States and all member states to immediately withdraw from the WHO and not adopt any further negotiations towards IHR amendments, pandemic treaty, Agenda 2030 SDG, strategic dialogue or otherwise.

Third Item, 24. Collaboration within the United Nations system and with other intergovernmental organizations. So far collaboration within the United Nations system, and other in a governmental organizations includes the Covid Action Platform, which was the brain child of Klaus Schwab of the WEF, after speaking with 200 of his capitalist stakeholder members of the World Economic Forum. This collaboration within the United Nations system is now scrubbed online because it was the worst idea in history that amounts to fascism and totalitarianism, This collaboration within the UN system is a complete private monopoly that destroys economies and destroys lives based on intentionally horribly unscientific measures. The UN collaborations caused HHS to be involved with monopolized information and under UN direction and control HHS unconscionably came after whistleblowers, who spoke up about how unhealthy and damaging the measures that come from the collaborations within the United Nations system are. I oppose the collaborations within the UN system and with other intergovernmental organizations, such as the Covid Action Platform (which was comprised of the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, and Wellcome Trust and directed all of the unethical covid responses to benefit themselves).

HHS engagement within the UN system and with other intergovernmental organizations is a public private monopoly which harms the publics right to health, safety and financial interests, the right to be free of discrimination, the right to freedom of choice, the right to privacy in doctor-patient relationships, and the right to adequate and truthful information, among other rights. It also harms HHS by facilitating breach of duty in secret commercial contracts.

Under the public private partnership regime of collaboration within the United Nations system, and other intergovernmental organizations, we find horrors, such as mutual confidentiality agreements with United Kingdom, HHS and the World Health Organization, to keep secret the overwhelming amount of adverse effects of the undue serious experimentation using the biological agent COVID-19 non-vaccine.

The WHA will seek to make soft law that ushers in global vaccine passports. Let us recall, the WGIHR relied upon the IHRRC final report, but that report failed to reify the Siracusa Principles, which is great cause for concern. Most importantly, if the new Pandemic Treaty and IHR amendments fail to conform to the conditions set in the Siracusa Principles, it will be cause to nullify the Treaty and IHR amendments after they are adopted.

The public private partnership is conducting a genetic experiment upon humanity that only happened, and is continuing to happen, only due to the monopolistic practices and tendencies of the fascist United Nations oligarchy, which is a totalitarian and technocratic regime of terror with communistic origins according to US Congressional records (see below).

The UN merged with WEF is literally acting as a terrorist network by funding UK Project Fear as noted in the infamous "Lockdown Files" where the FOIA's revealed a scheme to "scare the pants off the public" and public officials working with WHO were caught secretly asking "when do we release the new variant" to terrify people and manipulate them into genetic experimentation. These are facts on public record. No one wants this. Why does HHS OGA want this? Its literally illegal terrorism and undue psychological interventions which are prohibited as unethical.

We require HHS OGA to immediately cease funding the UN, WEF, WHO and the Trusted News Initiative "infodemic" nonsense which is in reality a global psychological, disinformation, persecution and bio terrorism scheme under the guise of public health. Due to the extreme amount of propaganda and censorship of the majority of the scientific community and medical industry, and their professionals in the international community these UN programs constitute a serious breach of international obligations by violating the international obligations of the Health and Human Services, Office of Global Affairs, which owes everybody in the entire world, erga omnes protection of our rights.

Because the World Health Organization is involved with repeated non response to serious issues of UN procurement standards of conduct violations that harm life and health and refuse to answer charges regarding serious undue experimentation, it is clear the WHO has a total failure to regulate properly the unproven non-vaccine COVID-19 interventions outside of clinical trials under the MEURI framework. The HHS is knowingly in breach of the same duty to not violate the non derogable right to be free of experimentation and funding the UN networks international crimes against humanity. This breach makes the USA responsible for serious breach of international obligations owed erga omnes under jus cogens norms.

The only possibility that HHS and other member states will not be liable for reparations as if they are under a coup d' etat. We believe the WHO UN and WEF are involved in a coup d' etat against the interests and legal limits of US law, which involves monopolistic practices and tendencies which are in the public interest to prevent.

Humanity requires a Great Reset of The Rule Of LAW without the WHO interfering in our health making us all worse off!!! HHS owes it to humanity as a duty.

The only way for USA to meet their duty under international. law is to admit there is a serious breach by WHO-UN programs and Staff of the international obligation to protect non derogable right to free opinion and expression and the right to be free of medical and scientific experimentation. Violating these rights is always a crime against humanity, yet it is WHO unofficial policy!

We demand HHS to not adopt any pandemic treaty, IHR Amendments or other UN programs because serious criminal charges are pending by Interest of Justice against the WHO and the WHO DG Tedros for serious undue medical and psychological experimentation as well as many breaches of duty that he will not respond to in multiple complaints since November 2022, despite WHO Staff Rules saying he must respond in 8 days.

IOJ is invoking WHO Rules to terminate the DG Tedros: 1070. UNSATISFACTORY PERFORMANCE OR UNSUITABILITY FOR INTERNATIONAL SERVICE 1070.1 A staff member’s continuing or fixed-term appointment may be terminated if his performance is unsatisfactory or if he proves unsuited to his work or to international service. Also 1075. MISCONDUCT 1075.1 A staff member may be dismissed for misconduct as defined in Staff Rule 110.8, subject to the notification of charges and reply procedure required by Staff Rule 1130. The staff member shall be given one month’s notice. The DirectorGeneral may grant such staff member an indemnity not exceeding one-half of that payable under Staff Rule 1050.10. No end-of-service grant is payable. 1075.2 A staff member may be summarily dismissed for serious misconduct, if the seriousness of the misconduct warrants it, subject to the notification of charges and reply procedure required by Staff Rule 1130. Such staff member shall not be entitled to notice of termination, indemnity, repatriation grant or end-of-service grant.

110.8 “Misconduct” means:

110.8.1 any improper action by a staff member in his official capacity;

110.8.2 any conduct by a staff member, unconnected with his official duties, tending to bring the Organization into public discredit;

110.8.3 any improper use or attempt to make use of his position as an official for his personal advantage;

110.8.4 any conduct contrary to the terms of his oath or declaration

IOJ invokes the United States responsibility which entails the duty of cessation of the injurious WHO relationship and reparations.

The duty of non repetition is only able to be fully realized by immediately suspending then exiting the all UN contracts and agreements including all agreements with the WHO at this point, due to pending criminal proceedings against the DG and Organization itself, and we cannot forget there are historical cause for concern as outlined below:

There is a historical cause for concern within the US Congress records revealing the UN's history of misusing the treaty making power to usurp member states and United States best interests:

"This Senate attitude hasn't been overlooked by crafty men who would stoop to any device to get their thoughts and ideas inflicted on the Nation and made the supreme law of the land. When men like Alger Hiss and other Communist and Socialist sympathizers wormed their way into positions of great influence in the State Department and took over the job of drafting up our treaties and agreements with international organizations some rather strange and dangerous clauses began to crop up in these documents. These clauses for the most part went unnoticed by Senators who seldom have either the time or the inclination to wade through voluminous treaty agreements prior to voting on them. But other people were perfectly aware of these clauses. They knew full well that treaties automatically become the supreme law of the land upon ratification and thus take precedence over the Federal Constitution and all our State laws."_ (Congressional Record, 1953, page A422) https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-CRECB-1953- pt9/pdf/GPO-CRECB-1953-pt9-1.pdf

U.N.’s documented history of unbroken communism raises concerns, especially in context of Agenda 2030, with the WEF’s threat of the abolition of privacy and property rights by 2030, a communist ideology inherent within U.N. network and antithetical to the American way of life enshrined in the US Constitution.

"Now let us look at the record. According to Trygve Lie, longtime Secretary General of the United Nations, he stated flatly that there was a secret agreement between Alger Hiss and Molotov to the effect that the head of the United Nations military staff should always be a Communist. That agreement has never been broken, and we have had a succession of Communists filling that post, the present one being Mr. Arkadov. As a first consequence of this treasonous agreement, this country lost its first military engagement in Korea at a cost to this country of more than $20 billion and 145,000 American casualties ...This was the first war in which we engaged not as the United States military force, but as a United Nations force. ...How convenient this was to the Communists to have one of their own men as head of the United Nations military staff, who reviewed all orders going from the Pentagon to General MacArthur and gave them to our enemy before General MacArthur received them."_(Congressional Record, 1962, page 215) https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-CRECB-1962-pt1/pdf/GPO- CRECB-1962-pt1-3-2.pdf

IoJ invokes your duty to protect the peoples interests from the abusive UN communist system and demands no further negotiations with the WHO.

IOJ rejects all items that will be on the agenda at the 76th WHA as unnecessary, void and many are in conflict with freedom and jus cogens norms.

IOJ reminds HHS OGA that United States put it on record in the INB meetings that they "gained benefit from the input of non State actors". IOJ hopes the HHS finds this blunt truth to be of benefit. There is NO benefit from continuing the WHO relationship.

Congress and history warns there will be no return if HHS OGA fails to withdraw from UN and WHO now.

There were over 300 people that sent letters by May 10th, 2023 to support this demand from Interest of Justice.

In US there were over 285,533 signatures to exit the WHO see: https://sovereigntycoalition.org/ . We do not agree with every word, especially the part about WHO usurping sovereignty, but we agree to exit the WHO and most of the declaration. Its clear the will of the people is to exit the WHO relationship entirely.

In UK there were 156,000 people calling for a debate of the WHO treaty and IHR amendments. Please see well spoken and reasonable speech regarding the peoples concerns about the WHO:

Thank you for your prompt assistance in this serious matter and appreciate all of your help in order to protect the public health and safety.

Respectfully,

Interest Of Justice,

Here’s the 8 page document filed with the HHS OGA Secretary to post the comment

May 10, 2023 Written Comment Re Stakeholder Listening Session For Wha76 Copy 529KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We had to get it on the record. Public participation is a right to everyone. IOJ is using it to the fullest capacity.

Thank you for reading!

No one else is as far as IOJ (we have DOD, WHO, FDA, etc all in default) and no one else has the right court system and laws that we are aware of.

It is a very difficult situation for us legal workers at the tip of the spear that we have to do a magnanimous amount of work - 80-100 hour weeks and also spend our own life savings!

We haven’t had one day off. We wont take a day off because we are in a war and we NEED TO WIN! Its very hard on us. Backup is essential. Your help is essential to IOJ and to the fight for justice.

Interest of Justice is 100% community funded and cannot do this without your support. We appreciate everyone who has been with us in this quest for truth.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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