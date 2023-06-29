Yesterday, June 28, 2023, Interest of Justice (and many others) spoke in front of the Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Global Affairs for the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) of the World Health Organization (WHO), to protest the Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

We think researcher/activist James Roguski recorded the whole thing and will likely post the whole session with time stamps to each speaker. There were some AWESOME speeches, so if he does post the whole session with timestamps we will share it here as well.

Just rest assured that there were far more protestors than the shills begging for the treaty. The people came and ROCKED THE HOUSE. Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs is definitely on the hook - people were NOT having it.

The HHS OGA hosted the stakeholder listening sessions so stakeholders could advise the US government.

IoJ being an interested stakeholder showed up as we did May 13, 2022, May 3, 2023 and June 20th, 2023 to explain they cant sign a treaty when unanswered criminal charges are pending. If they do so, we will be forced to sue to invalidate the treaty (and we would win because we set it up for success by speaking on the record so many times). Watch in the video

Here’s the transcript:

"This treaty is not salvageable because it violates international law including making experiments into health policy, vaccine passports, financial burdens on 3rd world countries and so much more including persecution of so call mis information.

The WHO and the HHS have zero authority delegated to even negotiate this criminal treaty which violates so many rights and norms.

the only thing that is important is that there are unanswered criminal charges against the WHO which HHS and the WHO DG Tedros are ignoring in order to continue illegal relations and continue drafting the void treaty.

We expect an answer from you to the criminal charges we informed you of in May 2022 and again May 2023 which are still unanswered by both Tedros and HHS.

HHS is clearly aiding the WHO Pre-qualification Program to commit crimes using biological agent causing undue experimentation. Those are crimes that WHO and HHS refuse to answer to. It appears that HHS wants to make these crimes into some kind of international Norm through the WHO treaty.

Our organization has a mission and our job is to prevent corruption and for that reason we forbid you to continue any relations with the WHO, including the treaty. There are far more important things to attend to than making a void treaty, such as answering our serious criminal charges.

We are very frustrated WHO and HHS ignore our very serious criminal charges and continue doing void corrupt acts against human rights. It means you are forcing us to sue you and sue the WHO to prevent your corruption and void treaty that would strip many rights from the people.

What if we are right there is a serious legal problem with the treaty and the entire relations with the WHO which is criminal? There are hundreds of pages on your desk proving many crimes and many unanswered emails asking for responses. Shouldn't the HHS answer us first in case we are right that the WHO and HHS are engaging in serious human rights violations in the WHO pre-qualification program and by negotiating this treaty?

If you all continue to ignore us and our criminal charges be aware that our organization will be forced to sue ALL of you in your individual and official capacity for breach of duty (this is where we got cut off haha - at least we got the best stuff on record) and we will absolutely prove that the pandemic treaty is VOID on it's face for many reasons as well as the weaponized misinformation programs, vaccine passports and so much more. Its all void and illegal so we prohibit you from continuing. Consider this speech a writ of prohibition. We will follow up in writing

Thank you very much Its all Void!”

If you think we're doing a good job and that our work is important, we really appreciate you stepping up to support and sponsor our mission!:



https://t.me/InterestOfJustice

We are winning! Don't let them trick you into believing otherwise.

IoJ will not stop until humanity wins this!

TYRANTS ARE DOOMED!!!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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