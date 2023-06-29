Yesterday, June 28, 2023, Interest of Justice (and many others) spoke in front of the Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Global Affairs for the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) of the World Health Organization (WHO), to protest the Pandemic Preparedness and Response.
We think researcher/activist James Roguski recorded the whole thing and will likely post the whole session with time stamps to each speaker. There were some AWESOME speeches, so if he does post the whole session with timestamps we will share it here as well.
Just rest assured that there were far more protestors than the shills begging for the treaty. The people came and ROCKED THE HOUSE. Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs is definitely on the hook - people were NOT having it.
The HHS OGA hosted the stakeholder listening sessions so stakeholders could advise the US government.
IoJ being an interested stakeholder showed up as we did May 13, 2022, May 3, 2023 and June 20th, 2023 to explain they cant sign a treaty when unanswered criminal charges are pending. If they do so, we will be forced to sue to invalidate the treaty (and we would win because we set it up for success by speaking on the record so many times). Watch in the video
Here’s the transcript:
"This treaty is not salvageable because it violates international law including making experiments into health policy, vaccine passports, financial burdens on 3rd world countries and so much more including persecution of so call mis information.
The WHO and the HHS have zero authority delegated to even negotiate this criminal treaty which violates so many rights and norms.
the only thing that is important is that there are unanswered criminal charges against the WHO which HHS and the WHO DG Tedros are ignoring in order to continue illegal relations and continue drafting the void treaty.
We expect an answer from you to the criminal charges we informed you of in May 2022 and again May 2023 which are still unanswered by both Tedros and HHS.
HHS is clearly aiding the WHO Pre-qualification Program to commit crimes using biological agent causing undue experimentation. Those are crimes that WHO and HHS refuse to answer to. It appears that HHS wants to make these crimes into some kind of international Norm through the WHO treaty.
Our organization has a mission and our job is to prevent corruption and for that reason we forbid you to continue any relations with the WHO, including the treaty. There are far more important things to attend to than making a void treaty, such as answering our serious criminal charges.
We are very frustrated WHO and HHS ignore our very serious criminal charges and continue doing void corrupt acts against human rights. It means you are forcing us to sue you and sue the WHO to prevent your corruption and void treaty that would strip many rights from the people.
What if we are right there is a serious legal problem with the treaty and the entire relations with the WHO which is criminal? There are hundreds of pages on your desk proving many crimes and many unanswered emails asking for responses. Shouldn't the HHS answer us first in case we are right that the WHO and HHS are engaging in serious human rights violations in the WHO pre-qualification program and by negotiating this treaty?
If you all continue to ignore us and our criminal charges be aware that our organization will be forced to sue ALL of you in your individual and official capacity for breach of duty (this is where we got cut off haha - at least we got the best stuff on record) and we will absolutely prove that the pandemic treaty is VOID on it's face for many reasons as well as the weaponized misinformation programs, vaccine passports and so much more. Its all void and illegal so we prohibit you from continuing. Consider this speech a writ of prohibition. We will follow up in writing
Thank you very much Its all Void!”
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https://t.me/InterestOfJustice
We are winning! Don't let them trick you into believing otherwise.
IoJ will not stop until humanity wins this!
TYRANTS ARE DOOMED!!!
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
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Amazing job James !!!
Thanks to Interest of Justice for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to James Roguski for his heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://virustruth.net
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213